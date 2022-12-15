ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronkonkoma, NY

LI police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash

By Emily Nadal
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Long Island police are searching for the driver of a hit-and-run crash that killed a 61-year-old man earlier this month.

On Dec. 5 around 8 p.m., Robert Twiford parked his car on a Long Island Expressway off ramp and then got out of the vehicle, authorities said.

Twiford was struck by a vehicle while he was in the traffic lane of the LIE. The vehicle continued driving without stopping, according to officials.

Robert Twiford Photo credit GoFundMe

About a half a mile from the crash, the suspect stopped his car at Garrity Avenue in Ronkonkoma where he looked at his car with a flashlight.

Meanwhile, EMS workers transported Twiford to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance image of hit-and-run suspect. Photo credit SCPD

The car is described as a light-colored, possibly gray, 2015 to 2018 Ford Focus hatchback.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

New York City, NY
