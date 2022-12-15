Bears rookies Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker set sights on strong finish to first seasons

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- Bears rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon and rookie safety Jaquan Brisker recently cleared concussion protocol following a cautious process over the last three weeks that required them to each miss two games.

The health of Gordon and Brisker was top of mind for the Bears, which is why there was such a deliberate process in place before they could rejoin the defense.

“I’ve been waiting the whole entire time, just patiently waiting to get back on the field,” Gordon said Wednesday after his first practice back. “I've just been itching the whole time, really.”

With Gordon and Brisker back, their respective rookie acclimation periods can resume again. After they were each selected in the second round of the NFL Draft this past spring, Gordon and Brisker have endured highs and lows as rookies.

Gordon has made 11 starts as the Bears’ nickel cornerback. In his second career game, Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers picked on him in coverage. The 22-year-old Gordon had other growing pains but has had stronger performances as the season has moved on.

As for Brisker, he has often appeared to be the type of dynamic safety who could become a staple in the Bears’ defense.

"We’re pleasantly surprised where he is, where he’s growing to,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said of Brisker. “Every time we’ve asked him to do something to get better at, he’s done it."

Brisker must now move forward without the presence of veteran safety Eddie Jackson next to him on the field. The 29-year-old Jackson has been an influential figure in Brisker’s rookie season and a playmaker alongside him before he suffered a Lisfranc injury in late November.

“Really just the knowledge that he has given me on and off the field,” Brisker said of Jackson. “Especially off the field, giving me different directions, just whether that has to come with buying a house or just trying to find the next car. When it comes to football, reading the quarterback, knowing disguises, what to do in certain disguises and things like that.

“I’m grateful for him on and off the field.”

As the Bears take inventory of their defense moving forward, their evaluations start with Gordon and Brisker in the secondary. They were the first two draft picks made by first-year general manager Ryan Poles and brought in to be key starters for years to come.

The final four games of the regular season will present opportunities to improve, and Gordon and Brisker are ready to attack the challenge.

“I feel like every week I was getting better and better,” Gordon said. “Slowly and surely just adding to my game and what I got. But I still don’t even feel like I’ve played my best football yet.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

