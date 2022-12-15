Read full article on original website
Idaho Eyewitness: Murdered Students 'Ditched' Guy at Food Truck That Night
Two of the Idaho Universities students stabbed to death may have "ditched" a man the night before, according to an eyewitness.
Idaho murders: Convicted killer arrested a mile from university stabbings
Police arrested an ex-con killer this week just over a mile from the house where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep last month.
University Of Idaho Victim Kaylee Goncalves' Ex-Boyfriend Now Caring For Dog Found Spared At Crime Scene
The ex-boyfriend of one University of Idaho victim is now caring for the dog found unharmed at the crime scene where four students were tragically murdered last weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.Jack DeCoeur, the 26-year-old on again off again boyfriend of 21-year-old victim Kaylee Goncalves, was photographed this week with the dog – named Murphy – he and Kaylee shared prior to her murder on the morning of Sunday, November 13 in Moscow, Idaho.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Moscow Police Department revealed a dog was recovered unharmed at the off-campus home where Kaylee, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were...
Teen Who Went Missing at California Rest Stop Found Dead
The body of a 16-year-old California boy who went missing after traveling to a rest stop area for a school project has been discovered, authorities announced Thursday night. Dante de la Torre was reported missing Wednesday night after he failed to return home. He had set out at 12:30 p.m. that day, authorities said. He had packed water bottles, a hand towel, small shovel, and snow boots but had not contacted friends or family since. By 7 p.m. Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed de la Torre’s body was located in a remote wooded area near the rest stop. “It is with a heavy heart we are updating the community that 16-year-old Dante de la Torre was found deceased this afternoon,” a statement read. There is no indication his death was foul play, police said, but the teen’s body will be taken to the Coroner’s Unit to undergo an examination. “We offer our condolences to the de la Torre family and Dante’s friends during this unbelievably tragic time,” the sheriff posted. According to The Sacramento Bee, “overnight temperatures in the area were near freezing.”Read it at Placer County Sheriff’s Office
Radar Online.com
Final Videos Show Slain University Of Idaho Roommates Dancing & Smiling Just Days Before Their Tragic Deaths
Newly surfaced videos show the slain University of Idaho roommates smiling and dancing just days before the quadruple homicide, RadarOnline.com has learned, giving a heartbreaking look into their close friendship and last days spent together. Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Xana's boyfriend Ethan Chapin were tragically found stabbed...
Idaho student murders: Chilling new clue found as hunt for vicious killer continues
A student at the University of Idaho reported strange footprints that were found near her home located less than a mile away from the off-campus house where four students were killed last month.
Boyfriend of Idaho murder victim speaks publicly for the first time: ‘She was the person I loved most’
The boyfriend of slain University of Idaho student Madison “Maddie” Mogen has publicly spoken out for the first time, weeks after she and three friends were stabbed to death in a brutal, yet-to-be-solved attack.Jake Schriger, a fellow student at the university who had been dating Mogen for nearly a year, spoke about his 21-year-old girlfriend at a vigil in Post Falls, Idaho, on 2 December.Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in the college town of Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a...
Moscow Police Identify Idaho Murder Victim's Potential 'Stalker'
Local law enforcement said in a Monday update that "detectives believe this was an isolated incident and not an ongoing pattern of stalking."
Idaho Murders Update: Roommates Break Silence, Victim's Mom Shares Theory
Police have not yet named a suspect or made any arrests after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus rental house last month.
Idaho Official Reveals if Students' Killer Left 'Symbol' at Crime Scene
"The bottom line, whoever is responsible for this is still at large," Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson said on Tuesday.
Idaho murders: Handprint spotted next to evidence tape at house where four students were killed
At the Moscow, Idaho home where four University of Idaho students were killed, a hand print can be seen next to an evidence tape on the window of the King Road house.
Idaho Murder Victim's Father Shares Details on Who He Thinks the Killer Is
Police have yet to identify a suspect or person of interest in the ongoing investigation into the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students.
Kaylee Goncalves May Not Have Been Idaho Killer's Target: Family's Lawyer
Shanon Gray said Goncalves' family were "not sold" on the idea that Kaylee was specifically picked out by the attacker.
Idaho murders: Pullman Police SWAT teams descend upon area near Washington campus for unrelated 'operation'
Police in Washington descended upon a neighborhood just miles from the Moscow, Idaho, crime scene for what police are describing as an unrelated incident.
Slain Idaho Students Might Have 'Enraged' the Killer, Says Ex-FBI Profiler
One of the four victims reportedly had "significantly more brutal" injuries, but an expert says it's important not to "overinterpret" the information.
Idaho police offer new details about slain student Kaylee Goncalves’ dog at the crime scene
The dog found unharmed inside the home where four University of Idaho students were butchered in their beds did not tamper with the crime scene and was not discovered in the same room as any of the victims, it has been revealed.Moscow Police said in an update on Monday that Murphy, the pet dog that victim Kaylee Goncalves shared with her former long-term boyfriend, was found in a room where the crimes had not been committed.“Officers did not find any evidence on the dog and there was no indication the animal had entered the crime scene,” the statement said.It...
‘I Didn’t Do It’: Neighbor Of University Of Idaho Students Murdered Says He Played No Part In Quadruple Homicide After Online Speculation
A neighbor of the four University of Idaho students that were murdered in their sleep on November 13 denied he played a role despite online chatter, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Tuesday, neighbor Jeremy Reagan told CourtTV, “I didn’t do it. I have nothing to hide. I’m willing to give DNA, fingerprints, whatever they need.” Reagan has been the target of online harassment after he spoke to the media after the story about the murders broke. He said he believed his “socially awkward” behavior led people to point the finger at him.“I’m naturally an awkward person, just my mannerisms, the way...
