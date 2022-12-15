CASPER, Wyo. — On Dec. 17, Mills resident Lowell L. Campbell was killed driving along Casper Mountain Road after going over the edge of a lookout near milepost 7. Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of damage to a guard rail and tire tracks leading to the guard rail at around 4 p.m., though the person who made the call didn’t see the vehicle go through the guard rail.

MILLS, WY ・ 13 HOURS AGO