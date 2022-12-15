Read full article on original website
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
CBS 58
School Bulletin: Art student draws attention to climate change
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Cedarburg High School senior aims to make a statement through art, and she's combining two of her passions. "I just always kind of been interested in protecting the environment," Miriam Janssen-Hayes says. "I want to show that through my art." As an Advanced Placement (AP)...
WISN
'You wish it wasn't your kid': Hundreds join birthday parade for Pewaukee 5-year-old
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — The Pewaukee community and beyond dropped everything Friday night to lift up a little girl for her fifth birthday. "It's amazing, and there's so many great people out there doing so much for us. You're really happy to see it, but you wish it wasn't your kid," said Jacob Krings, Delaney Krings' father.
wtmj.com
Park View Middle School students fall sick in Mukwonago, faint at choir rehearsal
MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Students of Park View Middle School fell ill and fainted while rehearsing for their choir performance at Mukwonago High School, numerous sources confirmed to WTMJ on Thursday. A group of middle school choir students suddenly displayed symptoms of illness during their practice session on Dec. 15,...
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (12/17)...A holiday fundraiser & some yuletide basketball
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--This weekend before the big holiday features a lot of holiday parties and mall shopping. There are also some big fundraisers too this time of year.
WISN
Cristo Rey Jesuit High School distributes 1,000 meal boxes to Milwaukee families ahead of holidays
MILWAUKEE — On Saturday, students at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Milwaukee helped distribute 1,000 meal boxes to families in need just days away from the Christmas holiday. "Our whole school's mission — it's our Jesuit mission — is that we need to serve others and care for...
spectrumnews1.com
Pewaukee community celebrates 5-year-old terminal cancer patient
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Headlights lit up the Waukesha County Technical College parking lot Friday night, as hundreds of drivers turned out for a parade to give Delaney Krings an unforgettable fifth birthday. Andrew Kreblin is the founder of the Wisconsin Tuck Take Over Enthusiasts. Kreblin said when he heard...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Cheryl McCrary performs
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - Cheryl McCrary performed for us on this week's Ra- Sing & Me! Cheryl provided the following information about herself so you can all get to know her better:. Cheryl has been happily married to her husband for over 31 years. She is a CD Recording...
CBS 58
We Rock the Spectrum holding a sensory-friendly holiday party this Sunday in Racine
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One local organization based out of Racine is hosting a Christmas celebration this weekend for people of all ages and abilities. We Rock the Spectrum Kids' Gym is hosting its first annual holiday party on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Holiday Pet Tips 2022
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The holidays are a busy time when our normally routine schedules become a whole lot more chaotic. We can sometimes forget that this time of year affects our furry friends, too. We just want to remind viewers of some important tips to keep their pets safe this holiday season:
CBS 58
'We are strong': Thousands celebrate first night of Hanukkah at Bayshore Mall
GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A week of holiday celebrations. Christmas is seven days away, but the Jewish observance of Hanukkah started tonight, on Dec. 18. It comes at a time when antisemitism returned to the news. Hundreds and hundreds of people came out to Bayshore Mall on Sunday, Dec....
CBS 58
'There's an authenticity to it': Enthusiasts click with classic typewriters
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Michael Schlesinger meets some local lovers of typewriters sharing and keeping their preferred medium alive. Through regular "type-ins" at Bay View Library the typists of Milwaukee are keeping the bygone media relevant for a new generation.
CBS 58
Inspired to give back: How some community members are stepping up this holiday season
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- After a Milwaukee mail carrier was killed on his route, the community rallied behind postal workers, and one woman was inspired to go above and beyond. "I just saw he was a happy person, a joyful person, and that reminded me of me on the job," Owner of Mercedes Kitchen Mercedes Brown said about 44-year-old Aundre Cross.
Loved ones share details on fatal Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The two people who died in a Janesville house fire on Friday were a mother and a daughter, their loved ones told News 3 Now on Saturday. The Janesville Fire Department says the cause of the fire is unknown, and foul play is not suspected. RELATED: Two dead in Janesville house fire; cause under investigation On the...
CBS 58
Local veterans gifted holiday supplies at toy giveaway in West Allis
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local veterans are getting some help this holiday season thanks to the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative. The group hosted a toy giveaway today in West Allis. It just wrapped up at the top of the hour. Veterans and their families could go to get toys, food,...
CBS 58
Sisters' growing Christmas tree business honors late mother's love of holiday movies
SLINGER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two Wisconsin sisters from Slinger, Krista Peterson and Kara Kasten-Olson, are fulfilling a life-long dream of growing and selling Christmas trees. The tree lot is called Inspiration Acres, and right now, it's a pop-up tree and gift market, but they hope to grow it to a full u-cut Christmas tree farm.
wtmj.com
WTMJ Conversations: Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson
Mayor Cavalier Johnson was only the fourth elected mayor of Milwaukee in the past sixty-two years. Taking office, he announced violence reduction, economic development, and roadway safety as priorities but how does he plan to address on-going issues?. WTMJ’s Libby Collins spoke with Mayor Johnson not only about how he...
CBS 58
'Use this as an opportunity to bring light into your life': Jewish-run art studio paints message of inclusion
FOX POINT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Sunday, Dec. 18 marks the start of Hanukkah, an eight-day religious celebration remembering the uprising of the Jewish community against their Greek-Syrian oppressors. While the uprising happened centuries ago, the message of Hanukkah isn't lost on the Jewish community today. A local art studio...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha’s Holiday Winter HarborMarket draws thousands to Downtown
Thousands of area residents attended the Kenosha Holiday Winter HarborMarket Saturday in Downtown. Custom gifts, artisan holiday baked goods and handmade local novelties were available from 50 vendor booths throughout the day at The Stella Hotel & Ballroom, 5706 Eighth Ave. “This is the capstone event of our entire season,”...
CBS 58
Give the gift of an experience with woodworking classes in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- You're running out of time to find a gift for the hard-to-shop for person in your life. If you're shopping for the person who has-it-all already, give them a gift of experience. A Brookfield hardware shop offers year-round classes in woodworking and epoxy. The options...
CBS 58
Local Vietnam veteran delivers holiday cheer to fellow vets
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's the season to spread joy and kindness and a Vietnam veteran from the area is doing just that. For the 35th year in a row, the annual "Christmas with the Vets" took place Friday, Dec. 16 -- delivering a truckload of donated holiday gifts and other items to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. The gifts will then be distributed to inpatient veterans.
