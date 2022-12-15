ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls waive Antetokounmpo, sign Jones to two-way deal

The Chicago Bulls made a minor roster tweak Friday evening. In corresponding moves, the team waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed point guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. Previously, Antetokounmpo had filled the team's second two-way contract slot (along with Malcolm Hill). The 6-foot-10 power forward was signed to...
CHICAGO, IL
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update On Key Offensive Star

The Dallas Cowboys barely escaped Week 14 with a victory over the Houston Texans, needing a 98-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to pull ahead and get the win. There are certainly a lot of things to clean up as the Cowboys are going to be on the road in three out of their final four games of the season and it is far from a cakewalk.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Bill Belichick has brutal reason for not calling Hail Mary vs. Raiders

Bill Belichick had a brutal reason for not calling for a Hail Mary pass on the New England Patriots’ final play of regulation on Sunday in their Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots and Raiders were tied at 24 with three seconds left. New England...
Yardbarker

Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades

The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles win a bad sign for the rest of the NFL

Jalen Hurts had his worst passing game of the season on Sunday and it still wasn't enough to produce an Eagles loss. That's a bad sign for other teams looking for ways to beat Philadelphia this postseason. Hurts was 22-of-37 for 315 yards with two interceptions on Sunday. It was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Odell is going to join us', Cowboys owner Jerry Jones states Beckham deal close

Apparently Odell Beckham’s camp wasn’t really all that ticked off at the Cowboys organization. Following the club’s victory over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Weekend, Beckham continued his free-agent tour of clubs interested in getting a read on his rehab. Beckham didn’t work out for Dallas, just like he didn’t work out for Buffalo or New York. At the conclusion of his visit, the word that had been circulating for a week, that Beckham wasn’t yet ready to hit the field following his January torn ACL, became linked to the Cowboys organization.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan Has No Time To Settle In As His Critical 1st Off-Season At The Helm Approaches

While Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere would love for the team to make a miraculous charge in the final four games to somehow slip into the playoffs, it’s unlikely. Sitting at 5-8, the only legitimate thing that may be worth celebrating is if rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett plays well and it results in finishing at 9-8, saving head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s streak of not having a losing season. There are going to be a lot more questions than answers following the final game against the Cleveland Browns and as Omar Khan enters his first off-season as the general manager, he will need to make a plethora of decisions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Lions Were Not Fooled By The Jets

The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit’s fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy