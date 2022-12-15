ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Lead The Entire NFL In This One Crazy Statistic

A lot has gone right for the Dallas Cowboys this season to be in the position that they are in. Currently 10-3, they are a near lock for a playoff spot and they still have an outside chance of chasing down the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East division as the teams will face off in Week 16.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades

The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update On Key Offensive Star

The Dallas Cowboys barely escaped Week 14 with a victory over the Houston Texans, needing a 98-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to pull ahead and get the win. There are certainly a lot of things to clean up as the Cowboys are going to be on the road in three out of their final four games of the season and it is far from a cakewalk.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan Has No Time To Settle In As His Critical 1st Off-Season At The Helm Approaches

While Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere would love for the team to make a miraculous charge in the final four games to somehow slip into the playoffs, it’s unlikely. Sitting at 5-8, the only legitimate thing that may be worth celebrating is if rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett plays well and it results in finishing at 9-8, saving head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s streak of not having a losing season. There are going to be a lot more questions than answers following the final game against the Cleveland Browns and as Omar Khan enters his first off-season as the general manager, he will need to make a plethora of decisions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bill Belichick has brutal reason for not calling Hail Mary vs. Raiders

Bill Belichick had a brutal reason for not calling for a Hail Mary pass on the New England Patriots’ final play of regulation on Sunday in their Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots and Raiders were tied at 24 with three seconds left. New England...
Yardbarker

Watch: Kevin O'Connell chokes up in locker room speech after famous Colts win

If you're wondering why the Vikings have a newfound sense of belief this season, Kevin O'Connell is likely a huge part of it. After watching his side come back from 33-0 to beat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 for the biggest comeback in NFL history, O'Connell was inspirational – and emotional – in his postgame locker room speech.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

