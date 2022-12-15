(WXYZ) — Rochester police say they are searching for a possible officer impersonator after an incident on December 19. In a Facebook post, police say a woman was pulled over around 8:15 p.m. by a vehicle flashing red and blue lights near the area of Tienken and Washington. Police say she described the vehicle as a dark sedan with no visible police markings.

ROCHESTER, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO