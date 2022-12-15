ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
The Independent

Government’s Rwanda policy to deport asylum seekers is lawful, High Court rules

The Rwanda policy is lawful but the government did not “properly consider the circumstances” of some asylum seekers selected for deportation, the High Court has ruled.Lord Justice Lewis quashed the decisions to remove eight people who launched legal challenges against plans to send them to Kigali, and said they must be reconsidered by the home secretary.But he added: “We have concluded that it is lawful for the government to make arrangements for relocating asylum seekers to Rwanda and for their asylum claims to be determined in Rwanda rather than the UK.”The judge, who considered the case alongside Mr Justice...

