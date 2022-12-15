ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

An immortal World Cup final rewards Argentina's Lionel Messi at last

LUSAIL, Qatar - Occasionally, a game will wriggle out of its standard definition and start taking on certain human characteristics. It will defy assumption after assumption, dazzle and dumbfound, stun and stir, swerve and swerve back almost as if cackling. It will soar off into some life of its own - uncommonly alive and maybe even delighted by its own caprice.
Houston Chronicle

Lionel Messi earns World Cup glory as Argentina tops France in a chaotic, captivating final

LUSAIL, Qatar - A World Cup final of preposterous goals and unfathomable turns, of sure victory torn on two occasions from a country starved for the trophy, of an unfazed foe seeking to become the first back-to-back champion since Pelé's Brazil 60 years ago, of two cosmic stars trading goals and genius over 120 captivating minutes, was decided at its simplest form.
Houston Chronicle

Messi makes his record 26th appearance at the World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi is making a record 26th appearance at the World Cup, breaking a tie with Germany great Lothar Matthäus. Messi’s games have been spread over five World Cups, starting in 2006. He has 11 goals in total, tied for sixth in the all-time list.
Houston Chronicle

Latin Americans rally behind Messi - but not Argentina

BOGOTÁ, Colombia - When the subject of Argentina comes up, Jimmy Becerra, like many Latin Americans, rolls his eyes. The stereotypes about the South American country - and especially its soccer fans - have been handed down through the generations in this part of the world, including in Becerra's family: The Argentines are arrogant, the 35-year-old Uber driver said. They think they're superior to the rest of their continent. In soccer, he said, they're insufferable.
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...

Comments / 0

Community Policy