2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jalen Hooks, CB, University of Akron
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My length, physicality & explosiveness. I also have the experience & ability to play any position in the secondary at a high level, so if a team doesn’t see me as a corner in their system I believe I’m a player who can be plugged in at safety or nickel. Feel like I’ve proven that I can play both inside the box as well as outside on the perimeter.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ammari Sylla, FS, Virginia University of Lynchburg
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect for the 2023 draft is that I have a knack for the ball. If you want turnovers then I’m the guy you can count on to give it back to your offense. I’m also very versatile. I can line up on all 3 levels and make an impact whether it’s safety, corner, or Nickel.
Chizi Umunakwe, LB, Central Connecticut State | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Chizi Umunakwe is a very athletic linebacker from Central Connecticut State University that looks like a future NFL prospect. We recently sat down with the standout in this exclusive zoom interview with Jimmy Williams. Check out our Draft Diamonds Zoom Interviews on YouTube and make sure you hit the like and subscribe button below.
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Dante Hendrix, WR, Indiana State | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Dante Hendrix the standout wide receiver from Indiana State is a sleeper in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has been a productive player for the Sycamores. He recently took some time to sit down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Make sure you check it out and hit the Like and Subscribe Button below.
Matt Ryan blows another historically huge lead to lose badly to the Vikings in Overtime
Matt Ryan is no stranger to losing a game when his team is up big. If you remember the New England Patriots came back down 28-3 to win the Super Bowl against Ryan and the Falcons. Ryan and Atlanta held a 25-point lead with 18 minutes to go on football’s...
Max Duggan, Bo Nix, Malik Cunningham, Jaren Hall, Devin Leary were all placed on the negotiation lists in the CFL
Max Duggan just finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting and now he is being placed on the BC Lions negotiation list. Teams in the CFL can claim exclusive rights to up to 45 players by adding them to their negotiation lists and can add, remove, or trade players from their lists at any time.
Tee Higgins Injury Update: Bengals star WR laid a goose egg in Week 14, should you play him week 15?
Dr. Jesse Morse talks about the hamstring injury to Tee Higgins. Will he be able to play in Week 15? Can you trust him after he gave us nothing in Week 14?.
Kenneth Walker III Injury Update: Is he too risky to start in Week 15?
Dr. Jesse Morse breaks down whether you can trust KWIII for your Fantasy Football Playoff Matchup?.
Amari Cooper Injury Update: Can you trust the Browns #1 wide out in Week 15?
Dr. Jesse Morse examines what could be ailing Amari Cooper and shares his thoughts on his availability for Week 15.
Ex-NFL player Aqib Talib is being sued for wrongful death that left a youth football coach killed by his brother
Aqib Talib is being sued by the family of Michael Hickmon who claimed Talib and his brother’s actions ultimately led to Hickmon’s tragic death on August 13th, when he was shot and killed in front of his Youth Football Team. Hickmon’s family claims the game was contentious, saying...
Julian Edelman claims several teams have tried to lure him out of retirement
Well, according to Edelman himself several teams have tried to lure him out of retirement. Edelman told 98.5 The Sports Hub that he has heard from three teams but he has turned the offers. Edelman told them the situation that would make him return would have to be if New...
Former small school star wide receiver Christian Saulsberry was shot and killed in Mississippi
Christian Saulsberry died after being shot on Saturday. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Saulsberry was shot in the leg and abdomen while at a birthday party. The 25-year-old died on the way to the hospital, police say. Christian Saulsberry was a great kid who worked so damn...
Steelers WR is pissed and wants Mason Rudolph playing over Mitch Trubisky
Diontae Johnson is done with the Mitch Trubisky experiment and is ready to give Mason Rudolph another shot. According to ESPN, Johnson said he is ready to see Mason Rudolph back. “Yeah, I want to see him play,” Johnson said Thursday when asked if he’d like to see Rudolph “get...
Tyler Lockett Injury Update: Seahawks star WR needed surgery on hand, will he miss time?
Dr. Morse of the Fantasy Doctors discusses the injury to Tyler Lockett and his future.
New York Jets doctors refuse to clear Mike White to play against the Lions | Zach Wilson will start
The Detroit Lions will not face Mike “Fing” White, because the team doctors in New York are refusing to allow him to play. According to Adam Schefter, Mike White suffered an unspecified rib injury in their loss to the Bills and the Jets doctors will not sign off on him playing this week.
Jerry Jeudy was fined 36k dollars for bumping a ref and was not even penalized
The NFL and the referee bumped did not do his job. Let’s be honest, after Jerry Jeudy’s huge week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jeudy was not ejected or even penalized for bumping into a ref and throwing a huge temper tantrum. The Broncos star was however fined big time by the NFL for his actions.
Odell Beckham Jr. close to signing with the Dallas Cowboys per Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones just told the USA Today, that Odell Beckham Jr. is going to join the Cowboys. “Odell’s going to join us,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA TODAY Sports on Thursday. “There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”
Dameon Pierce Injury Update: The Texans star running back could be returning soon?
Dameon Pierce has been banged up but could he return this week? Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the injury news on the star running back.
