Excerpt: “Empire of Ice and Stone” Outlines One of the Most Disastrous Expeditions in Polar History
It was winter, 1914, in the Arctic Ocean. In a desperate attempt to lead Karluk ship survivors 100 miles over shifting sea ice to remote Wrangel Island, Captain Bob Bartlett makes the decision to leave the relative safety of their floating ice island and strike for land. To make it would take weeks, and they’d need to build a series of igloos en route. Bartlett and the others found themselves in a maze of fracturing floes, buckling hummocks of ice and open water leads threatening to engulf them.
Did This Mint 1985 Chrysler Daytona Get Accidentally Parted Out at a Salvage Yard?
U Pull & Pay Pittsburgh FBA salvage yard listed an insanely clean Rad-era car for parts. Then the internet offered to buy it outright.
petguide.com
Best Horses for Trail Riding
For avid horse riders, it is not all about competing and shuffling through different equestrian competitions. Sure, you can excel at barrel riding, obstacle courses, racing, and even dressage – but there is also a less competitive, calmer side of horse riding to explore. When you want to feel one with nature and deepen the bond between you and your horse, trail riding is the thing to do. Just brave the wilds, explore the trails, and see what your mount is truly capable of. Trail riding is a popular equine activity, and can last from just a few hours up to several days and weeks. Of course, trail riding can have a competitive side as well – if that’s your cup of tea. Either way, you will need a special mount in order to succeed: a horse that is sure-footed, hardy, and able to tackle any type of terrain. This list of the 10 best horses for trail riding will certainly help you in your selection – read on to find a perfect match!
maritime-executive.com
Russian Fishing Vessel Goes Aground, Leaving Cargo of Crab for Locals
A fishing vessel has gone aground in foul weather off the Kamchatka Peninsula, leaving behind a Christmas present for local residents: bucketloads of crab. On Thursday afternoon, the fishing vessel Ostrovnoy-5 was at anchor off the coast of Paramushir, a remote island at the northeastern end of the Kuril chain. In foul weather, the vessel began to drag anchor. The captain attempted to reposition in order to avoid going aground, but the effort was not successful, and the ship grounded on her starboard side.
RideApart
Stylmartin Presents The New Navajo EVO Low WP Adventure Boots
For off-road and adventure riders, the right set of boots is absolutely vital, not only for protection in the event of a crash or tumble, but also for giving you the needed support to wrestle the bike through technical terrain. While full motocross or adventure boots are usually the best for this, they can be a little bit uncomfortable on longer rides on the road or highway.
WATCH: Alaska Bush Pilot Shows Off Major Yeti Cooler Haul After Shipping Container Spill
A bush pilot in Seward, Alaska has found an impressive 19 Yeti coolers, but he’s not stopping there- he wants more. 38-year-old Duke Marolf found an impressive stash of popular coolers. He says he’s still on the hunt for me, too. Footage of his loot has been shared on Twitter.
RideApart
Triumph Motorcycles India Opens Pre-Bookings For 2023 Street Triple 765
Earlier in November, 2022, Triumph dropped a bombshell when it revealed the 2023 Street Triple 765 range. The iconic British manufacturer has been producing the Street Triple for almost a decade-and-a-half now, and needless to say, the bike has gone through quite an evolution since hitting the market in the 2008 model year.
lsxmag.com
PRI 2022: Add Overdrive To Your TH400 With Help From Gear Vendors
High-performance enthusiasts are more than willing to find a reason to drive their vehicle anywhere at any given time. Older-style transmissions that don’t have overdrive can make it difficult to drive these cars on the freeway. Gear Vendors has developed a solution for that issue thanks to its overdrive unit for the TH400 transmission.
BBC
Isle of Wight rare shipwrecks granted protected status
Two "extremely rare" shipwrecks have been granted protected status. The wrecks, named NW96 and NW68, were discovered at Shingles Bank off the Isle of Wight and dated to the 16th and 17th centuries respectively. Both sites have been given the highest level of protection on the 2022 National Heritage List...
IGN
Broken Lines - Official Launch Trailer
Broken Lines is a narrative-driven tactical RPG set in the darkest hours of WWII. After crash landing behind enemy lines, a rag-tag group of soldiers must navigate through the war-torn lands of eastern Europe in an alternate version of World War II. Broken Lines is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
one37pm.com
Let's Look at The Beatles Albums in Order
The Beatles albums in order? No problem. We've got you covered. Today, we'll be taking a deep dive into the legendary rock group and their storied catalog of music, from their earliest studio album release to their most recent. If this wasn't in sequential order, we'd have somewhat of an impossible task on our hands. One of the hardest things to do in the world of music is to try to objectively rank their 12 studio albums, and not piss off half of the world. Everybody's got their own take, so instead, we'll be outlining just the facts, tracking all of the Beatles albums in order.
gcaptain.com
APL England Cargo Loss Report: Ship’s Fittings Found in Poor Condition
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has issued its final report into the loss of containers from the APL England off Sydney, finding that the ship’s fittings were in poor condition. The APL England lost 50 container overboard as it was making its way down the east coast of...
