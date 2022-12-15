Read full article on original website
New Berlin Teen Dies Of Injuries From Car Crash
A New Berlin teenager is dead after a car crash Friday in Morgan County. 16-year-old Kelly Peters was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where she died Saturday of her injuries. Peters was driving on the Franklin-Alexander Road when her car crashed into another vehicle. The other driver suffered less serious injuries.
New Berlin teenager dies in car crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified a teenager killed in a crash in Morgan County as 16-year-old Kelly Peters. Allmon says she was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital on Friday after a motor vehicle crash, where she later died. The coroner and State Police are investigating.
wlds.com
Juvenile Severely Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash on Alexander Black Top Yesterday Morning
A two-vehicle crash yesterday morning at the intersection of the Frankllin-Alexander Road has left one juvenile severely injured. Preliminary reports from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office yesterday afternoon indicated a 16 year old female juvenile was driving near the intersection of the Franklin-Alexander Road and Loami Road sometime around 8:30 yesterday morning and collided with another vehicle being driven by 19 year old Weston J. Watkins of New Berlin. The crash was reported by a passerby, according to a Morgan County Sheriff’s Department report this morning. According to this morning’s report, one of the drivers had been ejected from the vehicle and was lying in the roadway.
newschannel20.com
New information in death of woman hit by car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield police continue to investigate the death of a woman who was struck by more than one vehicle on Durkin Drive on Tuesday. Police say that Kanida Phanthourath was lying in the road and was hit by at least two cars. Officials say both vehicles...
wmay.com
Body Found Near Hillsboro High School
Montgomery County authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in a creek near Hillsboro High School. The body was found by a student who was walking home after school on Friday. The deceased person was identified as 33-year-old Joshua Ernst of Hillsboro. There’s no word yet on the cause of death, but authorities say foul play is not suspected.
newschannel20.com
Police arrest suspect after car chase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Police arrested a man after a chase through Springfield on Friday. The chase happened around 4 p.m. Springfield police and Park police were originally called to the scene for a disturbance. When officers arrived someone hopped in a vehicle and sped away. That person was...
WAND TV
Coroner identifies woman struck and killed by car in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, releases the identity of a 33-year-old woman, who died after being struck by a vehicle on Durkin Drive near Lawrence Avenue in Springfield. According to the coroner, Kanida Phanthourath, of Springfield was pronounced deceased at 5:54am at Springfield Memorial Hospital.
wmay.com
New Details Emerge In Death Of Pedestrian
Springfield police continue to investigate the death of a woman who was struck by more than one vehicle on Durkin Drive earlier this week. Police say it appears 33-year-old Kanida Phanthourath was lying in the road and was struck by at least two cars. Both vehicles have been located, and the drivers indicated that they did not realize they had struck a person. Weather conditions and visibility were poor at the time of the incident Tuesday evening.
wdbr.com
Jacksonville woman shot, man in custody
A 36-year-old woman is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning. Jacksonville Police say they received a call of a possible disturbance on N. West St. around 1am Saturday. When police arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was brought to a Springfield hospital where she remains...
Decatur man arrested in deadly U.S. 36 hit-and-run
LONG CREEK, Ill. (WCIA) — A 61-year-old Decatur man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened on U.S. Route 36 earlier this week. Carry Floyd is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, a Class 1 felony. He was arrested by agents of the […]
Central Illinois Proud
Woman charged with attempted murder apprehended
WOODFORD, Ill. (WMBD)– Gabrielle Strudivant was arrested Friday for a charge of attempted murder. According to a Woodford Sheriff press release, The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force apprehended her in the Springfield area. On Dec. 4 at approximately 4:21 a.m., Woodford dispatch received a call from Kappa Men’s...
foxillinois.com
Police: 14-year-old girl arrested for striking teacher
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested on Friday for striking a teacher, according to a Jacksonville police report. Police were called to the Jacksonville Middle School around 11:14 a.m. for a report of two girls fighting. An 11-year-old girl and the 14-year-old student were both issued...
Crime Stoppers looking to solve Springfield arson incidents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is looking for information that can assist the Springfield Fire Department Arson Investigators in two separate arson investigations at elementary schools. Drew Szabados, Crime Stoppers Coordinator for Sangamon and Menard Counties, said the fires happened outside Washington Middle School and Matheny-Withrow Elementary School the morning of Dec. […]
wlds.com
Beardstown Woman Arrested After Meth Delivery Investigation
Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a woman in a search warrant served on Wednesday at a Beardstown residence. Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn reported that 51 year old Loretta L. Haber of Beardstown was arrested at her residence in the 1000 block of Pine Street after a warrant was served due to an ongoing investigation into methamphetamine delivery.
25newsnow.com
2 juveniles charged as adults for theft of 25 guns from Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Two juveniles are being tried as adults for allegedly stealing 25 guns from a Bloomington sporting goods store in December of last year, with one of the stolen firearms being used to shoot a 13-year-old boy in Peoria. Earlier this week, 14-year-old Antwan Freeman appeared...
WAND TV
Man accused of killing his wife formally arraigned
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Warrensburg man accused of shooting and killing his wife the night before Thanksgiving was formally arraigned. On Thursday, Jeffery Lourash, 57, appeared in a Macon County Courtroom before Associate Judge Lindsey Shelton. He was formally arraigned on three counts of First Degree Murder. Lourash,...
wmay.com
Pedestrian Who Died On I-55 Identified
More details are emerging about the incident that left one man dead and closed down a portion of Interstate 55 near Springfield Friday night. Illinois State Police describe the incident as a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash. They say a 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene on northbound 55 at milepost 96. Coroner Jim Allmon has identified him as Edwin Bartosh of Springfield.
wdbr.com
Two arson attacks at area schools
TWO arson attacks at area schools are the Sangamon and Menard County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week. They occurred at Washington Middle School and Matheny-Withrow Elementary in Springfield during the early morning hours last Thursday. Video footage shows a man and woman lighting two fires outside of Washington Middle School...
foxillinois.com
Police: Man arrested in connection to Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in the 200 block of south 5th street. The Springfield Police Department says Carlos R. Leyva, 33, of Decatur, was arrested on Saturday. When police arrived on the scene one victim was located on the...
Chatham Police warn of texting scam
CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chatham Police Department is warning the community of a scam it recently became aware of. Chatham Police officials said on the department Facebook page that the scammers are sending text messages to people that say department merchandise, like clothing, is for sale. The texts also provide a link to a […]
