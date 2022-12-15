If we were to list two of the most powerful American icons, the Corvette Z06 and the Shelby GT500 would definitely be on the top of the list. With a combined 1,430 horsepower, the two cars stole the hearts of many enthusiasts, but not many of them can afford one. And while very few are lucky enough to own one, the rest of the world gets their joy from watching others having fun behind their wheel. Most of the videos we’ve seen of the 'Vette Z06 and Ford compare them with other cars, but the guys over at Speed Phenom decided to see which of the two is better and put the two American models face to face. Well, side to side in a drag race.

1 DAY AGO