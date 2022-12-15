Kate Middleton & Princess Charlotte Look Like Twins in Coordinating Monochrome Outfits at Christmas Service

Read full article on original website
Related
Prince William attends former girlfriend Rose Farquhar’s wedding
Prince William and Rose Farquhar are proving that exes can remain friends. The Prince of Wales attended the wedding of his first serious girlfriend in Gloucestershire on Saturday — and appeared to be flying solo. William, 40, looked dapper as he attended the ceremony in a classy black tux with a bowtie. He was one of many guests who watched his 39-year-old ex, whom he dated in the year 2000, say “I do” to George Gemmell at St Mary the Virgin church. William and Farquhar first met at the Beaufort Polo Club after the royal completed his A-levels at the prestigious Eton...
Prince Harry’s Accusations About Prince William in Netflix Doc May Not Make as Much of an Impact Because He and Meghan Markle Didn’t Take Some Responsibility, Expert Says
According to an expert, Prince Harry's accusations against Prince William in 'Harry & Meghan' needed an element of accountability to encourage 'the public to empathize.'
Times Kate Middleton has looked like a real-life Disney princess with stunning fashion
Kate Middleton's outfits, tiaras, and jewelry often look like they've been plucked from the wardrobes of Disney princesses.
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Her Daughter Coordinated in Blue Coats for Annual Christmas Party
We're really starting to see a streak of matching mothers and daughters at royal family events this holiday season. Just a couple days ago, Kate Middleton and her 7-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, attended the Together at Christmas concert wearing harmonizing outfits—as the Princess of Wales sported a maroon coat dress from Eponine, her daughter donned her own burgundy outerwear. Now, Princess Charlene of Monaco and her daughter, Princess Gabriella, 8, are pulling off the same trick.
purewow.com
Sarah Ferguson Just Debuted a Brand-New Christmas Short Story
Sarah Ferguson is feeling the Christmas spirit, and she decided to dive into the holidays by writing a festive short story with her frequent co-writer, Marguerite Kay. The story, titled A Festive Flea in the Ear, is a comical tale, and the Duchess of York teased it on Instagram with a post that said, “Head to your local supermarket or newsagent to get your copy of Best magazine! I had so much fun writing this short story with the fabulous @marguerite_kaye.”
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick reunite for Mason’s 13th birthday bash
Nothing brings the Kardashian-Jenner family together quite like a party. Exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reunited on Saturday to host a star-studded bash for son Mason’s 13th birthday. The former couple were photographed arriving separately for the bar mitzvah party, held at the Offsunset lounge in West Hollywood, Calif. It appears Kourtney, 43, attended the bash without husband Travis Barker. She stunned in a black ensemble featuring trousers and a blouse with cutouts around her midsection. Scott, who also rocked an all black outfit, walked hand-in-hand with their youngest child, Reign Disick, who was celebrating his eighth birthday. He and Mason were both...
purewow.com
Reese Witherspoon Has an Amusing Solution for When Your Christmas Lights Get Tangled
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Reese Witherspoon is one of our celebrity inspirations when it comes to decorating, and the Morning Show actress recently took...
Hilary Swank, 48, Shows Off Growing Baby Bump As She Decorates Tree
Hilary Swank, 48, is ready for her last Christmas before she becomes a mom! The actress, who is expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider, took to Instagram on Dec. 16 to share a cute photo of herself decorating a Christmas tree while showing off her growing baby bump in a long-sleeved black top that she paired with matching leggings. She also wore tan fuzzy slippers and had her hair down as she flashed a smile to the camera.
purewow.com
Molly Ringwald Had a Mini ‘Breakfast Club’ Reunion with Ally Sheedy: ‘Early Christmas Present’
Don't you...forget about them. It's been 37 years since The Breakfast Club came out, but it seems that two of the film's stars—Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy—have remained close ever since they finished filming in that school library. Ringwald made a surprise post on her Instagram earlier this...
purewow.com
Heidi Klum Walked the ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Red Carpet in a Sheer, Jellyfish-esque Dress
Heidi Klum always knows how to make a statement, whether it's with one of her gorgeous America's Got Talent outfits, or she's stopping us in her tracks with her Halloween costume (we certainly haven't forgotten that worm look). Now, the 49-year-old model has caught our attention yet again, thanks to the stunning ocean-inspired ensemble she wore to the Avatar: The Way of Water U.S. red carpet premiere.
Comments / 0