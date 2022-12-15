Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Get In The Spirit At The Biggest Christmas Museum Near Cleveland: Castle NoelD_FoodVendorMedina, OH
Pierogi Lovers: 5 Places Near Cleveland Where You Can Get Pierogi-Centric EntreesD_FoodVendorCleveland, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Related
Clayton News Daily
MNF: Rams-Packers Player Prop Bets
The Green Bay Packers (5-8) host the Los Angeles Rams (4-9) for Monday Night Football. The game total is set at only 39.5, and the home team is favored by 5.5. Neither of these teams has performed up to expectations, but Green Bay should be coming into this matchup healthy and well-rested while Los Angeles is traveling with a team that looks wholly unlike the one that won the Super Bowl just a year ago. If you want to get in on the action, here are a few player props I am targeting at SI Sportsbook.
Clayton News Daily
Bill Belichick Reacts to Final Play in Loss vs. Raiders
With three seconds to go in regulation on Sunday, with the score tied at 24 between the Patriots and the Raiders, New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff on a draw play that seemed destined to take the game to overtime. Stevenson broke a tackle and entered Las...
Clayton News Daily
Falcons vs. Saints Inactives: Marshon Lattimore to Play?
The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) are facing their NFC South rival New Orleans Saints (4-9) Sunday in a big matchup to try and keep their playoff hopes alive. Third-round rookie Desmond Ridder is making his NFL debut this afternoon, starting for Marcus Mariota, who was benched for poor play and then placed on injured reserve (IR). Because Mariota is not on the 53-man roster, he is not listed as an inactive player in today's game.
Clayton News Daily
Broncos top Cardinals to halt five-game skid
Latavius Murray rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown Sunday as the host Denver Broncos snapped a five-game losing streak to defeat the Arizona Cardinals 24-15. Brett Rypien, starting at quarterback for the Broncos (4-10) for the injured Russell Wilson, passed for 197 yards while completing 21 of 26 passes. He threw a touchdown and an interception.
Clayton News Daily
Jalen Hurts runs, throws Eagles past Bears 25-20
Jalen Hurts rushed for 61 yards and three touchdowns while passing for 315 yards to lead the visiting Philadelphia Eagles to a 25-20 victory against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Philadelphia (13-1) maintained its lead atop the NFC East with the best record in the NFL, although the struggling Bears...
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Clayton News Daily
TCU QB Max Duggan declares for NFL draft, will play in CFP
TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who led the Horned Frogs to a 12-1 record and the program's first berth in the College Football Playoff, announced Sunday night that he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. The Heisman finalist will play in the CFP before he bids farewell to TCU. The No....
Clayton News Daily
Steelers eat clock to take down Panthers 24-16
Najee Harris ran for a touchdown and racked up 86 yards on the ground as the Pittsburgh Steelers counted on ball-control offense and a solid defense to defeat the host Carolina Panthers 24-16 on Sunday at Charlotte, N.C. Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who was given the starting assignment because Kenny...
Clayton News Daily
New quarterback, same stout running game and same close loss for Atlanta Falcons
The Desmond Ridder Era started in New Orleans on Sunday in the same manner as the Marcus Mariota Era concluded two weeks earlier in Atlanta. The Falcons again ran the ball well, rushing for 231 yards and two touchdowns on 39 attempts — an average of nearly six yards an attempt — against the Saints, while the defense allowed fewer than 26 points for the sixth straight game.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons Fall Short vs. Saints in Desmond Ridder Debut
The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) are leaving the Big Easy with a much harder path to the playoffs after a 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints (5-9) Sunday afternoon at Caesars Superdome. The Falcons fall to fourth place in the NFC South with the loss after being swept in the...
Clayton News Daily
Cardinals QB Colt McCoy Out With Concussion vs. Broncos
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than a week after losing Kyler Murray for the remainder of the season, the Cardinals sustained another devastating blow to their quarterback room during Sunday’s game against the Broncos. Veteran QB Colt McCoy exited in the third quarter after getting...
Clayton News Daily
Andy Dalton, Taysom Hill combine to lead Saints past Falcons
Andy Dalton threw two touchdown passes and Taysom Hill threw one as the host New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons 21-18 on Sunday afternoon. Dalton completed 11 of 17 passes for 151 yards and connected with Juwan Johnson for touchdowns of 19 and 22 yards. Hill completed both of his passes, one of which went 68 yards to Rashid Shaheed for a score for the Saints (5-9).
Clayton News Daily
New QB, Same Struggles: Saints Defeat Desmond Ridder's Falcons
The 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints featured many of the same problems for the Atlanta Falcons offense. Inconsistency in the passing game saw Desmond Ridder begin the game with five straight incompletions. Head coach Arthur Smith made a change at quarterback after the bye week, as the Falcons...
Clayton News Daily
Red-hot Lions post late victory over Jets
Jared Goff threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brock Wright on a fourth-down play for the go-ahead score, and the Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Goff passed for 252 yards and Kalif Raymond scored...
Clayton News Daily
Chargers hand Titans fourth straight loss on late field goal
Justin Herbert passed for 313 yards and Cameron Dicker made a 43-yard field goal with four seconds remaining as the Los Angeles Chargers pulled off a 17-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Inglewood, Calif. It was Dicker's third game-winning field goal this season, although one came as...
Clayton News Daily
Falcons DC Dean Pees out of hospital after pregame collision
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken off the field on a stretcher following a collision with a New Orleans Saints player during pregame warmups Sunday. Pees, 73, remained on the field for several minutes. Medical staff stabilized his neck before placing him on the cart to take him off the field.
Clayton News Daily
Chiefs outlast Texans in OT, wrap up AFC West title
Jerick McKinnon's 26-yard touchdown run with 5:13 left in overtime Sunday helped the Kansas City Chiefs clinch the AFC West title for the seventh straight season, courtesy of a 30-24 win over the host Houston Texans. McKinnon's second touchdown of the day came on the first play after Texans quarterback...
Clayton News Daily
Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Wanted Penalties for Snowballs in Buffalo
Bills fans provided a true home-field advantage Saturday night against the Dolphins by throwing snowballs onto the field at Miami players. It happened so frequently that officials had to threaten fans with a 15-yard penalty if they continued to do so. As it turns out, it was the Dolphins’ head...
Clayton News Daily
Julian Edelman Says He’s Been Contacted by Multiple Teams About Comeback
View the original article to see embedded media. As the NFL regular season winds down, many playoff contenders are looking for opportunities to upgrade their rosters ahead of the postseason. In some cases, that apparently includes calling recently retired players to see if they would be willing to return for the stretch run.
Comments / 0