GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — How do you heal something almost no physician has ever seen? Dr. Charles Simkovich and some colleagues have developed a new protocol, over the last couple of decades that works to help concussion sufferers to return to normal. Seventy doctors saw Caitlin Little, examined her and the anterograde amnesia from which […]

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO