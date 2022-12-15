ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond Police seek bank robbery suspect from Dec. 8

REDMOND, Wash. - Redmond Police need help identifying a suspect of a bank robbery on Dec. 8. According to police, the robbery occurred at the Chase Bank near NE 76th St and 180th Ave NE around 10:50 a.m. The suspect was captured in a surveillance photo with a hooded sweatshirt, blue face mask, dark clothes and what appears to be a beanie under his hood.
REDMOND, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police investigate shooting at St. Joseph hospital

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating after a person was likely shot inside St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., security at the hospital reported that a staff member had heard a gunshot near an elevator. Hospital security found blood and a shell casing in the elevator, which caused the hospital to go on lockdown as officers cleared the building.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

2 arrested for drinking, carrying guns in Everett park

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police arrested two 20-year-old men for drinking and carrying loaded guns while trespassing in a park. According to authorities, officers spotted a car parked at Lions Park in south Everett. The park was closed, so officers went to talk to whoever was in the car. Inside,...
EVERETT, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Arrested After University District Robbery Friday Night

Police caught and arrested a man after he robbed another man Friday night in the University District. At about 10:00 p.m., police responded to the 4500 block of 18th Avenue Northeast for reports of a robbery. Arriving officers contacted the victim, who said the suspect demanded his money and then fled on foot. He said the suspect appeared to have a gun in his waistband.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Everett police make arrest in early Thursday morning shooting

Everett police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. According to the Everett Police Department, just after midnight Thursday morning, officers were called to a shooting in the 3700 block of Smith Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s who had been shot in the head.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. - Washington State Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man in Sequim. Authorities say 78-year-old Manley Harner left his home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and left a note saying he was going to Rochester, Washington. Harner has not been seen since, and left...
SEQUIM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shots fired during Tukwila gas station robbery

An armed robber fired shots during a gas station robbery on Friday morning in Tukwila, according to police. At about 1:06 a.m., Tukwila officers responded to a report of an armed robbery with shots fired at the 76 gas station in the 13000 block of Interurban Avenue South. Multiple officers...
TUKWILA, WA
KING 5

Armed robbery at Tukwila gas station caught on camera

TUKWILA, Wash. — An armed robbery suspect was caught on camera firing several shots inside a Tukwila gas station and threatening the store clerk's life early Friday morning. The armed robbery happened at a 76 gas station along the 13300 block of Interurban Avenue South near Interstate 5. Surveillance video captured a masked suspect entering the store and immediately firing two shots inside.
TUKWILA, WA
q13fox.com

Community remembers Burien man tragically killed in hit-and-run

BURIEN, Wash. - A man who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash in Burien earlier this week was laid to rest on Thursday. Friends and family are mourning the loss of Omar Jamaludin, but what makes this case more painful is how long it took police to respond to the scene, and how his family likely won’t be able to make burial ceremony.
BURIEN, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Over 200 firearms relinquished in Guns for Gift Cards event

EVERETT, Wash., December 17, 2022—On Saturday, December 17, the Everett Police Department held its first Guns for Gift Cards drive-thru event at the South Precinct giving residents the opportunity to relinquish unwanted firearms. Everett Police exchanged an incredible 241 firearms for VISA gift cards valued up to $300 (totaled $25,000).
MyNorthwest

Man found stabbed to death in abandoned Seattle building

Seattle Police Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found in an abandoned building in First Hill Wednesday night. Police said at 7:48 p.m., a 911 caller reported finding the dead man in an abandoned building in the 600 block of 9th Avenue. Officers gathered evidence at the scene...
SEATTLE, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Burien (Burien, WA)

According to the King County Sheriff’s County, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday in Burien. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the hit-and-run accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on the 12200 block of Roseburg Avenue. The victim was walking on the sidewalk when he...
BURIEN, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

County says no sign of drug manufacturing inside former Hwy 99 hotel

The sign is a shock and a warning. It hangs on the fence surrounding what used to be America’s Best Value Inn at 221st and Highway 99. This fall, Snohomish County bought this property and another motel in Everett, to remodel and reopen as bridge housing — a first step to help the chronically homeless. The county purchased the Edmonds property for $9 million in August and knew about its drug- and crime-related history. Last April, an Edmonds police officer shot and killed a man who advanced with a knife outside the hotel. In October, officers arrested a Mountlake Terrace man after a two-and-a half-hour standoff in the hotel. Police have responded to a number of drug calls on or near the property.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

