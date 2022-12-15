Read full article on original website
Warming center provides retreat from dangerous temperatures
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – When conditions are this cold, getting stranded outside would be deadly. With that in mind, a homeless shelter in Minot has a warming shelter that’s open during the freezing days and nights. Alyson Heisler, the development associate at Project Bee, says they typically send...
Home Sweet Home auctioned off to Minot locals
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The city of Minot has auctioned off the former Minot gift shop, Home Sweet Home for $500. It was sold to locals Jacob and Amy Jenkins. The building used to be a gift shop, and when it shut down in 2018, the city purchased the house.
New Town lends a set of wheels when Minot High bus breaks down
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – In times of need, a helping hand is always appreciated. Sometimes, wheels work just as well. The Minot High boys basketball team bus experienced a “fender bender” en route to Tuesday night’s game at Watford City. Minot Public Schools Activities Director...
New transmission line nearing completion between New Town, Tioga
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Basin Electric says construction of a new 27-mile transmission line between New Town and Tioga will be complete by the end of the year. The Neset-to-Northshore project, as it is called, should be in operation in January. It’s one of five projects Basin Electric is currently working on through the year 2026, which will assist in powering nearly 350 miles of transmission lines through western North Dakota. The overall investment in these expansion projects is roughly $725 million.
Former state champion picked to build Minot North girls tennis program
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Public Schools named the woman tasked with building the Minot North girls tennis team on Wednesday. Gwen Mathews will be the Sentinels head coach, the first in program history. Mathews was an assistant on the Minot High girls tennis team under Head Coach Scott...
Class-A Basketball Poll
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minot High basketball programs are a combined 9-0 so far this season, and both teams are rated number one in Class-A by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. The Century Patriots are second in both polls. CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL. 1....
