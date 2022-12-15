ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CNN

What to watch for during the January 6 committee's final session

The House select committee investigating the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, will hold its last public meeting on Monday, marking the end of an expansive investigation that has spanned more than 17 months, encompassed more than 1,000 interviews and culminated in accusations that former President Donald Trump and his closest allies sought to overthrow the 2020 presidential election and stop the peaceful transfer of power.
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Pelosi says she’s ‘optimistic’ on passing $1.7 trillion spending bill

WATCH: Pelosi says she’s ‘optimistic’ on passing omnibus budget legislation. One day after the Democratic-led House passed a short-term spending bill to keep government agencies funded at current levels until next Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was “optimistic” that Congress will pass a roughly $1.7 trillion appropriations package in time that would cover the full fiscal year.
PBS NewsHour

Judge blocks Biden bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas stayed the termination until legal challenges by Texas and Missouri are...
CNN

Trial begins for Proud Boys leaders charged with seditious conspiracy

Leaders of the right-wing extremist Proud Boys will face trial starting Monday for their alleged conspiracy to stop Joe Biden from assuming the presidency, another test for the Justice Department's effort to punish the far-right political movement connected to fierce allies of former President Donald Trump.
PBS NewsHour

Peruvian judge orders 18-month detention for ousted president

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Peruvian judge on Thursday ordered ousted President Pedro Castillo to remain in custody for 18 months as nationwide protests set off by the political crisis showed no signs of abating and the death toll rose to at least 14. The judge’s decision came a...
PBS NewsHour

COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid has been free so far. Next year, sticker shock awaits

Nearly 6 million Americans have taken Paxlovid for free, courtesy of the federal government. The Pfizer pill has helped prevent many people infected with COVID-19 from being hospitalized or dying, and it may even reduce the risk of developing long COVID. But the government plans to stop footing the bill within months, and millions of people who are at the highest risk of severe illness and are least able to afford the drug — the uninsured and seniors — may have to pay the full price.
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

