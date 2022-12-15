ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

No bond for man accused of killing Gwinnett correctional officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing a Gwinnett County correctional officer appeared before Gwinnett County Magistrate Judge Albert Norton Sunday morning. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir will continue to be held without bond, unless a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge decides to grant it to him. Abdulkadir...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Elberton woman indicted for allegedly threatening to bomb Athens Democratic HQ

A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging an Elbert County woman with threatening to bomb the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee Campaign headquarters in Athens earlier this month and lying to federal investigators. Jessica Diane Higginbotham, 35, of Elberton, also known as Jessica Harriod, is charged with one count...
ATHENS, GA
The Albany Herald

North Georgia woman indicted for making bomb threat

MACON — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a northeast Georgia woman with threatening to bomb the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee Campaign headquarters in Athens earlier this month and lying to federal investigators. Jessica Diane Higginbotham, aka Jessica Harriod, 35, of Elberton, is charged with one...
ATHENS, GA
WJBF

Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police believe correctional officer had no connection to killer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in the killing of Gwinnett County correctional officer Scott Riner. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir was arrested in Lithonia at about 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. He is suspected of killing Riner at the Gwinnett County Correctional Complex Tuesday morning. Police say...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate homicide in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a homicide at a gated apartment complex on the 2900 block of Gus Place. On Saturday, around 5:47 p.m., officials were called to the area after hearing reports of a person shot. When they got there, they discovered a...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Jackson County porch pirate suspect arrested

Jackson County authorities have arrested a man suspected of stealing packages from homes in the Hoschton area in recent weeks. In a release, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said James William Ford, 39, of Jefferson was arrested Thursday at a home in the West Jackson area and is facing charges of Porch Piracy and Theft by Taking.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Police arrest Bogart mail theft suspect

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department reports the arrest of a mail theft suspect: Joseph Webb was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail. Police say the 21 year-old Bogart man stole from mailboxes in Bogart, taking letters and packages over the past several months. From the ACCPD…. On December 13, 2022,...
BOGART, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Auto theft suspects arrested

It was a dramatic scene during the noon hour in a highly traveled area of Gwinnett County. That’s where police tracked down two men accused of stealing a car and bailing on foot when police tried to stop them. It happened near the Sonesta Simply Suites on Shackleford Road near Pleasant Hill Road.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia insurance agent convicted of insurance fraud, sentenced to 5 years in prison, officials say

A Suwanee insurance agent was sentenced Monday following a two-year investigation by the Georgia State Board of Workers’ Compensation’s Enforcement Division. Enforcement Division Director Melinda Vigna said in August 2018 she had received complaints that 66-year-old Jeffery Alan Reichel, Sr., a Georgia Licensed Insurance Agent, purchased a minimum premium workers’ compensation insurance policy for his business, Core Business Services Inc.
SUWANEE, GA

