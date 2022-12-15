ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says

By Andrea Blanco
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister.

Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.

Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation between her younger daughter, who is 17, and Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt.

Earlier this week, Kaylee’s father Steve Goncalves described how the coroner had t old the family that the victims suffered “big open gouges” .

Ms Mabbutt had given that description to Kaylee’s little sister over the phone, Ms Goncalves said.

“[Ms Mabbutt] asked her: ‘Are you sure you want to know this?’ And my daughter, thinking that she did, for whatever reason, said ‘Yes,’” Ms Goncalves said. “And she proceeded to tell her.”

Describing the conversation with Ms Mabbutt to Fox News earlier this week, Mr Goncalves said the coroner told the family: “I don’t think stabs is the right word, it was like tears, like this was a strong weapon, not like a stab.”

“She said it was quick. These weren’t something where you were going to be able to call 911. They were not going to slowly bleed out,” he added.

Mr Goncalves told Fox that Ms Mabbutt “embellished a bunch of stuff, like her own hypotheses of what happened and her theory of things.”

Ms Mabbutt’s media appearances revealing sensitive information — in stark contrast to Moscow Police Department’s pleas for the public to understand that specifics about the investigation are being withheld to protect its integrity — have been at the centre of criticism.

In the early stages of the investigation, the coroner called the murders “personal,” and revealed that the victims were found in their beds and were likely sleeping when they were attacked.

“It was not only surprising but aggravating,” Joseph Giacalone, a 20-year police veteran and professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told Fox News weeks ago. “It is not her place to investigate this thing on TV and speculate.”

Nearly five weeks after the murders, the perpetrator of the brutal crime remains at large, with the Goncalves family raising fears that the crime could go unsolved.

Amid growing criticism from the victims’ families and the public that not enough information is being shared about the case, Moscow Police have reiterated their commitment to maintaining the integrity of the investigation and only releasing details that do not hinder the probe.

Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said that police “do have a lot of information” that they’re choosing not to release to the public.

“We’re not releasing specific details because we do not want to compromise this investigation,” he said in a video statement. “We owe that to the families and we owe that to the victims. We want more than just an arrest – we want a conviction.”

The department said in a press release on Thursday that investigators are sorting through 22,000 registered 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantras that fit into the search criteria of a car seen near the murder home on 1122 King Road the night of the killings.

Authorities have asked anyone with information to submit tips at fbi.gov/moscowidaho or tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.

Comments / 51

Becky Neal
3d ago

This mother needs to stop. Just stop. She and her husband are both running their mouths in a way that might just keep them from ever finding this killer . The coroner didn’t have to share that info. But she shouldn’t have talked to the 17 yr old at all. Only to police and let police decide what should be shared. Obviously this coroner also needs somebody to have gone over her work that is more experienced.

Reply(5)
79
MakeMeFries
2d ago

This "coroner" isn't even a doctor. She's a nurse and a lawyer. The bodies should have been autopsied by a doctor with experience in cases like this.If I were the parent, I would insist on it. No yelling what she missed.

Reply(6)
28
Moonlight
2d ago

That coroner SHOULD NOT BE discussing no victims graphic details. She 's gonna get herself FIRED.....that is a RED FLAG RIGHT THERE.... OMG ! 😮

Reply(1)
18
 

