Here's the latest news from Middle Tennessee State University. MTSU business analytics class elevates real-world data from industry partner. Over the course of 90-minutes during MTSU assistant professor Stephanie Totty’s graduate course in information systems and analytics, a smorgasbord of colorful dashboards are projected from students’ computers or thumb drives to the large screen inside the third-floor classroom in the Business and Aerospace Building.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO