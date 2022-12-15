Philadelphia Ballet trustee and father Lloyd Freeman is using a beloved holiday classic as a special way for dads and kids to bond over ballet. Freeman was determined to promote diversity and share one of his favorite shows, the Nutcracker, with other families, so he created the “Daddy and Me” program, offering discounted tickets to fathers and father figures so they could bring their children to enjoy the show’s magic.Dec. 18, 2022.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO