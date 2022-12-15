Read full article on original website
The Race We've All Been Waiting For: Corvette Z06 vs. Shelby GT500
If we were to list two of the most powerful American icons, the Corvette Z06 and the Shelby GT500 would definitely be on the top of the list. With a combined 1,430 horsepower, the two cars stole the hearts of many enthusiasts, but not many of them can afford one. And while very few are lucky enough to own one, the rest of the world gets their joy from watching others having fun behind their wheel. Most of the videos we’ve seen of the 'Vette Z06 and Ford compare them with other cars, but the guys over at Speed Phenom decided to see which of the two is better and put the two American models face to face. Well, side to side in a drag race.
Historic F1 cars set for Long Beach return
ABOVE: Start of the 1980 F1 Long Beach GP. The ever-popular historic run group at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will again make its presence known in 2023, this time with historic F1 machines from the 1970s and ’80s screaming through the streets they inhabited decades ago.
This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883
The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie
Hailie Deegan will return in 2023 to the NASCAR Truck Series, competing with ThorSport Racing. Her signing reveals what is wrong with NASCAR. The post Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR rumored to possibly expand schedule to 42 races in the future
NASCAR reportedly could expand the schedule to 42 races when the sport's new TV deal is negotiated for the 2025 season.
Did This Mint 1985 Chrysler Daytona Get Accidentally Parted Out at a Salvage Yard?
U Pull & Pay Pittsburgh FBA salvage yard listed an insanely clean Rad-era car for parts. Then the internet offered to buy it outright.
Kyle Larson Predicts a Rough Night at the Busch Light Clash
Now that everyone knows the capabilities of the Next Gen car, Kyle Larson expects an action-packed start to NASCAR's 2023 season. The post Kyle Larson Predicts a Rough Night at the Busch Light Clash appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Andy Hallbery, 1966-2022
Andy Hallbery, former editor of RACER magazine, as well as the UK-based Autosport, has died after a short illness. He was 56. You’ll hopefully know the name. But if you don’t and you’re a long-time RACER reader, you’ll definitely know his work. Andy crossed The Pond to edit RACER in 2001, going on to helm some of its most memorable issues and building it into a cultural touchpoint for the U.S. racing scene.
USAC racer Bryson set for Silver Crown, part-time Trans Am TA2 campaign
USAC racer Kaylee Bryson has entered an exclusive multi-year driver services and agency agreement with Sam Pierce Racing, under which she will race for the team in both the Trans Am Championship presented by Pirelli and the USAC Silver Crown championship. Bryson will become the primary driver of Team SPR’s...
Why Is a Car Called a ‘Car?’
The word “car” is so short and simple, but it has a long and complex history. Take a deep dive to learn about its origins. The post Why Is a Car Called a ‘Car?’ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Super Formula set to go carbon-neutral with new 2023 Dallara
Japanese open-wheel championship Super Formula unveiled a new carbon-neutral car Tuesday, looking ahead to the series’ 50th anniversary season in 2023 — part of the SF Next 50 initiative to drive motorsports toward a more sustainable future. The Dallara SF23, set for its competition debut in the first...
McLaren door still open to ‘great mystery’ Ricciardo
The chance to race for McLaren in another category in future remains on the table for Daniel Ricciardo, despite Zak Brown describing his lack of performance for the team as “the great mystery.”. Ricciardo was released one year before the end of his contract after a disappointing second Formula...
Porsche clarifies driver lineups for IMSA and WEC
While Porsche Penske Motorsport had previously announced who would be driving the Porsche 963 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship, the exact pairings and lineups had yet to be determined. At its annual Night of Champions gala in Weissach, Germany, Porsche announced the driver pairings and additional endurance drivers for both series.
Huge 3.6L Four-Cylinder Claims 500 LB-FT With LS Head and a Turbo
Blueprint EnginesThis concept crate engine could be the perfect alternative to V8 swaps in classics like the Willys Jeep or Chevrolet S10.
Yamaha GTS1000: The Sport Tourer That Should Have Been
Forks - the concept was simple for controlling the motorcycle while taking bumps and turning in tight spaces. You had short stiff travel for street bikes and long travel forks with variable valving and spring rates for off-road comfort in a wide range of conditions. But they still had problems and limitations. In 1993, Yamaha decided to release a new take on the front end with a single-sided swing arm instead. Yamaha is definitely one company that thinks outside the box. This design was created a James Parker back in the eighties, and it took Yamaha a few years to make that dream a reality.
King of the Road: The 1968 Shelby GT500 KR Truly Earned the Moniker
Carroll Shelby's name forever tied with Ford motorsports and the Shelby Mustang, and he earned that distinction by designing powerful, performance-oriented cars that have become icons in the auto world. Shelby was known for prodding his partners at Ford to provide him with powertrains that offered even more performance than their predecessors, and, in early 1968, the Blue Oval answered handsomely. That year, Ford gave Shelby the Cobra Jet V-8 engine, a 428 cubic inch powerhouse that would power the Shelby GT500 KR, the "King of the Road."
Watch As Jay Leno Cruises In Rod Hall's Legendary, Baja-1000-Winning 1968 Ford Bronco
Jay Leno constantly drives around in cars that have deep automotive history, and like any car, there's a personal story behind the nuts and bolts. Recently, the famed comedian and automotive enthusiast took a spin in Rod Hall's 1968 Ford Bronco to learn more about the iconic Baja racer and its legendary driver.
Boat of the Week: This 72-Foot Fast Cruiser Delivers Compact Style and Big Performance on the High Seas
Blustery winds at 25 mph, gusting to a feisty 30. Frothy, confused seas running at five to seven feet. Everywhere, big swells topped with foaming white caps. Not what you’d call a great day to be out on the water. As we poke our nose out of Fort Lauderdale’s deep-water cruise ship channel into the big, blue Atlantic, we brace for the steep rollers marching towards us. The first one, a breaking six-footer, hits us bang on the quarter, sending salty spray cascading over the bow. Time to power up. Push forward on the throttles, feel the thrust of 3,200 horsepower, and...
F1 Hopes Wet-Weather Wheel Arches Will Prevent Another Rain-Shortened Race
Nobody — not the fans, drivers, teams or anyone involved with Formula 1 — wants to see a repeat of the events of the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix, or even this year’s race-shortened Suzuka race. It’s for this reason that the FIA will be instituting wheel arches for especially wet races at some point in the future. That could come possibly as soon as the second half of 2023, though we might have to wait until 2024 before we see the proposed solution in practice.
Why Is a Station Wagon Called a Station Wagon?
The reason a station wagon is called a station wagon may surprise you. The post Why Is a Station Wagon Called a Station Wagon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
