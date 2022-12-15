Read full article on original website
When was the last blizzard in Chicago?
The city’s last full-blown blizzard was more than seven years ago when the “Super Bowl Blizzard” that occurred from January 31-February 2 brought an official total of 19.3 inches of snow to the city. Prior to that was the “Groundhog Blizzard” that buried the city with 21.2 inches of snow on the exact same dates as the Super Bowl storm – January 31-February 2, 2011. Some other notable blizzards in Chicago history were January 12-14, 1979 blizzard with 19.3 inches of snow and the city’s biggest snowstorm, the January 26-27, 1967 “Big Snow” which produced 23.0 inches. A lesser-known, but highly impactful storm was the city’s “Blizzard of Short Duration” that delivered four inches of snow in just two hours and 15 minutes on February 23, 1967. The heavy snow burst was accompanied by thunder and lightning along with whiteout conditions with wind gusts as high as 47 mph in Chicago and 82 mph at the Ogden Dunes in northwest Indiana.
Mesoscale Discussion – heaviest snows late afternoon/evening likely east and south of Chicago
Mesoscale Discussion 2065 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0339 PM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 Areas affected...Far eastern Illinois into Indiana...western Kentucky...far southern Michigan...and far western Ohio Concerning...Snow Squall Valid 222139Z - 230145Z SUMMARY...The potential for brief/localized snow squalls will shift into Indiana, northwest Kentucky, and western Ohio through the evening hours as a strong cold front continues to push east. DISCUSSION...A strong cold front continues to push east across IN based on latest surface observations, and a broad region of post-frontal light to moderate snowfall remains evident from Lake Michigan southward into northern AR. Web cams and surface observations show pockets of reduced visibility down to 1/2 to 1/4 mile where moderate snowfall is coincident with 20-25 knot winds (gusting to 30-35 knots) across eastern IL. These winds are slightly stronger (around 5 knots on average) than depicted by latest guidance, and are expected to spread east into IN, parts of KY, and western OH behind the surface front through 02 UTC. Surface pressure falls in the absence of a strong warm advection regime across the Great Lakes region hint that synoptic ascent is increasing as the upper jet noses into the lower MS River Valley. Consequently, post-frontal precipitation will likely increase as well over the next several hours. The combination of gusty surface winds and pockets of moderate snowfall will maintain the potential for brief, sporadic snow squalls with reduced visibility down to 1/4 mile. Snow squalls may be more impactful across parts of far northwest KY into central IN where light rainfall ahead of the cold front followed by a rapid onset of freezing temperatures may result in flash freezing coincident with the brief snow squall conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued from Thursday through Saturday morning
CHICAGO — A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued for the entire area beginning on Thursday. Starting at 9 a.m. through Saturday at 6 a.m., the warning begins for McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, Kane and LaSalle counties. At noon, Cook, Will and DuPage counties will be included. The warning...
Marine veteran dies in West Side fire
CHICAGO — A marine veteran was killed Wednesday during a house fire on the West Side. The fire happened Wednesday morning in the 1600 block North Mayfield. It was put out just before noon. A neighbor told WGN News the man was a marine veteran who used a wheelchair.
9@9: Want some Mayo Nog?
CHICAGO – It was quite an interesting morning during the “9@9” segment on WGN Morning News. First, we had our own Lothar Keller deliver a musical opening to the segment with Mike Toomey before the rest of the crew got into the picks for the segment. Then...
6@6: Worst holiday co-workers
CHICAGO – The holidays can bring out the best and the worst in people, including those who you work with on a daily basis. So who are the worst kind of co-workers during the holidays?. That was one of the items featured on Wednesday’s edition of the “6@6” on...
Police: 2 teens shot in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Two teens were shot early Thursday in Waukegan. At around 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of Center Street on the report of a shooting. Officers located two victims, both in their late teens from Waukegan, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both of the teens...
