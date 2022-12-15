Read full article on original website
No bond for man accused of killing Gwinnett correctional officer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing a Gwinnett County correctional officer appeared before Gwinnett County Magistrate Judge Albert Norton Sunday morning. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir will continue to be held without bond, unless a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge decides to grant it to him. Abdulkadir...
New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges
An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages.
Elberton woman indicted for allegedly threatening to bomb Athens Democratic HQ
A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging an Elbert County woman with threatening to bomb the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee Campaign headquarters in Athens earlier this month and lying to federal investigators. Jessica Diane Higginbotham, 35, of Elberton, also known as Jessica Harriod, is charged with one count...
Newly elected Georgia lawmaker charged with stealing prescription drugs
WINDER — A newly elected Georgia lawmaker has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of prescription drugs from a retirement complex he manages, according to the Associated Press. Danny Rampey was arrested on Thursday and charged with six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult,...
North Georgia woman indicted for making bomb threat
MACON — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a northeast Georgia woman with threatening to bomb the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee Campaign headquarters in Athens earlier this month and lying to federal investigators. Jessica Diane Higginbotham, aka Jessica Harriod, 35, of Elberton, is charged with one...
Former DeKalb tax supervisor accused of wire fraud while waiting for prison in 2020 bribery case
ATLANTA - The U.S. Department of Justice said a former supervisor for the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner's Office committed wire fraud while he was waiting to serve his prison sentence for separate bribery and blackmail charges. Federal prosecutors said a grand jury charged 54-year-old Gerald D. Harris, who pleaded guilty...
Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
Basketball court shooting leads to decades in prison for man in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County jury has sentenced a Henry County man to decades in prison after he was found guilty of shooting a man in the back of the head at a basketball court. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to...
Feds: Security guard threatened to bomb Democrats’ campaign building in Athens
An Elberton woman who was arrested earlier this month has been indicted on federal charges after prosecutors say she sent a bomb threat to the Democrats’ campaign headquarters in Athens, where she was employed as a security guard, ahead of the runoff election for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat.
Police believe correctional officer had no connection to killer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in the killing of Gwinnett County correctional officer Scott Riner. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir was arrested in Lithonia at about 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. He is suspected of killing Riner at the Gwinnett County Correctional Complex Tuesday morning. Police say...
Police investigate homicide in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a homicide at a gated apartment complex on the 2900 block of Gus Place. On Saturday, around 5:47 p.m., officials were called to the area after hearing reports of a person shot. When they got there, they discovered a...
Manager arrested for stealing medicine from assisted living center, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The manager of an assisted living center has been arrested and faces multiple charges for a burglary at the center’s campus, according to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, Daniel E. Rampey,...
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugs
Photo byForsyth County Sheriff's Office. (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. An Alpharetta police captain was arrested in Forsyth County for simple assault, family violence, and criminal assault.
Jackson County porch pirate suspect arrested
Jackson County authorities have arrested a man suspected of stealing packages from homes in the Hoschton area in recent weeks. In a release, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said James William Ford, 39, of Jefferson was arrested Thursday at a home in the West Jackson area and is facing charges of Porch Piracy and Theft by Taking.
Man caught in crossfire of shooting at DeKalb County gas station, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at a gas station Friday. Authorities told Channel 2 Action News officers responded to reports of a person shot at a Texaco on Snapfinger Woods Drive around 4 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Police arrest Bogart mail theft suspect
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department reports the arrest of a mail theft suspect: Joseph Webb was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail. Police say the 21 year-old Bogart man stole from mailboxes in Bogart, taking letters and packages over the past several months. From the ACCPD…. On December 13, 2022,...
Man in 20s found shot dead in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said they are investigating after a man in his 20s was found dead with a gunshot wound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the 2900 block of Gus Place...
Auto theft suspects arrested
It was a dramatic scene during the noon hour in a highly traveled area of Gwinnett County. That’s where police tracked down two men accused of stealing a car and bailing on foot when police tried to stop them. It happened near the Sonesta Simply Suites on Shackleford Road near Pleasant Hill Road.
Man hospitalized in critical condition from DeKalb County shooting, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police said a man is in critical condition at a hospital after officers found him in a car with a gunshot wound. Police said officers went at 7:50 a.m. to Bouldercrest Lane and found a wounded man in his 20s. Paramedics took him to...
Georgia insurance agent convicted of insurance fraud, sentenced to 5 years in prison, officials say
A Suwanee insurance agent was sentenced Monday following a two-year investigation by the Georgia State Board of Workers’ Compensation’s Enforcement Division. Enforcement Division Director Melinda Vigna said in August 2018 she had received complaints that 66-year-old Jeffery Alan Reichel, Sr., a Georgia Licensed Insurance Agent, purchased a minimum premium workers’ compensation insurance policy for his business, Core Business Services Inc.
