Related
wymt.com
Ky. doctor provides tips on staying safe amid ‘tripledemic’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As people come together for the holidays, Kentucky is facing a ‘tripledemic.’. “We’ve had COVID for the last two or three years it’s not gone away and actually we’re probably starting to see a little bit of an increase over the wintertime so that’s one virus,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx.
wymt.com
EKY History: 25th anniversary of the first elk release
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On December 18th, 1997, a large and successful restoration project began near the Knott-Perry County line to bring back elk to Eastern Kentucky. The project reintroduced elk to Eastern Kentucky for the first time in 150 years. Nearly four thousand people turned out to watch as...
Holiday Shopping Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and the chilly temperatures are serving as quite the reminder that the big day is fast approaching. There will be some chances for scattered showers overnight, but tomorrow afternoon looks to be dry in the region. The colder conditions will continue through the weekend with highs […]
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
WBKO
Room in the Inn in need of host churches due to influx
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to an influx of people, Room in the Inn is in need of host churches to help provide shelter for those in the community that may need it. “I believe a lot of it could be from the economy being worse,” Dewayne Conner, the Room in the Inn Board Chairman said, “It could also be that there’s a new felony law that was passed in Tennessee, where if you’re called camping on public property... it’s a felony. So I think a lot of those are coming to Kentucky because Kentucky doesn’t have that state law yet.
kentuckytoday.com
More Kentucky counties show green COVID-19 community levels
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows that COVID-19 community levels remain low in an increasing number of Kentucky counties, with fewer in the medium category and a slight increase in high levels. The COVID Community Levels map, generated from data...
It’s Actually Bananas How Long This Kentucky Cave System is (3.37 Million Bananas to Be Exact)
Did you know Kentucky is home to the longest cave system in the world? It's True!. Do you remember when everything on the internet would have a banana next to it "for scale?" Well, Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky has taken that meme and actually used bananas for scale to show just how incredibly long the cave system for Mammoth Cave actually is.
WKRC
New unemployment insurance rules go into effect in Ky. in 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC)- Starting on January 1, 2023, if you lose your job in Kentucky and must apply for unemployment benefits, you will be eligible receive them for less than half the time people are receiving them right now. It's part of the largest change ever to the state's jobless benefits.
Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer
It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
wymt.com
Several EKY organizations getting millions of dollars in federal funding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. On Friday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region.
spectrumnews1.com
Local business owner gives back for Christmas
COVINGTON, Ky. — Christopher Estano is a local business owner who owns Paddy’s on Main in Covington. This year, he’s decided to further efforts to help community members out. He said he’s got about 25 families he’s helping with gifts this Christmas. That comes from helping Learning Grove and the Ion Center for Violence Prevention with some families in need and hearing out stories of community members in need himself.
WLWT 5
Incredible northern Kentucky light display synced to Christmas music
In Burlington, this incredible and massive light display is synced to your favorite Christmas music. Located in the 3200 block of Millakin Place, it’s one of the best displays in Northern Kentucky. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR...
Kimberly Best leaving The Carnegie for role with CVG; Carnegie hiring new executive director
Executive Director Kimberly Best has announced her departure from The Carnegie as she has accepted a community relations role with the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Best will continue in her role at The Carnegie through early January with plans to serve the organization in a limited capacity through the transition...
'Here's to 200 more years of success': Buffalo Trace fills 8 millionth barrel since Prohibition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is the bourbon state and celebrates all things bourbon; Buffalo Trace Distillery continued that tradition by filling its eight millionth barrel since Prohibition on Thursday. A Buffalo Trace press release says the historic distillery filled its seven millionth barrel just four years ago. The $1.2...
Mark Guilfoyle: It’s time for legislators to put a stop to illegal ‘gray machine’ gambling in Kentucky
If an illegal business that could harm our children and families came into our community, we’d expect local authorities to quickly shut it down. But when it comes to illegal “gray machine” gambling, Kentucky has turned a blind eye. Thousands of gray machines are already proliferating in...
NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues to feature Manufacturing in NKY on January 10 at Receptions
Join the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce to gain insight on the past, present, and future of the manufacturing industry in Northern Kentucky during Eggs ‘N Issues: Manufacturing in NKY on Tuesday, January 10, from 7:30-9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South (1379 Donaldson Road, Erlanger).
The Publix Supermarket Chain Must Like Kentucky Because We’re Getting Two More
In the 39 years that my dad and I shared space on the planet, I only ever heard him mention three places he liked to shop. Yep, just three. He wasn't much of a shopper, but these places got high marks. Two of them were in Owensboro--Wyndall's Western Wear, or...
linknky.com
The Dinsmore Homestead: A house with 180 years of history
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 9 edition of the LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. The Dinsmore Homestead is a 180-year-old historic home on a 700-acre property in Boone County – it’s also a museum that displays six generations of Dinsmore family history.
spectrumnews1.com
A holiday survival kit may help some through winter months
COVINGTON, Ky. — Charlotte Reed is an art therapist and founder of the community group Art Equals. According to Reed, the holidays can be a tough time of year for many. “Whether it’s just busy schedules, family interactions, deadlines…it’s winter. We’re in the Midwest where it’s gray a lot of times. A lot of people suffer from seasonal affective disorder,” she said.
