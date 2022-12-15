Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Marvel's Midnight Suns & more join GeForce NOW this week
Marvel’s Midnight Suns released this month to some glowing reviews, and this week it’s joining the GeForce NOW roster so there’s even more ways to enjoy it. If you haven’t played the game, no spoilers here. But just know that it’s a mix of XCOM and a sort of RPG card battler. Combat animations are intensely exciting, and there’s some great story beats.
Android Headlines
NVIDIA is shutting down GameStream for SHIELD owners
It’s the end of an era for SHIELD owners, as NVIDIA has announced it’ll be shutting down the GameStream feature. Those unfamiliar with the SHIELD or GameStream, the feature is as it sounds. It allows owners of NVIDIA’s SHIELD TV box to stream games from their PC. The PC and the SHIELD have to be on the same network, and GeForce Experience needs to be installed on the PC.
Android Headlines
Samsung Galaxy S23 series leaked in dummy units
If rumors are to be believed, then we are now less than two months away from the official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The new Galaxy flagships are said to break cover in early February next year. We have already seen the phones in renders, thanks to leaks back in September. Today, we have real-life pictures of alleged dummy units of all three Galaxy S23 models.
Android Headlines
Google quickly reverted a change to Wallet Quick Settings tile
Google has quickly reverted an annoying change to the Wallet Quick Settings tile on Pixel phones. The tile briefly showed the full name of a card earlier this week, a change from the existing approach of showing just the last four digits. But the old behavior is now back. Google...
Android Headlines
Ring's Spotlight Cam Pro is $35 off today
Amazon has the brand new Ring Spotlight Cam Pro on sale today, bringing it down to just $195. That’s going to save you about $35 off of its regular price. That’s only $5 shy of its Black Friday price, which was its all-time low. Remember that the Spotlight Cam Pro was just announced back in September, so it is still a fairly new product, and has not gone on sale much yet.
Android Headlines
Save up to 40% On Samsung's new QN90B Neo QLED TVs
Amazon has a great deal on virtually all sizes of Samsung’s QN90B Neo QLED 4K TVs right now. Making this a really good time to pick one up. Here’s how the prices shake out for each size. 43-inch: $1,097 (reg. $1,197) 50-inch: $1,297 (reg. $1,497) 55-inch: $1,297 (reg....
Android Headlines
Galaxy S20 FE picks up Samsung's December update
Samsung‘s December security update is now available for the Galaxy S20 FE. The rollout has begun for the LTE model in Europe. The 5G version should join the party in the coming days while Samsung expands the release to other regions. The Galaxy S20 FE LTE is getting the...
Comments / 0