EDITORIAL: Peletier zoning decision impacts trust and foresight
Carteret County Commissioners are expected Monday evening to finally settle a dispute regarding a potential RV park on 156 acres of previous wooded natural area on Highway 58 outside of the town of Peletier’s extra territorial jurisdiction. Their decision will not only have major growth ramifications for the area, it will also have political impact as well.
County commission set to vote Monday on rezoning request for large tract near Peletier
BEAUFORT — Residents in and near Peletier plan to show up for a Carteret County Board of Commissioners’ public hearing Monday night to oppose a developer’s proposal to rezone 156 acres off Highway 58 near Peletier for a recreational camper park project. The special session of the...
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The people have spoken
I spoke at the Emerald Isle Town meeting this past Tuesday. I'm sure I am considered a thorn in the side even though that is not my intention. My intention is only to do what I believe is right for our island. The Town's proposal on Tuesday (to the commissioners)...
Area Death Notices - Dec. 16, 17 & 18
Ronald Sechler, 75, of Beaufort passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Thomas Faulkner, Morehead City. Thomas Faulkner 95, of Morehead...
Alice Guthrie, 90; service Dec. 19
Alice Elizabeth "Betty" Guthrie, 90, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, December 19th at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Deactivation ceremony at New River Air Station marks end of an era
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station on Friday marked the end of an era for one unit of Marines and Sailors. Friends, family and servicemembers gathered for a bittersweet moment as the HMH 366 Squadron was officially deactivated. It was time to say goodbye to the Hammerhead unit after 20+ years. The […]
Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
Karen Sawyer, 60; incomplete
Karen Sawyer, 60, of Morehead City, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Joseph Washington Sr., 90; incomplete
Joseph Washington, Sr., 90 of Morehead City, died Wednesday December 14, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Folwell, county commissioners tout reforms for medical debt, hospital bills
State Treasurer Dale Folwell touted House Bill 1039, known as the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act, at a public forum Tuesday in New Bern. The bill would reform hospitals’ pricing and debt collection practices, requiring them to screen patients for charity care, to post prices in plain language online, and provide a sliding scale of discounts for people under 400% the federal poverty level. The 11-page bill would also prohibit medical debt from being reported to credit bureaus for up to a year after a patient is billed and protect family members from taking on the medical debt of a spouse or parent.
James Guthrie, 88; incomplete
Captain James "Jimmy" B. Guthrie, US Army Retired, 88, of Beaufort, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Ronald Sechler, 75; incomplete
Ronald Sechler, 75, of Beaufort, died Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences to the family at www.noefs.net.
New sushi restaurant in New Bern offers diversity to downtown area
NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Siri Warasitthinon decided to open Kuma Sushi Bar in New Bern just around the corner from her other restaurant, Angel Thai. “We got an opportunity to come to downtown, so I think its a really great location. We’re just really excited to open. It turned out really well,” said Warasitthinon. […]
Rachel Stewart, 42; incomplete
Rachel Elizabeth Stewart, 42, of Morehead City, died Friday, December 16, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
WITN Investigates: What ENC traffic stop search data shows when it comes to Black drivers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Driving is a daily requirement for so many people, and we know being on public streets means you might get pulled over if you break the law. But for some people of color, there’s an added fear of discrimination. WITN is taking a closer look...
Deanna Smith, 82; service Dec. 18
Deanna Jensen Smith, 82, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, December 18th at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., Sunday, December 18th at Munden Funeral Home.
David Duncan, 71; service Dec. 20
GySgt, David Alan Duncan, USMC Retired, 71, of Havelock, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. A celebration of David's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20th at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
In rural America, deadly costs of opioids outweigh the dollars tagged to address them
Tim Buck knows by heart how many people died from drug overdoses in his North Carolina county last year: 10. The year before it was 12 — an all-time high. Those losses reverberate deeply in rural Pamlico County, a tightknit community of 12,000 on the state’s eastern shore. Over the past decade, it’s had the […] The post In rural America, deadly costs of opioids outweigh the dollars tagged to address them appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Georgia Pathroff, 88; private service
Georgia Gary Pathroff, 88, of Stella, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the Premier Nursing Home. A private family graveside will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences...
