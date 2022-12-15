Read full article on original website
Related
Judge blocks Biden bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas stayed the termination until legal challenges by Texas and Missouri are...
WATCH: Biden urges veterans to seek health benefits under new PACT Act
NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden urged military veterans on Friday to take advantage of new healthcare opportunities under legislation that he signed in August. He promoted the aid as he visited a Delaware National Guard facility named for his late son, Beau. Watch Biden’s remarks in...
Biden gets personal during victory lap on burn pits law
President Biden on Friday took a victory lap for legislation approved by Congress that expands benefits for millions of veterans who were exposed to toxins during service. “I made it real clear to the United States Congress, if they didn’t pass this damn burn pit bill, I was going to go on holy war. Not…
U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit opens with focus on youth, security
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday opened the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington by spotlighting Africa’s youthful population — making the case that the continent’s demographics will inevitably lead it to become a key global player in the decades to come. Harris offered...
WATCH: Biden promises visit to sub-Saharan Africa soon
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday he will soon make a visit to sub-Saharan Africa, announcing bare details of his travel plans as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit stressing that he’s serious about increasing U.S. attention to the growing continent. Watch Biden’s remarks in...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
WATCH: State Department responds to Russia on Patriot missiles
The State Department hit back after the Kremlin warned Washington that any Patriot systems and U.S. personnel deployed to Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia. Watch the briefing in the player above. State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters “the only provocative measures that have been...
HK416 Finally Looks Set To Become Germany’s Next Service Rifle
Heckler and KochHeckler & Koch won a rebooted competition to supply Germany's next standard assault rifle after an initial surprise loss.
How to watch the Jan. 6 committee’s final public meeting
After 18 months of investigating the events and causes of Jan. 6, 2021, from more than 1,000 closed-door interviews and 10 public hearings, the special House committee is set to release its final report next week. At the end of its planned public meeting on Dec. 19, the committee will...
WATCH: White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is once more making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it releases its contingency plans with coronavirus cases ticking upward this winter. Watch the briefing in the player above. After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid...
House passes bill allowing Puerto Rico to vote on statehood, independence
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House passed a bill Thursday that would allow Puerto Rico to hold the first-ever binding referendum on whether to become a state or gain some sort of independence, in a last-ditch effort that stands little chance of passing the Senate. The bill, which passed...
Defense & National Security — Congress sends mammoth defense bill to Biden
The Senate has passed the annual defense authorization bill, sending the $858 billion measure to President Biden’s desk for his signature just before the year-end deadline. We’ll share how the Senate got the measure passed and what’s in it, plus details on a push to boost foreign military aid for Taiwan and Ukraine in the…
Slovak leader sets framework for early election after coalition government collapses
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s president formally dismissed the country’s government on Friday, a day after it lost a no-confidence vote in Parliament, and set the framework for holding an early election by mid-2023. President Zuzana Caputova gave Parliament a deadline by the end of January to...
Tunisia’s president urged to resign after unprecedented low turnout for elections
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian opposition figures called Sunday for the president’s resignation after disastrous parliamentary elections in which less than 9 percent of voters cast ballots. The mass voter disavowal was a dramatic development for the country that was the birthplace of the Arab Spring uprisings against...
Israel deports Palestinian lawyer, activist to France
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Sunday deported a Palestinian lawyer and activist to France after claiming he has ties to a banned militant group, drawing a rare condemnation from the French government. The expulsion of Salah Hammouri underscored the fragile status of Palestinians in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, where most...
U.S. expects more migrants when asylum restrictions end, DHS says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security said more migrants may be released into the United States to pursue immigration cases when Trump-era asylum restrictions end next week, when a Texas congressman says some border officials estimate about 50,000 migrants could be waiting to cross into the U.S.
WATCH: Biden tells African leaders the U.S. is ‘all in’ on the continent
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told dozens of African leaders gathered in Washington that the United States is “all in on Africa’s future,” laying out billions in promised government funding and private investment Wednesday to help the growing continent in health, infrastructure, business and technology.
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 2