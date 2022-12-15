ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stadiumjourney.com

A.C. Jordan Arena - Bowie State Bulldogs

Bowie State Bulldogs website A.C. Jordan Arena website. Bowie State University is a public Historically Black College and University (HBCU) located in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Bowie State is Maryland’s oldest historically black university and one of the ten oldest in the country, opening in 1865. In 1963,...
BOWIE, MD
DC News Now

First Baptist Church of Glenarden’s annual Christmas play returns

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — For the first time since the pandemic, First Baptist Church of Glenarden’s yearly Christmas play returns to Prince George’s County. This year’s performance, “Someway, Somehow,” was produced by playwright Josh Jenkins and Stellar Award Winner Anthony Brown. The play, which focuses on the relationship between Mary and Joseph […]
GLENARDEN, MD
newyorkbeacon.com

Love Triangle Ends in Baltimore Man’s Fatal Shooting | VIDEO

*TOWSON, Maryland (WBAL) — A love triangle ended in the fatal shooting of a man in Baltimore County, according to police charging documents and court testimony. County police said they charged Timothy Brice, 23, of Woodstock, with first-degree murder and a firearm violation in connection with the fatal shooting on Wednesday of a man in Cockeysville.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
Washington City Paper

“Prince George’s Pride” is the Anthem PG County Deserves

Brian Yeldell is a prolific essayist whose musings often focus on life in and around the District. In his 2010 essay, “What is A REAL Washingtonian,” he rejects the idea that those who live close to the District but beyond its borders are not true Washingtonians. Since then, ongoing gentrification has only validated his argument, as many current residents of Prince George’s County have come from D.C.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Good Samaritan Shot And Killed While Helping D.C. Crash Victim

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 33-year-old Brooklyn Michael Lynn of D.C. was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon after responding to a car accident. Shortly after 2:20 pm, a traffic accident occurred between two cars leaving a gas station on the 2700 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. The suspect was driving one of the cars involved in the accident. The victim was not involved in the crash. There was an altercation following the car accident and the victim somehow became involved in the fight. During this altercation, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect was The post Good Samaritan Shot And Killed While Helping D.C. Crash Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

15 Year Sentence for 7-Eleven Shooting Involving Ex-Boyfriend of Co-Worker

Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office: In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, the honorable Judge John Maloney has sentenced defendant, Zekale Long, 42, of Silver Spring, to life in prison suspend all but 15 years. Long pleaded guilty on October 27th, 2022, to Attempted First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony Violent Crime.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Suspects carjack driver at Prince George's Co. ATM, police say

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Police are searching for two armed suspects in a carjacking that happened Dec. 12 in Riverdale Park in Prince George's County. According to Riverdale Park Police, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray Audi sedan with stolen D.C. tags GS5261 carjacked a black 2016 Toyota Highlander with Maryland tags 6DY0554.
RIVERDALE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy