ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Man shot on corner of Bay and 7th Street

Rochester, N.Y — A 27-year-old man was shot last night while inside a car at the intersection of Bay Street and 7th Street. The victim then drove to 6th Street where he waited for police while suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. The man was then...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Person dies after crashing vehicle into tree on Norton Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say the driver of a vehicle died after crashing into a tree on Wednesday morning on Norton Street near Kilmar Street. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. and found a vehicle engulfed in flames. They say the driver died inside the vehicle and was the only person inside.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Thruway bans tandem & empty trucks ahead of winter storm in WNY

Tandem trucks, along with empty trucks and trailers, will be temporarily banned from using the New York State Thruway in Western New York as the region braces for a winter storm. Due to forecasted high winds, the ban will go into effect Friday at 6 a.m., between Exit 46 (Interstate...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

One dead after crash on Norton Street

Rochester, N.Y. — One person is dead this morning after a vehicle struck a tree and caught fire on Norton Street. Police said the vehicle appeared to be westbound around 3 a.m. Wednesday when it went off the road. Officers found the driver dead in the vehicle. The driver's...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police attempted to identify man in connection with Rochester shooting

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they believe may have information about a shooting that seriously injured a man earlier this month. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Dec. 3 on Monroe Avenue at Amherst Street. Police said the 27-year-old victim...
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Pizza Hut identifies Lockport site for return to Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Pizza Hut has identified a sixth location as a Canadian franchisee works on bringing the pizza chain back to the Western New York region. Maruti Empire, which operates 50 Pizza Hut locations in Ontario, has signed a lease for a location on Transit Road near Shimer, the first of its planned locations in Niagara County.
LOCKPORT, NY
Tv20detroit.com

Rochester police searching for possible officer impersonator after woman pulled over

(WXYZ) — Rochester police say they are searching for a possible officer impersonator after an incident on December 19. In a Facebook post, police say a woman was pulled over around 8:15 p.m. by a vehicle flashing red and blue lights near the area of Tienken and Washington. Police say she described the vehicle as a dark sedan with no visible police markings.
ROCHESTER, MI
13 WHAM

40-year-old man shot on Weyl Street

Rochester, N.Y. – A 40-year-old man is recovering at Strong Hospital after he was shot on Weyl Street Tuesday night. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 9:00 p.m. and discovered the victim with at least one gunshot wound. They quickly applied a tourniquet until an EMS crew arrived.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

3 Charged in Gates Armed Robbery

A parolee and two other men are facing charges in Saturday's armed robbery at the Verizon Wireless store on Lyell Avenue. Gates police say the robbers pointed guns at the customers and employees, announced a robbery, and took $25,000 worth of iPhones. A security company tracked the stolen phones. At...
GATES, NY
13 WHAM

Town of Brighton sues energy company for millions

Brighton, N.Y. — It's a sustainable energy showdown in Brighton. Town Supervisor Bill Moehle said the town is suing so-called renewable energy company Source Power, which he said cost 10,000 Brighton customers more than $1 million in just six months. "In June of this year, June of 2022, without...
BRIGHTON, NY
13 WHAM

Man pleads guilty for Parma fatal crash

Rochester, N.Y. — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his role in a crash that killed a Niagara County man in Parma earlier this year. Prosecutors said James Jacobs, 35, was driving drunk March 20 on West Ridge Road when his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, killing Stephen Kneeland, 52, of Lockport, in a head-on crash.
LOCKPORT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy