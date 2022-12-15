Read full article on original website
county17.com
Motorist killed in fatal crash after going over Casper Mountain Lookout Point edge
CASPER, Wyo. — On Dec. 17, Mills resident Lowell L. Campbell was killed driving along Casper Mountain Road after going over the edge of a lookout near milepost 7. Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of damage to a guard rail and tire tracks leading to the guard rail at around 4 p.m., though the person who made the call didn’t see the vehicle go through the guard rail.
county17.com
‘Dangerously cold’ sub-zero temperatures possible in coming week
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Dangerously low wind chill values, as low as 50 below zero, could move into the area next week, according to the National Weather Service. As of Dec. 17, the NWS plans to issue a Wind Chill Watch starting Dec. 20 for northeastern Wyoming and the surrounding area with a very cold airmass forecast to settle into the northern plains next week.
