Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Effingham Radio
Mary Ann Brooks, 84
Mary Ann Brooks, 84, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022 at Bridle Brook Assisted Living & Memory Care Community in Mahomet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 10:30 am Tuesday at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Ronald McDonald House.
Effingham Radio
Dessie LaDonna Powell, 80
Dessie LaDonna Powell, 80, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 11:18 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022 in Shelbyville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Shelbyville, IL. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Sam Brooks officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. – noon Monday in the funeral home. A private family burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Traditions Hospice.
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
Effingham Radio
Altamont Handles OPH 68-33 On Mega Night In Altamont
On a Friday Mega Night in Altamont, its not how you start its how you finish. As the Indians started out slow but eventually got it going and went on to win 68-33. The game started out great for OPH as they came out and scored the first five points of the game. But those would be the only highlights for the OPH squad for the night. Altamont got it going and Grace Nelson scored eight in the opening quarter. A Skylie Klien three pointer would give the Indians the 19-11 lead after one.
Effingham Radio
James Edward “Jim” Hapner, 84
James Edward “Jim” Hapner, 84, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, Shelbyville, IL. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Shelbyville Community Dialysis Center.
Effingham Radio
State Ranked Breese Central Hands Altamont 3rd Loss 63-42
24 hours removed from Altamont last took the court, the Indians traveled to Greenville to take part in the Comet Shootout. Altamont squared off with state ranked Breese Central and it was the Cougars who came away victorious 63-42. The game started out with a defensive struggle with both teams...
wmay.com
Body Found Near Hillsboro High School
Montgomery County authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in a creek near Hillsboro High School. The body was found by a student who was walking home after school on Friday. The deceased person was identified as 33-year-old Joshua Ernst of Hillsboro. There’s no word yet on the cause of death, but authorities say foul play is not suspected.
wlds.com
Body Discovered in Creek Near Hillsboro Schools
Hillsboro authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found by a student leaving school yesterday afternoon. The body was found by a student walking home from school near the high school and junior high in a creek on Fairground Avenue by the Lions Club in Hillsboro. Police told Fox2...
Effingham Radio
Holiday Lights & Festive Sights: Winners Announced
Visit Effingham was thrilled with the amount of participation in our ninth annual holiday light competition Holiday Lights & Festive Sights!. We received over 800 votes in the past week and enjoyed seeing our community continue this festive holiday tradition again this year. We are happy to announce the winners...
Effingham Radio
Ricki Lynn Lapington, 74
Ricki Lynn Lapington, 74, of Louisville passed away at 10:55 pm, Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at her home in Louisville. Ricki was born on January 14, 1948 in Louisville, the daughter of Arthur Rude and Murel Marie (Moore) Courtright. She married Wayne Lapington on January 12, 1973, in Casey, Illinois and they shared 49 years of marriage. Ricki was a fabricator at Crusade Enterprises in Flora, then later helped her husband with Lapington Water and Lapington Truck Service for many years. Ricki loved her vacations to Florida and Gulf Shores Alabama. She loved the ocean and loved to mushroom hunt in her “secret spot”. Ricki enjoyed playing Bunco with her friends and always made time for her family. Ricki was a woman of strong faith.
Effingham Radio
Altamont Completes The Sweep Of OPH On Mega Night, Indians Win 75-39
In the third game of the night in Altamont on Friday, it was the Indians who would complete the sweep of OPH by winning 75-39. The boys junior varsity started out with the win 88-55. The Lady Indians picked up the win following that and it was up to the boys to complete the sweep.
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Board to Meet Monday
The Effingham County Board is set to meet on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 4pm. Recognize Persons Who Wish to Speak on Agenda/Non-Agenda Items. Effingham Regional Career Academy – Presentation to the Board. Resolution – Honoring Tony Hille on 17 Years of Service with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department...
southernillinoisnow.com
Crash update: Three confirmed to have died in head on crash east of Salem
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says three people have died as a result of a semi-pickup truck crash on US 50 about 100 yards west of Radio Tower Road just east of Salem. Cannon says a preliminary investigation indicates a pickup traveling east crossed into the westbound lane and struck the semi-truck head-on.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 33 year old Jordan Kritz of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for delivery of <5g of meth. Jordan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. CRASHES. December 14, 2022. At 7:40 A.M. at the intersection of Banker and Walk a vehicle driven by Natasha...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36
Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Sunday morning crash update: Three killed in wreck on US 50 East of Salem identified as Mexican Nationals
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says three Mexican nationals staying in the St. Louis area were killed in the semi-pickup truck crash Saturday morning on US 50 just west of Radio Tower Road east of Salem. A fourth person, also a Mexican national, was airlifted from the scene of the crash and transported to a St. Louis Hospital for treatment.
wglt.org
Q&A: Bloomington's new state Rep. Dan Caulkins talks about gun control, SAFE-T Act, and post-election resignations
Those living on Bloomington’s south and east side have a new state representative representing them in Springfield. His name is Dan Caulkins, a Republican from Decatur. He’s represented parts of rural McLean County before. But after Democrats redrew Illinois' political maps, Caulkins' new 88th House District now includes parts of Bloomington too.
WAND TV
Hillsboro HS activities cancelled due to police investigation near school property
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — On its official Facebook page, Hillsboro High School announced that all activities were cancelled Friday evening, "due to the police investigation of a death near the high school property. " WAND News has reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Hillsboro PD to...
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Board of Education to Meet Monday
The Teutopolis Board of Education is set to meet on Monday, December 19th at 6:00pm for a Tax Levy Hearing. The regular board meeting will immediately follow. Call Regular Meeting to Order – Immediately Following. Opening Statement – School Board Members Day. Pledge of Allegiance. Recognition of Guests...
Decatur man arrested in deadly U.S. 36 hit-and-run
LONG CREEK, Ill. (WCIA) — A 61-year-old Decatur man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened on U.S. Route 36 earlier this week. Carry Floyd is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, a Class 1 felony. He was arrested by agents of the […]
Comments / 0