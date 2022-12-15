8 great dog parks in the Las Vegas valley for Fido to frolic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When it feels monotonous walking the four-legged family member around the neighborhood, just remember the Las Vegas valley is loaded with parks with separate areas for dogs.

The valley features more than 40 spots for Rover romping, but here are eight, targeted by areas — north, south, east and west — so no matter where you reside you have a chance to visit.

All American Park, City of Las Vegas: Large park with five football fields makes room for pups, too. Hours: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.; 1551 S. Buffalo Drive .

. Barkin’ Basin Park, City of Las Vegas: With a name like this, who’s to argue that it’s a perfect fit. Just south of W. Wayne Bunker Family Park in the northwest valley. Three separate areas for dogs and shaded seating for owners. Plus, there are water fountains for both the two- and four-legged species. Hours 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., 7351 W. Alexander Road .

. Craig Ranch Regional Park , City of North Las Vegas: The 170-acre park has three areas for dogs. Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., 628 W. Craig Road .

. Dog Fancier’s Park : Clark County: Five enclosed areas for dogs to roam, four of which can be reserved (hourly fees apply). One area is always open to public at no charge. Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., 5800 E. Flamingo Road .

. Hidden Falls Park & Amargosa Trailhead , Henderson: Black Mountain is the backdrop, so as your pooch plays, you’ll have some wonderous mountain views. Hours: 6 a.m. to midnight, 281 W. Horizon Drive .

. O’Callaghan Park : Henderson: Park features plenty of trees for shade. Hours: 6 a.m. to midnight, 601 Skyline Road .

. Shadow Rock Park , Clark County: Located in the far northeast corner of the valley, this somewhat remote park has a great view and includes shaded picnic areas, a playground and the dog park. Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., 2650 Los Feliz Street.

Silverado Ranch Park , Clark County: The park completed a renovation in May, including fresh grass, picnic tables and shade structures. Dog park has a separate area for smaller breeds. Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., 9855 Gillespie Street .

For more comprehensive lists, dog park rules and other information, visit City of Las Vegas , Henderson , North Las Vegas , Clark County .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.