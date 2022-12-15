ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Itta Bena, MS

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jalen Hooks, CB, University of Akron

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My length, physicality & explosiveness. I also have the experience & ability to play any position in the secondary at a high level, so if a team doesn’t see me as a corner in their system I believe I’m a player who can be plugged in at safety or nickel. Feel like I’ve proven that I can play both inside the box as well as outside on the perimeter.
AKRON, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ammari Sylla, FS, Virginia University of Lynchburg

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect for the 2023 draft is that I have a knack for the ball. If you want turnovers then I’m the guy you can count on to give it back to your offense. I’m also very versatile. I can line up on all 3 levels and make an impact whether it’s safety, corner, or Nickel.
LYNCHBURG, VA
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Dante Hendrix, WR, Indiana State | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview

Dante Hendrix the standout wide receiver from Indiana State is a sleeper in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has been a productive player for the Sycamores. He recently took some time to sit down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Make sure you check it out and hit the Like and Subscribe Button below.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Tee Higgins Injury Update: Bengals star WR laid a goose egg in Week 14, should you play him week 15?

Dr. Jesse Morse talks about the hamstring injury to Tee Higgins. Will he be able to play in Week 15? Can you trust him after he gave us nothing in Week 14?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
CINCINNATI, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Kenneth Walker III Injury Update: Is he too risky to start in Week 15?

Dr. Jesse Morse breaks down whether you can trust KWIII for your Fantasy Football Playoff Matchup?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Amari Cooper Injury Update: Can you trust the Browns #1 wide out in Week 15?

Dr. Jesse Morse examines what could be ailing Amari Cooper and shares his thoughts on his availability for Week 15. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
CLEVELAND, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Julian Edelman claims several teams have tried to lure him out of retirement

Well, according to Edelman himself several teams have tried to lure him out of retirement. Edelman told 98.5 The Sports Hub that he has heard from three teams but he has turned the offers. Edelman told them the situation that would make him return would have to be if New...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Tyler Lockett Injury Update: Seahawks star WR needed surgery on hand, will he miss time?

Dr. Morse of the Fantasy Doctors discusses the injury to Tyler Lockett and his future. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
SEATTLE, WA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Odell Beckham Jr. close to signing with the Dallas Cowboys per Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones just told the USA Today, that Odell Beckham Jr. is going to join the Cowboys. “Odell’s going to join us,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA TODAY Sports on Thursday. “There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Dameon Pierce Injury Update: The Texans star running back could be returning soon?

Dameon Pierce has been banged up but could he return this week? Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the injury news on the star running back. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy