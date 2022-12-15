Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Decreased To Below 200,000
Tesla's estimated global electric car order backlog has been quickly decreasing for several months now and most recently it dropped below 200,000 units. According to Troy Teslike, who provides very interesting Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of November 30, 2022 was roughly 190,000. That's a significant decrease (by some 33%) compared to 285,000 at the end of October.
nextbigfuture.com
Truck Driver Reviews of Tesla Semi
I include youtube videos with various feedback and reviews of the Tesla Semi from Truck drivers (direct and indirect). The first review is that Tesla has over 500 orders for Semi Trucks. The US has 4 million Semis and there are about 270,000 sales each year in the US. There are 4 million global large and semi truck sales each year with most in China and the rest of Asia.
California businesses continue to relocate to Texas
(The Center Square) – The exodus of companies from California continues, with many relocating to Texas, according to a tally kept by the California Policy Center. According to its California Book of Exoduses, 183 companies have left California since 2005, citing the state’s ever-expanding regulatory and taxation climate. Since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office in 2019, companies have increasingly left California, and every year, more are relocating to Texas. In...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk: Other carmakers “much closer” to bankruptcy than they realize
Tesla CEO Elon Musk may be bullish on electric cars, but he seems to be a bit wary of the automotive sector as a whole. In recent comments on Twitter, Musk noted that other automakers are actually “much closer” to bankruptcy than the companies realize. Musk’s statement was...
CNBC
California cuts payments to homeowners for solar panels feeding energy back to the grid
The California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday passed a proposal that will reduce compensation provided to households for the surplus electricity their rooftop solar panels contribute to the electric grid. Today's unanimous vote by the five-member commission was monitored across the country, since California is widely viewed as a leader...
China: Breakthrough EV charging tech that is faster than gasoline
There’s no doubt that electric vehicles (EVs) are one of today’s marvels of engineering. However, they do come with one problem: their lithium-ion batteries take very long to charge. Cars generally take up to one hour and may even take up to eight hours on level two chargers...
Elon Musk, Tesla Dive Into Lucrative New Industry
Tesla and Elon Musk have just taken a big step in their ambition to turn the car into a living room on four wheels. This vision aims to make the occupants of a vehicle simple passengers, who can occupy themselves with something other than watching the road during their journey. The vehicle would be autonomous, in other words it would drive itself and the passengers would go about their business, whether professional or recreational.
Tesla launches official Steam integration
The full Steam store is available on new Model S and X cars with 16GB RAM.
teslarati.com
Tesla Giga Berlin produced 3,000 Model Ys this week
Tesla Giga Berlin crossed another production milestone with 3,000 Model Ys produced this week. Tesla shared the news of its achievement on Twitter with a photo of production workers and a few Model Ys in the background. The achievements follow the news of Tesla’s new three-shift operations that began earlier this week.
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi for Frito Lay spotted cruising down the highway
A Tesla Semi that was recently delivered to PepsiCo and Frito-Lay was seen cruising down the highway over the weekend. The all-electric Class 8 semi-truck was captured on video by a member of the Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley and shared on Twitter. The truck was wrapped in a blend...
Gizmodo
Texas Republicans Want Even More Fossil Fuels on the Grid
Texas Republicans are messing with the state’s grid to fulfill their political ambitions. Again. Ahead of the 2023 legislative session, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has made it clear that one of his priorities for the upcoming year is increasing natural gas production to, supposedly, stabilize the grid. Patrick has told multiple media outlets in recent weeks that he will push this spring for the legislature to form a plan to build more natural gas plants—potentially forcing renewables providers to help foot the bill.
teslarati.com
11 Tesla Megapacks were delivered to TERIC Power in November
TERIC Power took delivery of 11 Tesla Megapacks, the company announced Tuesday on LinkedIn. The Canada-based independent power producer said that it was proud to receive the units and of its role in Alberda and Canada’s energy transition. The company stated:. “Last month, TERIC was proud to receive the...
electrek.co
SONDORS Metacycle electric motorcycles now delivering to over half of US
A single electric motorcycle has been responsible for the majority of hype around a growing wave of budget e-motos. The SONDORS Metacycle, which has seen more than its fair share of ups and downs during a lengthy development process, is now touting deliveries currently in progress to 27 states in the US.
Car Dealer Fees You Have To Pay, And Some You Shouldn’t
When buying a new or used car, there a many fess you must pay, but there are also those that can be dropped or reduced. The post Car Dealer Fees You Have To Pay, And Some You Shouldn’t appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0