Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Why Grow Up?

… whilst on my walk this morning, I saw two kids heading across the fairway with the older one pulling hi little brother on a sled … fast forward about two minutes and they are gleefully sledding down a gentle slope between fairways and making happy noises! I remember many a day like that when I was a kid in Minneapolis … the sheer joy of being alive and doing something fun. The sleds we had with metal runners would not have worked in conditions like today, but a flattened cardboard box worked great!

Great memories for me and memories in the making for these kids … and I too keep making new ones every day because I have never seen any advantage of becoming an adult … there is too much to explore, learn and enjoy to ever become an adult … hesitant to just let go and immerse oneself in the joy that is life. Modern sleds look fun … Christmas is coming … hmm!

The shot below was taken by a kid who has not quite grown up and was exploring snowy slopes to run back and forth in front of, kept aloft by the winds rushing up the mountain side … tucking close in to the slope, pushing over and accelerating and rocketing alongside the slope. These are the San Francisco Peaks and the near peak is Agassiz and the far snowy peak is Humphreys peak, the smaller peaks going to the right from Humphreys are Aubineau and Reese.

So get a sled, or something fun and slide down a hill … enjoy the life that you only get once; it is doled out a day at a time with no guarantees for another … and Smile, you are alive and breathing (my favorite exercise).

Into the weekend and the plan is to be back Monday morning.

Cheers,

Ted

Occasionally permit self-abandonment to the

caprice of beauty; rush past the sentinel that keeps

you in the prisoned city, and live for an hour in the

house of the world, acquainting yourself with the still

people of the air.

Learn the music of a summer night by the restless

wave of the sea, or surrender to the sunlight of an

open country where the illimitable sky at last meets

to kiss the sweet, green earth, and stay till the crimson

shafts burn the western world;

And something will rise in you that is not connected

with the tiring routine of your trade—something

strange and calm.

Something Will Rise In You by Max Ehrmann

###

The easiest way to reach Mr. Grussing is by email: ted@tedgrussing.com

In addition to sales of photographs already taken Ted does special shoots for patrons on request and also does air-to-air photography for those who want photographs of their airplanes in flight. All special photographic sessions are billed on an hourly basis.

Ted also does one-on-one workshops for those interested in learning the techniques he uses. By special arrangement Ted will do one-on-one aerial photography workshops which will include actual photo sessions in the air.

