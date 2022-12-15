On a Friday Mega Night in Altamont, its not how you start its how you finish. As the Indians started out slow but eventually got it going and went on to win 68-33. The game started out great for OPH as they came out and scored the first five points of the game. But those would be the only highlights for the OPH squad for the night. Altamont got it going and Grace Nelson scored eight in the opening quarter. A Skylie Klien three pointer would give the Indians the 19-11 lead after one.

ALTAMONT, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO