10-year-old receiving burn treatment after firefighters pull her unconscious from townhome fire
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A 10-year-old girl is receiving treatment for burns after firefighters pulled her from a burning Paulding County home, officials said. A Paulding County Fire Department spokesperson said the girl was flown to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta-Egleston early Sunday morning before she was transported to JMS Burn Center in Augusta.
1 dead, several others injured after fiery multi-vehicle accident in Clayton County
fox5atlanta.com
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘It’s really heartbreaking’ Witness recounts fatal Clayton County car crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Isaiah Lester thought Saturday would be a typical day at work but it was everything but that. He was one of the first on the scene after a fiery car crash happened, right outside of his job on Tara Boulevard. “We saw the smoke...
claytoncrescent.org
Fatal crash shuts down Old Dixie at Tara Blvd., 10 injured
Clayton County Police are working the scene of a fatal crash at Old Dixie Road and Tara Boulevard near Exit 235 and urge everyone to stay away from the area. Ten people were seriously injured and four vehicles were involved. A driver ran a red light and several cars caught...
accesswdun.com
Two hospitalized after crash in downtown Flowery Branch
Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Flowery Branch Friday night. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Nissan Frontier was going south on Ga. 13 approaching Phil Niekro Boulevard when it ran a red light and hit a westbound Volkswagen Jetta. The Frontier was flipped onto its roof.
2 critically injured after car being chased by troopers crashes, bursts into flames
ATLANTA — Two people are in critical condition after a car that was being chased by Georgia State Patrol crashed and burst into flames. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia State Patrol said they were patrolling GA-400 SB near Lenox Road around 1 a.m....
fox5atlanta.com
Fire that gutted Loganville-area home may have been sparked by electrical system
LOGANVILLE, Ga. - Firefighters in Gwinnett County spent Friday evening battling a massive two-story house fire near Loganville. Just after 5:45p.m., neighbors called 911 to report a house in the 800 block of Creek Cove Way SE was on fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames shooting through...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Gun stolen out of vehicle; attempts to buy vehicle with gift cards; report of vehicle hitting man in wheelchair in the roadway
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 1 – 8, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious car –...
fox5atlanta.com
Homicide detectives investigate man killed on southwest Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA - Homicide investigators are trying to determine what happened leading up to a shooting that killed a man in southwest Atlanta Saturday evening. Around 5:23 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Amal Drive and Giben Road. A man had been shot in his abdomen. First responders took...
Red and Black
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Athens
A man from Bogart, Georgia, was walking in the northbound lane on Cleveland Road when a driver in a 2013 Toyota Sequoia traveling in the same lane hit him at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The 44-year-old man was...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman’s body reportedly found inside car on Georgia highway
UNION CITY, Ga. — A woman’s body was reportedly found inside of a car on a highway in Union City, Georgia. Before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Union City Police Department officers were called by the City of South Fulton Police Department about a woman who was possibly dead inside a car, according to WSB-TV. When officers arrived at the 5000 block of Roosevelt Highway, they found a woman unresponsive inside a black car.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle overnight in Cobb County
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early Friday morning in Marietta. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Cobb Parkway near Polytechnic Lane. The Marietta Police Department says its initial investigation revealed that an 81-year-old Lawrenceville man was driving a Ford...
fox5atlanta.com
Man hospitalized in critical condition from DeKalb County shooting, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police said a man is in critical condition at a hospital after officers found him in a car with a gunshot wound. Police said officers went at 7:50 a.m. to Bouldercrest Lane and found a wounded man in his 20s. Paramedics took him to...
fox5atlanta.com
Funeral arrangements announced for slain Gwinnett County corrections officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Friends, family and law enforcement will honor the life of Gwinnett County Senior Corrections Officer Scott Riner at his funeral this week in Lawrenceville. Riner, who was shot and killed outside Gwinnett County Jail, will be laid to rest at an 11 a.m. service at North...
Manager arrested for stealing medicine from assisted living center, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The manager of an assisted living center has been arrested and faces multiple charges for a burglary at the center’s campus, according to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, Daniel E. Rampey,...
Walmart set to reopen 4 months after teen fire inside Peachtree City store
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A Walmart in Fayette County is set to partially reopen next week four months after a fire forced it to close. The fire broke out at the store off Highway 54 on Aug. 24. Police later charged a 14-year-old girl with arson for setting the fire.
