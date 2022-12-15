Read full article on original website
House passes bill allowing Puerto Rico to vote on statehood, independence
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House passed a bill Thursday that would allow Puerto Rico to hold the first-ever binding referendum on whether to become a state or gain some sort of independence, in a last-ditch effort that stands little chance of passing the Senate. The bill, which passed...
What to watch for during the January 6 committee's final session
The House select committee investigating the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, will hold its last public meeting on Monday, marking the end of an expansive investigation that has spanned more than 17 months, encompassed more than 1,000 interviews and culminated in accusations that former President Donald Trump and his closest allies sought to overthrow the 2020 presidential election and stop the peaceful transfer of power.
Biden signs bill to keep government open through Dec. 23
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed legislation Friday to fund the government for an additional week as lawmakers race to finish work on a full-year spending package before they head home for the holidays and a new Congress is sworn in. Congress in September passed a bill to...
Senate passes defense spending bill rescinding COVID vaccine mandate
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense passed the Senate on Thursday and now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The bill provides for about $45 billion...
WATCH: Pelosi says she’s ‘optimistic’ on passing $1.7 trillion spending bill
WATCH: Pelosi says she’s ‘optimistic’ on passing omnibus budget legislation. One day after the Democratic-led House passed a short-term spending bill to keep government agencies funded at current levels until next Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was “optimistic” that Congress will pass a roughly $1.7 trillion appropriations package in time that would cover the full fiscal year.
Judge blocks Biden bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas stayed the termination until legal challenges by Texas and Missouri are...
January 6 Committee holds final hearing, expected to take action against Trump, allies
The House Jan. 6 committee will hold its final congressional hearing on Monday, when the panel is expected to take action against former President Donald Trump and his allies.
Trial begins for Proud Boys leaders charged with seditious conspiracy
Leaders of the right-wing extremist Proud Boys will face trial starting Monday for their alleged conspiracy to stop Joe Biden from assuming the presidency, another test for the Justice Department's effort to punish the far-right political movement connected to fierce allies of former President Donald Trump.
Judge to halt provision making challenges to California gun laws costlier
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Friday said he will block a provision in a new California law to take effect next year that gun advocates argued was designed to hinder anyone from challenging the state’s famously restrictive gun laws. U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez...
On 10th anniversary of Sandy Hook, Biden says U.S. has moral obligation to prevent another shooting tragedy
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the U.S. “should have societal guilt” for the slow pace of action on restricting access to firearms as he marked the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Twenty students and six educators died...
WATCH: Portrait of Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled at the Capitol as historic tenure nears end
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her family were on Capitol Hill Wednesday to unveil her official portrait. Watch the unveiling in the player above. Former Speaker John Boehner and current Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer were also on hand at the U.S. Capitol for a ceremony to unveil the portrait of the 52nd Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Peruvian judge orders 18-month detention for ousted president
LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Peruvian judge on Thursday ordered ousted President Pedro Castillo to remain in custody for 18 months as nationwide protests set off by the political crisis showed no signs of abating and the death toll rose to at least 14. The judge’s decision came a...
WATCH: Senate hearing indicates regulation may be on the way for cryptocurrency
Whether increased regulation would have prevented the spectacular collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX was fiercely debated at a hearing of the Senate’s banking committee Wednesday. However, new legislation is potentially on the way. Watch the hearing in the player above. Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced at the hearing bipartisan legislation...
Trump Organization ‘willfully’ hindered probe, hit with secret contempt finding
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company impeded a grand jury investigation last year by repeatedly failing to turn over evidence in a timely fashion, leading to a secret contempt finding and a $4,000 fine, according to court records made public Tuesday. The Trump Organization was found to...
Peru’s new government declares national emergency, suspends rights of ‘personal security and freedom’
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s new government declared a 30-day national emergency on Wednesday amid violent protests following the ouster of President Pedro Castillo, suspending the rights of “personal security and freedom” across the Andean nation. “The National Police with the support of the Armed Forces...
COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid has been free so far. Next year, sticker shock awaits
Nearly 6 million Americans have taken Paxlovid for free, courtesy of the federal government. The Pfizer pill has helped prevent many people infected with COVID-19 from being hospitalized or dying, and it may even reduce the risk of developing long COVID. But the government plans to stop footing the bill within months, and millions of people who are at the highest risk of severe illness and are least able to afford the drug — the uninsured and seniors — may have to pay the full price.
WATCH: Pentagon says U.S. will expand combat training for Ukrainian troops
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon will expand military combat training for Ukrainian forces, using the slower winter months to instruct larger units in more complex battle skills, the Defense Department and U.S. officials said Thursday. Watch the briefing in the player above. The U.S. has already trained about 3,100...
Oregon judge halts voter-approved high-capacity gun magazine ban
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge handed guns rights advocates a victory Thursday and placed a new, voter-approved ban on high-capacity magazines on hold until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio released the written ruling after a lengthy court hearing earlier this...
Oregon governor commutes sentences of all inmates awaiting state execution
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she is commuting the sentences of all of the state’s 17 inmates awaiting execution, saying their death sentences will be changed to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Brown, a Democrat with less than a...
