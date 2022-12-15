Read full article on original website
Man shot on corner of Bay and 7th Street
Rochester, N.Y — A 27-year-old man was shot last night while inside a car at the intersection of Bay Street and 7th Street. The victim then drove to 6th Street where he waited for police while suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. The man was then...
Walmart on Marketplace Dr. deemed safe to reopen after evacuation
There is an active scene, with the presence of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Irondequoit resident falls victim to porch pirate theft
When you order packages to your house for the holidays, you expect them to arrive.
Driver dies in overnight car crash on Norton St.
When they arrived, police saw the crashed car fully engulfed in flames. The driver was found dead inside the car.
RPD: Person dies after crashing vehicle into tree on Norton Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say the driver of a vehicle died after crashing into a tree on Wednesday morning on Norton Street near Kilmar Street. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. and found a vehicle engulfed in flames. They say the driver died inside the vehicle and was the only person inside.
Vehicle crashes into Lockport Burger King
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, the driver mistook the vehicle's accelerator for the brake and drove into the exterior wall of the 5720 South Transit Road restaurant.
Thruway bans tandem & empty trucks ahead of winter storm in WNY
Tandem trucks, along with empty trucks and trailers, will be temporarily banned from using the New York State Thruway in Western New York as the region braces for a winter storm. Due to forecasted high winds, the ban will go into effect Friday at 6 a.m., between Exit 46 (Interstate...
Rochester man dead after being struck by a car
A man is dead after getting struck by a car Thursday night in Rochester, the Rochester Police Department announced.
One dead after crash on Norton Street
Rochester, N.Y. — One person is dead this morning after a vehicle struck a tree and caught fire on Norton Street. Police said the vehicle appeared to be westbound around 3 a.m. Wednesday when it went off the road. Officers found the driver dead in the vehicle. The driver's...
NYS Thruway: Need to know for the Christmas weekend storm
Starting Friday morning at 6am all tandem trailers and all trucks with empty trailers will not be allowed on the Thruway from the Henrietta exit to the Pennsyvania State line in both directions.
City of Rochester works to fix water main break amid serious flooding
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Employees with the City of Rochester are currently working on a water main break that occurred at around 5 p.m. in the area of West Main Street and Ford Street, officials confirmed. According to officers with the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to that area for reports of a water […]
Police attempted to identify man in connection with Rochester shooting
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they believe may have information about a shooting that seriously injured a man earlier this month. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Dec. 3 on Monroe Avenue at Amherst Street. Police said the 27-year-old victim...
Pizza Hut identifies Lockport site for return to Niagara County
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Pizza Hut has identified a sixth location as a Canadian franchisee works on bringing the pizza chain back to the Western New York region. Maruti Empire, which operates 50 Pizza Hut locations in Ontario, has signed a lease for a location on Transit Road near Shimer, the first of its planned locations in Niagara County.
Rochester businesses adjust as boil-water advisory complicates operations
Rochester, N.Y. — Some businesses in the city had to close Thursday due to a water main break that led to a boil-water advisory, while others that were able to open found ways to make the best out of bad situation. "It is just unfortunate," said Erica Abbott, manager...
Rochester police searching for possible officer impersonator after woman pulled over
(WXYZ) — Rochester police say they are searching for a possible officer impersonator after an incident on December 19. In a Facebook post, police say a woman was pulled over around 8:15 p.m. by a vehicle flashing red and blue lights near the area of Tienken and Washington. Police say she described the vehicle as a dark sedan with no visible police markings.
40-year-old man shot on Weyl Street
Rochester, N.Y. – A 40-year-old man is recovering at Strong Hospital after he was shot on Weyl Street Tuesday night. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 9:00 p.m. and discovered the victim with at least one gunshot wound. They quickly applied a tourniquet until an EMS crew arrived.
RPD, Save Rochester deliver toys, food to families impacted by gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — Sharing the true spirit of giving in Rochester. On Wednesday, the Rochester Police Department teamed up with Save Rochester to deliver toys and food to family members of victims of gun violence. Last week, the folks at Save Rochester wrapped the toys rang bells at Lori’s...
3 Charged in Gates Armed Robbery
A parolee and two other men are facing charges in Saturday's armed robbery at the Verizon Wireless store on Lyell Avenue. Gates police say the robbers pointed guns at the customers and employees, announced a robbery, and took $25,000 worth of iPhones. A security company tracked the stolen phones. At...
Town of Brighton sues energy company for millions
Brighton, N.Y. — It's a sustainable energy showdown in Brighton. Town Supervisor Bill Moehle said the town is suing so-called renewable energy company Source Power, which he said cost 10,000 Brighton customers more than $1 million in just six months. "In June of this year, June of 2022, without...
Man pleads guilty for Parma fatal crash
Rochester, N.Y. — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his role in a crash that killed a Niagara County man in Parma earlier this year. Prosecutors said James Jacobs, 35, was driving drunk March 20 on West Ridge Road when his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, killing Stephen Kneeland, 52, of Lockport, in a head-on crash.
