New Berlin, WI

CBS 58

School Bulletin: Art student draws attention to climate change

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Cedarburg High School senior aims to make a statement through art, and she's combining two of her passions. "I just always kind of been interested in protecting the environment," Miriam Janssen-Hayes says. "I want to show that through my art." As an Advanced Placement (AP)...
CEDARBURG, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Pewaukee community celebrates 5-year-old terminal cancer patient

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Headlights lit up the Waukesha County Technical College parking lot Friday night, as hundreds of drivers turned out for a parade to give Delaney Krings an unforgettable fifth birthday. Andrew Kreblin is the founder of the Wisconsin Tuck Take Over Enthusiasts. Kreblin said when he heard...
PEWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Cheryl McCrary performs

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - Cheryl McCrary performed for us on this week's Ra- Sing & Me! Cheryl provided the following information about herself so you can all get to know her better:. Cheryl has been happily married to her husband for over 31 years. She is a CD Recording...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Holiday Pet Tips 2022

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The holidays are a busy time when our normally routine schedules become a whole lot more chaotic. We can sometimes forget that this time of year affects our furry friends, too. We just want to remind viewers of some important tips to keep their pets safe this holiday season:
RACINE, WI
wtmj.com

WTMJ Conversations: Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Mayor Cavalier Johnson was only the fourth elected mayor of Milwaukee in the past sixty-two years. Taking office, he announced violence reduction, economic development, and roadway safety as priorities but how does he plan to address on-going issues?. WTMJ’s Libby Collins spoke with Mayor Johnson not only about how he...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha’s Holiday Winter HarborMarket draws thousands to Downtown

Thousands of area residents attended the Kenosha Holiday Winter HarborMarket Saturday in Downtown. Custom gifts, artisan holiday baked goods and handmade local novelties were available from 50 vendor booths throughout the day at The Stella Hotel & Ballroom, 5706 Eighth Ave. “This is the capstone event of our entire season,”...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Give the gift of an experience with woodworking classes in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- You're running out of time to find a gift for the hard-to-shop for person in your life. If you're shopping for the person who has-it-all already, give them a gift of experience. A Brookfield hardware shop offers year-round classes in woodworking and epoxy. The options...
BROOKFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Local Vietnam veteran delivers holiday cheer to fellow vets

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's the season to spread joy and kindness and a Vietnam veteran from the area is doing just that. For the 35th year in a row, the annual "Christmas with the Vets" took place Friday, Dec. 16 -- delivering a truckload of donated holiday gifts and other items to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. The gifts will then be distributed to inpatient veterans.
MILWAUKEE, WI

