Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Related
stadiumjourney.com
A.C. Jordan Arena - Bowie State Bulldogs
Bowie State Bulldogs website A.C. Jordan Arena website. Bowie State University is a public Historically Black College and University (HBCU) located in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Bowie State is Maryland’s oldest historically black university and one of the ten oldest in the country, opening in 1865. In 1963,...
Maryland high school basketball highlights (12/16/22)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Coverage of high school basketball in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland on December 9, 2022. Girls: Gwynn Park vs. Douglass Boys: Douglass vs. Gwynn Park Boys: Whitman vs. Einstein Boys: Poolesville vs. Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Scouting Jordan Seaton, Keylen Adams, and Other Top Uncommitted 2024s
Regional Scout Casey Ellinger breaks down Jordan Seaton, Keylen Adams, and other top uncommitted 2024 prospects in the DMV area
First Baptist Church of Glenarden’s annual Christmas play returns
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — For the first time since the pandemic, First Baptist Church of Glenarden’s yearly Christmas play returns to Prince George’s County. This year’s performance, “Someway, Somehow,” was produced by playwright Josh Jenkins and Stellar Award Winner Anthony Brown. The play, which focuses on the relationship between Mary and Joseph […]
WTOP
Va. church hosts R&B star Anthony Hamilton for Christmas concert at Capital One Hall
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. The Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia, presents “A Very Merry Come As You Are Christmas Concert” with Grammy-winning R&B artist Anthony Hamilton. The concert will be held at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia, this...
newyorkbeacon.com
Love Triangle Ends in Baltimore Man’s Fatal Shooting | VIDEO
*TOWSON, Maryland (WBAL) — A love triangle ended in the fatal shooting of a man in Baltimore County, according to police charging documents and court testimony. County police said they charged Timothy Brice, 23, of Woodstock, with first-degree murder and a firearm violation in connection with the fatal shooting on Wednesday of a man in Cockeysville.
Washington City Paper
“Prince George’s Pride” is the Anthem PG County Deserves
Brian Yeldell is a prolific essayist whose musings often focus on life in and around the District. In his 2010 essay, “What is A REAL Washingtonian,” he rejects the idea that those who live close to the District but beyond its borders are not true Washingtonians. Since then, ongoing gentrification has only validated his argument, as many current residents of Prince George’s County have come from D.C.
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting inside Southeast, D.C. apartment building
WASHINGTON - A man is in custody accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Southeast, D.C. apartment in October, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say on Friday they arrested Myron Hickson, 34, of District Heights, Maryland, in connection with the case. The incident happened at an...
Former ‘Night Mayor’ Shawn Townsend To Lead Local Restaurant Association
Mayor Muriel Bowser and Director of the Office of Nightlife and Culture Shawn Townsend. Shawn Townsend, D.C.’s first “night mayor,” will take over as the president and CEO of the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington, the regional trade association that represents the D.C. area’s food industry. Washingtonian...
Innocent Bystander Shot, Killed During Potential Road-Rage Incident In DC
Authorities say that a possible road-rage incident on a busy DC roadway ended in tragedy when a Maryland man pulled out a gun and killed an innocent bystander who was not even involved in the initial crash. Gaithersburg resident Anthony Williams, 44, has been charged with murdering Southeast, Washington, DC...
Prince George’s school board couldn’t select a new chair, but it did choose a vice chair
The board couldn’t select a chair after seven attempts, so they’ll try again Jan. 12. The post Prince George’s school board couldn’t select a new chair, but it did choose a vice chair appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Good Samaritan Shot And Killed While Helping D.C. Crash Victim
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 33-year-old Brooklyn Michael Lynn of D.C. was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon after responding to a car accident. Shortly after 2:20 pm, a traffic accident occurred between two cars leaving a gas station on the 2700 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. The suspect was driving one of the cars involved in the accident. The victim was not involved in the crash. There was an altercation following the car accident and the victim somehow became involved in the fight. During this altercation, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect was The post Good Samaritan Shot And Killed While Helping D.C. Crash Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Six years after Allyssa Banks, 18, was murdered in Largo, jury finds defendant not guilty
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A not-guilty verdict in a Prince George’s County murder trial Tuesday afternoon left the victim’s mother and the county state’s attorney in tears, even as the defendant’s family celebrated a victory. It’s a case 7News has been following for...
Police: 16-year-old charged with attempted murder after shooting outside Prince George's Co. high school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department has charged a 16-year-old student in connection with a shooting outside of Suitland High School last Thursday that left one ninth-grader injured. The teen turned himself in on Tuesday, according to police. He is being charged as an...
mocoshow.com
15 Year Sentence for 7-Eleven Shooting Involving Ex-Boyfriend of Co-Worker
Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office: In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, the honorable Judge John Maloney has sentenced defendant, Zekale Long, 42, of Silver Spring, to life in prison suspend all but 15 years. Long pleaded guilty on October 27th, 2022, to Attempted First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony Violent Crime.
Suspects carjack driver at Prince George's Co. ATM, police say
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Police are searching for two armed suspects in a carjacking that happened Dec. 12 in Riverdale Park in Prince George's County. According to Riverdale Park Police, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray Audi sedan with stolen D.C. tags GS5261 carjacked a black 2016 Toyota Highlander with Maryland tags 6DY0554.
Comments / 0