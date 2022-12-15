BOGOTÁ, Colombia - When the subject of Argentina comes up, Jimmy Becerra, like many Latin Americans, rolls his eyes. The stereotypes about the South American country - and especially its soccer fans - have been handed down through the generations in this part of the world, including in Becerra's family: The Argentines are arrogant, the 35-year-old Uber driver said. They think they're superior to the rest of their continent. In soccer, he said, they're insufferable.

22 HOURS AGO