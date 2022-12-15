Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Related
Clayton News Daily
Broncos top Cardinals to halt five-game skid
Latavius Murray rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown Sunday as the host Denver Broncos snapped a five-game losing streak to defeat the Arizona Cardinals 24-15. Brett Rypien, starting at quarterback for the Broncos (4-10) for the injured Russell Wilson, passed for 197 yards while completing 21 of 26 passes. He threw a touchdown and an interception.
Clayton News Daily
Cardinals QB Colt McCoy Out With Concussion vs. Broncos
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than a week after losing Kyler Murray for the remainder of the season, the Cardinals sustained another devastating blow to their quarterback room during Sunday’s game against the Broncos. Veteran QB Colt McCoy exited in the third quarter after getting...
Clayton News Daily
New quarterback, same stout running game and same close loss for Atlanta Falcons
The Desmond Ridder Era started in New Orleans on Sunday in the same manner as the Marcus Mariota Era concluded two weeks earlier in Atlanta. The Falcons again ran the ball well, rushing for 231 yards and two touchdowns on 39 attempts — an average of nearly six yards an attempt — against the Saints, while the defense allowed fewer than 26 points for the sixth straight game.
Clayton News Daily
Chargers hand Titans fourth straight loss on late field goal
Justin Herbert passed for 313 yards and Cameron Dicker made a 43-yard field goal with four seconds remaining as the Los Angeles Chargers pulled off a 17-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Inglewood, Calif. It was Dicker's third game-winning field goal this season, although one came as...
Clayton News Daily
Jalen Hurts runs, throws Eagles past Bears 25-20
Jalen Hurts rushed for 61 yards and three touchdowns while passing for 315 yards to lead the visiting Philadelphia Eagles to a 25-20 victory against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Philadelphia (13-1) maintained its lead atop the NFC East with the best record in the NFL, although the struggling Bears...
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Clayton News Daily
Bill Belichick Reacts to Final Play in Loss vs. Raiders
With three seconds to go in regulation on Sunday, with the score tied at 24 between the Patriots and the Raiders, New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff on a draw play that seemed destined to take the game to overtime. Stevenson broke a tackle and entered Las...
Clayton News Daily
Andy Dalton, Taysom Hill combine to lead Saints past Falcons
Andy Dalton threw two touchdown passes and Taysom Hill threw one as the host New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons 21-18 on Sunday afternoon. Dalton completed 11 of 17 passes for 151 yards and connected with Juwan Johnson for touchdowns of 19 and 22 yards. Hill completed both of his passes, one of which went 68 yards to Rashid Shaheed for a score for the Saints (5-9).
Clayton News Daily
Falcons vs. Saints Inactives: Marshon Lattimore to Play?
The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) are facing their NFC South rival New Orleans Saints (4-9) Sunday in a big matchup to try and keep their playoff hopes alive. Third-round rookie Desmond Ridder is making his NFL debut this afternoon, starting for Marcus Mariota, who was benched for poor play and then placed on injured reserve (IR). Because Mariota is not on the 53-man roster, he is not listed as an inactive player in today's game.
Clayton News Daily
New QB, Same Struggles: Saints Defeat Desmond Ridder's Falcons
The 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints featured many of the same problems for the Atlanta Falcons offense. Inconsistency in the passing game saw Desmond Ridder begin the game with five straight incompletions. Head coach Arthur Smith made a change at quarterback after the bye week, as the Falcons...
Clayton News Daily
Matt Ryan Blows Biggest Leads in NFL Regular Season, Super Bowl History
Matt Ryan went down in NFL history Saturday for an unfortunate reason as the quarterback blew yet another massive lead. The Colts led the Vikings 33–0 at halftime and 36–7 with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter before the squad froze. Minnesota came marching back with the largest comeback in NFL history after scoring 33 points in a game that went into overtime. But this wasn’t the first time Ryan was at the helm of a team who lost in an iconic comeback.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons DC Dean Pees out of hospital after pregame collision
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken off the field on a stretcher following a collision with a New Orleans Saints player during pregame warmups Sunday. Pees, 73, remained on the field for several minutes. Medical staff stabilized his neck before placing him on the cart to take him off the field.
Clayton News Daily
Chiefs outlast Texans in OT, wrap up AFC West title
Jerick McKinnon's 26-yard touchdown run with 5:13 left in overtime Sunday helped the Kansas City Chiefs clinch the AFC West title for the seventh straight season, courtesy of a 30-24 win over the host Houston Texans. McKinnon's second touchdown of the day came on the first play after Texans quarterback...
Clayton News Daily
TCU QB Max Duggan Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
As he prepares for TCU's biggest game in eight decades, senior Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan is simultaneously turning his eyes to the future. In a statement tweeted out Sunday afternoon, Duggan announced his intent to enter the NFL draft following the College Football Playoff. "Being a student athlete at...
Clayton News Daily
Julian Edelman Says He’s Been Contacted by Multiple Teams About Comeback
View the original article to see embedded media. As the NFL regular season winds down, many playoff contenders are looking for opportunities to upgrade their rosters ahead of the postseason. In some cases, that apparently includes calling recently retired players to see if they would be willing to return for the stretch run.
Comments / 0