PEWAUKEE, Wis. — The Pewaukee community and beyond dropped everything Friday night to lift up a little girl for her fifth birthday. "It's amazing, and there's so many great people out there doing so much for us. You're really happy to see it, but you wish it wasn't your kid," said Jacob Krings, Delaney Krings' father.

PEWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO