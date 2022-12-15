Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dak Prescott and Cowboys Stunned by Jaguars in OvertimeLarry LeaseJacksonville, FL
Mark Cuban wants a new Dallas Mavs arena inside a resort and casinoAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
Cowboys Dak Prescott 'Bothered'; Micah Parsons OUT (Personal) on Final Practice Report for Jaguars
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has seen his interception numbers spike in dramatic fashion. What to do?
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The Dallas Cowboys in the NFL playoffs seems a foregone conclusion. The questions of how and when they will make it official linger.
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
Micah Parsons & Trevor Lawrence: Updated 'Injury' Status for Cowboys at Jaguars
On Friday a DNP was given to Micah Parsons, though his absence was for personal reasons and he is expected to go for the Cowboys, who can clinch a playoff berth with a win over Trevon Lawrence's Jags.
OBJ 'Is Going to Join' Cowboys,' Promises Jerry Jones; Signing 1-Year Deal?
“He’s been working out,” Jerry Jones says as he is promising that OBJ is signing with the Cowboys, “and of course he’s extraordinary.”
Cowboys Struggles at The Star? CeeDee Lamb Reveals ‘Growing Pains’ with Dak Prescott
The standard inside The Star isn’t based upon settling for just good enough or being content with mistakes. It’s clear that this year, like most seasons, there’s a Super Bowl-or-bust mentality for the Dallas Cowboys, and a ring is only achievable if CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott are at their best.
Bulls waive Antetokounmpo, sign Jones to two-way deal
The Chicago Bulls made a minor roster tweak Friday evening. In corresponding moves, the team waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed point guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. Previously, Antetokounmpo had filled the team's second two-way contract slot (along with Malcolm Hill). The 6-foot-10 power forward was signed to...
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Dallas Cowboys barely escaped Week 14 with a victory over the Houston Texans, needing a 98-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to pull ahead and get the win. There are certainly a lot of things to clean up as the Cowboys are going to be on the road in three out of their final four games of the season and it is far from a cakewalk.
Yardbarker
Bill Belichick has brutal reason for not calling Hail Mary vs. Raiders
Bill Belichick had a brutal reason for not calling for a Hail Mary pass on the New England Patriots’ final play of regulation on Sunday in their Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots and Raiders were tied at 24 with three seconds left. New England...
Yardbarker
Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades
The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Remainder Of Nuggets-Lakers Game
Anthony Davis has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles.
Helping Hand? Cowboys WRs CeeDee Lamb And T.Y. Hilton Bonding at The Star
New Dallas Cowboys receiver T.Y Hilton and CeeDee Lamb are building quite the relationship already as each is offering advice and pointers to one another.
Yardbarker
Eagles win a bad sign for the rest of the NFL
Jalen Hurts had his worst passing game of the season on Sunday and it still wasn't enough to produce an Eagles loss. That's a bad sign for other teams looking for ways to beat Philadelphia this postseason. Hurts was 22-of-37 for 315 yards with two interceptions on Sunday. It was...
'Odell is going to join us', Cowboys owner Jerry Jones states Beckham deal close
Apparently Odell Beckham’s camp wasn’t really all that ticked off at the Cowboys organization. Following the club’s victory over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Weekend, Beckham continued his free-agent tour of clubs interested in getting a read on his rehab. Beckham didn’t work out for Dallas, just like he didn’t work out for Buffalo or New York. At the conclusion of his visit, the word that had been circulating for a week, that Beckham wasn’t yet ready to hit the field following his January torn ACL, became linked to the Cowboys organization.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan Has No Time To Settle In As His Critical 1st Off-Season At The Helm Approaches
While Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere would love for the team to make a miraculous charge in the final four games to somehow slip into the playoffs, it’s unlikely. Sitting at 5-8, the only legitimate thing that may be worth celebrating is if rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett plays well and it results in finishing at 9-8, saving head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s streak of not having a losing season. There are going to be a lot more questions than answers following the final game against the Cleveland Browns and as Omar Khan enters his first off-season as the general manager, he will need to make a plethora of decisions.
Yardbarker
The Lions Were Not Fooled By The Jets
The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit’s fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
Trevon Diggs: Cowboys Need 'A-Game' Against 'Talented' Jaguars
Trevon Diggs acknowledged the potential danger the Jacksonville Jaguars pose to the Dallas Cowboys come Sunday.
Cowboys Fans (50%!) Jaguars Takeover, NFL Hot Ticket, Playoff Berth Pending
Dallas will clinch an NFL playoff berth with a win in Jacksonville.
Eagles' WR A.J. Brown relishes the Philly cold after experiencing frigid temperatures Sunday in Chicago
Brown also set a career-high in receiving yards for a season, recording 1,201 after Sunday's win, topping his previous high of 1,075 yards reached in 2020 with three regular-season games still to play. On top of posting a career-best in yards, Brown has caught 74 of 118 targets, averaging 16.2...
New York Giants Mailbag: Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley, and More
Let's open up the Giants mailbag and see what's on people's minds this week.
Comments / 1