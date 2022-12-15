ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

CBS Philly

2 men wanted in fatal shooting of on-duty Philadelphia sanitation worker

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have identified two men wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of an on-duty sanitation worker that happened in November. Police have issued arrest warrants for Nushar J. Scott and Rasheem Trusty for the incident that happened in Mayfair on Nov. 18. The shooting took place just after 10:30 a.m. on the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue and left 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson dead. Police believe he was targeted. In surveillance video, police said one of the suspects was wearing a dark blue jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt with black pants and black Jordan shoes with white soles. He was also wearing a black mask. Police are also searching for a 2015 to 2019 dark color Subaru Outback with a roof rack, dark-tinted windows and an unknown Pennsylvania license plate in connection to the shooting. The city of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide. Police describe Scott and Trusty as armed and dangerous. If you have information about the shooting, you're asked to contact police. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477)  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Tractor-trailer found on fire parked in backyard of Camden home

CAMDEN, N.J. - Emergency crews responded to a home in Camden after a tractor-trailer went up in flames early Sunday morning. Officials say the truck was parked in the backyard of someone's home on the 1200 block of Kaighn's Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The fire was put out by firefighters,...
CAMDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Atlantic City police investigating double shooting

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ- Two people were shot Friday afternoon in Atlantic City and now police are asking the public to come forward with information if they have any. As a result of a ShotSpotter alert and reports of shots fired Friday, patrol officers responded to the 400 block of north New Jersey Avenue at 3:06 PM. Upon their arrival in the 600 block of Adriatic Avenue, officers found two shooting victims, a 25-year-old male and a 25-year-old female, both of whom were from Atlantic City, seated inside a vehicle. Evidence of gunfire was also found in the area by investsigators. The post Atlantic City police investigating double shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Newark man killed in 4-vehicle New Castle-area crash

A 36-year-old Newark man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash involving 4 vehicles on Basin Road in the New Castle area. The man was driving southbound in a Subaru BRZ on Route 141 near William Penn High School around 12:15 p.m. when his car ran off the road into the grass median, and slid sideways into the northbound lanes, Delaware State Police said.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Shore News Network

13-year-old reported missing in the area of South 32nd Street in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen two weeks ago. Police in Philadelphia are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile Jamirrah Williams. The last time she was seen was on Friday, December 2, 2022, in the 13xx block of S 32nd Street. A 13-year-old girl with a light complexion, 5’8″, 150 pounds, and hazel eyes, Jamirrah was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black Crocs, and a black hoodie. It is possible that Jamirrah is in the area of Bridge and Pratt. Anyone with any information on Jamirrah’s The post 13-year-old reported missing in the area of South 32nd Street in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Ugly Sweater Run in Camden County raises money for causes

HADDON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Saturday morning, runners in Haddon Township laced up their shoes, put on their ugliest Christmas sweaters and hit the pavement. The occasion for this was the 5th Annual Ugly Sweater Run.Dozens of runners, even Santa, lined up on Heather Road and ran around Newton Lake. Not only was it a festive and fun way to bring local runners together for the holidays, but it also benefitted a good cause.The group Run 856 collected clothing for a Camden shelter and donations for Operation Warm.They have information about upcoming events and runs on their Facebook page.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery

An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Killed, Woman Critically Wounded In Camden Double-Shooting: Prosecutor

Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man and critically wounded a woman in Camden. On Friday, Dec. 16, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for shots fired at 3:20 a.m., in the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN, NJ
