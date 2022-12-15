The Rwanda policy is lawful but the government did not “properly consider the circumstances” of some asylum seekers selected for deportation, the High Court has ruled.Lord Justice Lewis quashed the decisions to remove eight people who launched legal challenges against plans to send them to Kigali, and said they must be reconsidered by the home secretary.But he added: “We have concluded that it is lawful for the government to make arrangements for relocating asylum seekers to Rwanda and for their asylum claims to be determined in Rwanda rather than the UK.”The judge, who considered the case alongside Mr Justice...

1 HOUR AGO