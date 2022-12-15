Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police: Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged For Multiple Car Burglaries
The Atlantic City Police Department says a man who was wanted for multiple car burglaries has been arrested. Friday morning, ACPD Ofc. John Bell responded to the 2200 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a car burglary and theft. Surveillance Center personnel were able to retrieve video footage...
Teen arrested in shooting of Atlantic City cabdriver
An Atlantic City teen charged with shooting shooting his cabdriver in broad daylight in November. Amir Lampkin, 19, called the cab to his Ohio Avenue home Nov. 12, got in and then shot the driver, the victim told police. Three days earlier, the driver said he was called to the...
fox29.com
Police: Suspects identified after Philadelphia sanitation worker gunned down on the job
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find two men wanted for homicide in a November shooting that claimed the life of a 35-year-old sanitation worker. Police say the worker, identified as Ikeem Johnson, was on duty when he was shot and killed on the 7300...
NBC Philadelphia
8 Cars, Including Philadelphia Police Cruiser, Damaged in Chase and Crash
A man is in custody after leading Philadelphia police on a chase that ended in a crash in Kensington. Eight cars, including a police cruiser, were damaged during the chase Saturday afternoon. Swarms of police officers arrived and took the driver of a Jeep into custody. NBC10 crews found a...
Two men wanted in connection with shooting of Philly sanitation worker
Philadelphia police say they have an arrest warrant for the individual(s) believed to be involved in the shooting and killing of an on-duty sanitation worker last month in the city’s Mayfair section.
19-year-old Charged For November Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ
The Atlantic City Police Department says a 19-year-old man has been charged in connection to a shooting in the city last month. According to authorities, Amir Lampkin of Atlantic City has been charged with,. Two counts of aggravated assault. Unlawful possession of a weapon. Possession of a weapon for an...
2 men wanted in fatal shooting of on-duty Philadelphia sanitation worker
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have identified two men wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of an on-duty sanitation worker that happened in November. Police have issued arrest warrants for Nushar J. Scott and Rasheem Trusty for the incident that happened in Mayfair on Nov. 18. The shooting took place just after 10:30 a.m. on the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue and left 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson dead. Police believe he was targeted. In surveillance video, police said one of the suspects was wearing a dark blue jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt with black pants and black Jordan shoes with white soles. He was also wearing a black mask. Police are also searching for a 2015 to 2019 dark color Subaru Outback with a roof rack, dark-tinted windows and an unknown Pennsylvania license plate in connection to the shooting. The city of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide. Police describe Scott and Trusty as armed and dangerous. If you have information about the shooting, you're asked to contact police. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477)
fox29.com
Tractor-trailer found on fire parked in backyard of Camden home
CAMDEN, N.J. - Emergency crews responded to a home in Camden after a tractor-trailer went up in flames early Sunday morning. Officials say the truck was parked in the backyard of someone's home on the 1200 block of Kaighn's Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The fire was put out by firefighters,...
fox29.com
Police: Daytime double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Two men were struck, one fatally, after a shooting erupted in broad daylight in North Philadelphia Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the 1400 block of Sparks Street for a double shooting around 1 p.m. A 27-year-old was found shot once in the head, and pronounced dead at a...
fox29.com
Police: 2 suspects broke into West Philadelphia market, stole hundreds of dollars worth of items
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects wanted in connection with the robbery of a market in West Philadelphia. According to police, the incident happened on December 6 around 4 a.m. Authorities say two men pried open the back door and...
Atlantic City police investigating double shooting
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ- Two people were shot Friday afternoon in Atlantic City and now police are asking the public to come forward with information if they have any. As a result of a ShotSpotter alert and reports of shots fired Friday, patrol officers responded to the 400 block of north New Jersey Avenue at 3:06 PM. Upon their arrival in the 600 block of Adriatic Avenue, officers found two shooting victims, a 25-year-old male and a 25-year-old female, both of whom were from Atlantic City, seated inside a vehicle. Evidence of gunfire was also found in the area by investsigators. The post Atlantic City police investigating double shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
Newark man killed in 4-vehicle New Castle-area crash
A 36-year-old Newark man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash involving 4 vehicles on Basin Road in the New Castle area. The man was driving southbound in a Subaru BRZ on Route 141 near William Penn High School around 12:15 p.m. when his car ran off the road into the grass median, and slid sideways into the northbound lanes, Delaware State Police said.
Three men arrested for mail theft in Haverford
An officer saw what appeared to be a man stealing mail from a mailbox on Darby Road in Havertown early Thursday morning. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, leading to a car chase.
Ocean County man faces charges related to fatal crash in Freehold Township
An Ocean County man has been arrested in connection with the death of a mother and her child in a fatal July crash in Freehold Township, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced. On Dec. 16, Thomas F. Polson, 53, of Little Egg Harbor, was arrested on two counts of...
13-year-old reported missing in the area of South 32nd Street in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen two weeks ago. Police in Philadelphia are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile Jamirrah Williams. The last time she was seen was on Friday, December 2, 2022, in the 13xx block of S 32nd Street. A 13-year-old girl with a light complexion, 5’8″, 150 pounds, and hazel eyes, Jamirrah was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black Crocs, and a black hoodie. It is possible that Jamirrah is in the area of Bridge and Pratt. Anyone with any information on Jamirrah’s The post 13-year-old reported missing in the area of South 32nd Street in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ugly Sweater Run in Camden County raises money for causes
HADDON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Saturday morning, runners in Haddon Township laced up their shoes, put on their ugliest Christmas sweaters and hit the pavement. The occasion for this was the 5th Annual Ugly Sweater Run.Dozens of runners, even Santa, lined up on Heather Road and ran around Newton Lake. Not only was it a festive and fun way to bring local runners together for the holidays, but it also benefitted a good cause.The group Run 856 collected clothing for a Camden shelter and donations for Operation Warm.They have information about upcoming events and runs on their Facebook page.
Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery
An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
Man who sparked EHT Walmart evacuation with knife will stay in jail
An Ocean County man was on probation and pretrial release when he allegedly brandished a knife at the Egg Harbor Township Walmart. David Brennan, 32, was ordered held in jail during a detention hearing Thursday. The store on the Black Horse Pike was evacuated Saturday afternoon, after Brennan allegedly held...
Firefighters rescue person from car after crash in Camden
CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters worked to rescue a person trapped inside a vehicle after a crash in Camden. The Action Cam was on the scene at Walnut and South 9th streets just after 3 a.m. Saturday. The car went through a fence and crashed into a tree, landing...
Man Killed, Woman Critically Wounded In Camden Double-Shooting: Prosecutor
Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man and critically wounded a woman in Camden. On Friday, Dec. 16, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for shots fired at 3:20 a.m., in the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
