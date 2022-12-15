Kate Middleton & Princess Charlotte Look Like Twins in Coordinating Monochrome Outfits at Christmas Service

Prince William and Rose Farquhar are proving that exes can remain friends. The Prince of Wales attended the wedding of his first serious girlfriend in Gloucestershire on Saturday — and appeared to be flying solo. William, 40, looked dapper as he attended the ceremony in a classy black tux with a bowtie. He was one of many guests who watched his 39-year-old ex, whom he dated in the year 2000, say “I do” to George Gemmell at St Mary the Virgin church. William and Farquhar first met at the Beaufort Polo Club after the royal completed his A-levels at the prestigious Eton...

18 HOURS AGO