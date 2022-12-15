ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

10-year-old receiving burn treatment after firefighters pull her unconscious from townhome fire

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A 10-year-old girl is receiving treatment for burns after firefighters pulled her from a burning Paulding County home, officials said. A Paulding County Fire Department spokesperson said the girl was flown to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta-Egleston early Sunday morning before she was transported to JMS Burn Center in Augusta.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 dead, several others injured after fiery multi-vehicle accident in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is working a fatal accident on Tara Blvd at Old Dixie Road. Police said one person is dead and 10 others were seriously injured after four vehicles were involved in a crash around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said the crash resulted in vehicles catching on fire but they did not specify how many caught fire.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Fatal crash shuts down Old Dixie at Tara Blvd., 10 injured

Clayton County Police are working the scene of a fatal crash at Old Dixie Road and Tara Boulevard near Exit 235 and urge everyone to stay away from the area. Ten people were seriously injured and four vehicles were involved. A driver ran a red light and several cars caught...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Two hospitalized after crash in downtown Flowery Branch

Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Flowery Branch Friday night. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Nissan Frontier was going south on Ga. 13 approaching Phil Niekro Boulevard when it ran a red light and hit a westbound Volkswagen Jetta. The Frontier was flipped onto its roof.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
Red and Black

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Athens

A man from Bogart, Georgia, was walking in the northbound lane on Cleveland Road when a driver in a 2013 Toyota Sequoia traveling in the same lane hit him at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The 44-year-old man was...
ATHENS, GA
Action News Jax

Woman’s body reportedly found inside car on Georgia highway

UNION CITY, Ga. — A woman’s body was reportedly found inside of a car on a highway in Union City, Georgia. Before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Union City Police Department officers were called by the City of South Fulton Police Department about a woman who was possibly dead inside a car, according to WSB-TV. When officers arrived at the 5000 block of Roosevelt Highway, they found a woman unresponsive inside a black car.
UNION CITY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle overnight in Cobb County

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early Friday morning in Marietta. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Cobb Parkway near Polytechnic Lane. The Marietta Police Department says its initial investigation revealed that an 81-year-old Lawrenceville man was driving a Ford...
MARIETTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy