ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 great dog parks in the Las Vegas valley for Fido to frolic

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
8 News Now
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BR8Ll_0jk0aKz300

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When it feels monotonous walking the four-legged family member around the neighborhood, just remember the Las Vegas valley is loaded with parks with separate areas for dogs.

The valley features more than 40 spots for Rover romping, but here are eight, targeted by areas — north, south, east and west — so no matter where you reside you have a chance to visit.

  • All American Park, City of Las Vegas: Large park with five football fields makes room for pups, too. Hours: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.; 1551 S. Buffalo Drive .
  • Barkin’ Basin Park, City of Las Vegas: With a name like this, who’s to argue that it’s a perfect fit. Just south of W. Wayne Bunker Family Park in the northwest valley. Three separate areas for dogs and shaded seating for owners. Plus, there are water fountains for both the two- and four-legged species. Hours 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., 7351 W. Alexander Road .
  • Craig Ranch Regional Park , City of North Las Vegas: The 170-acre park has three areas for dogs. Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., 628 W. Craig Road .
  • Dog Fancier’s Park : Clark County: Five enclosed areas for dogs to roam, four of which can be reserved (hourly fees apply). One area is always open to public at no charge. Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., 5800 E. Flamingo Road .
  • Hidden Falls Park & Amargosa Trailhead , Henderson: Black Mountain is the backdrop, so as your pooch plays, you’ll have some wonderous mountain views. Hours: 6 a.m. to midnight, 281 W. Horizon Drive .
  • O’Callaghan Park : Henderson: Park features plenty of trees for shade. Hours: 6 a.m. to midnight, 601 Skyline Road .
  • Shadow Rock Park , Clark County: Located in the far northeast corner of the valley, this somewhat remote park has a great view and includes shaded picnic areas, a playground and the dog park. Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., 2650 Los Feliz Street.
  • Silverado Ranch Park , Clark County: The park completed a renovation in May, including fresh grass, picnic tables and shade structures. Dog park has a separate area for smaller breeds. Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., 9855 Gillespie Street .

For more comprehensive lists, dog park rules and other information, visit City of Las Vegas , Henderson , North Las Vegas , Clark County .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

2 guests each hit $100K jackpots at Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two guests at a Las Vegas Strip casino are celebrating the holiday with some extra money in their pockets after hitting massive jackpots. According to posts from Caesars Palace on Twitter, one guest hit a $100,000 jackpot while playing video poker. A second guest hit a $100,000 jackpot on a slot machine, the property tweeted.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Lighting The Way In The Valley

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Looking for some of the best Christmas displays in the valley? You might not have to drive far with help from “The Las Vegas Christmas Light Map.” Kendall Tenney chats with Nannette Melamed of Vegas Family guide to give us all the details.The Last Vegas Christmas Light Map: www.vegaschristmaslightsmap.comVegas Family Guide: www.vegasfamilyguide.com
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Iconic Las Vegas restaurant Peppermill celebrates 50th birthday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Located off Las Vegas Boulevard and Convention Center Drive, the Peppermill restaurant is a testament to its time, still standing in its original location which was once surrounded by big-name casinos like the Stardust and the Riveria. The Peppermill opened its doors on Dec. 26, 1972,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

An Igloo Escape At The Terrance

Las Vegas(KLAS)-You can enjoy a luxurious holiday themed experience at Green Valley Ranch Resort through February. “Winter At The Terrace,” located at the Resort’s lobby terrace, includes fire pits, igloos, a small bites menu, and a list of specialty holiday cocktails, like the “Polar espresso” and the “Sweater Weather.” Roqui Theus gives us a preview […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

‘Las Vegas Countdown to 2023’ set to feature music, special guests, fireworks

KLAS-TV, Nexstar Media Inc.’s local television station serving the Las Vegas area, announced today that it will host “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023,” a live New Year’s Eve special on Saturday, December 31, 2022, with coverage from 8:58 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. PT. The extravaganza will feature musical performances, special entertainment, and a countdown to midnight across all four-time zones. Viewers will be treated to the midnight ball-drop in New York City, and spectacular firework shows from Dallas' Reunion Tower and from Denver's downtown area, as well as a 10-minute firework show launched from the rooftops of eight Las Vegas Strip hotels.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Holiday Pet Adoptions

Las Vegas(KLAS)-This holiday season give the gift of a puppy from a Path 4 Paws Rescue. Jillian Lopez talks with foster coordinator, Laura Ward to tell us all the important things to keep in mind before adopting a pet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local hits $124K jackpot at west valley casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local has some extra money in their pockets ahead of Christmas after hitting a jackpot at a west valley casino. According to the Rampart Casino, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, hit the $124,527 Lightning Link Grand Jackpot at the Summerlin property late last week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegastribune.net

CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES

CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES. Las Vegas, Nevada- December 19, 2022. Chickpeas Mediterranean Café a locally-owned and operated Mediterranean Restaurant operating since 2015 will be featured on the food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on Friday January 13th @ 6:00 p.m. local Las Vegas time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy