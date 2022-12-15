Read full article on original website
Related
Fargo jail goes into lockdown following bomb threat
Cass County Jail in Fargo, North Dakota went into lockdown Saturday night after a bomb threat was called in. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the local dispatch center received an anonymous tip about a bomb threat at the facility at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. In light of...
740thefan.com
Sheriff’s Office Advises All clear after bomb threat
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – Around 9:30 last night, the Red River Regional Dispatch Center received an anonymous tip from an individual advising of a bomb threat to the Cass County Jail. A security perimeter was immediately established, and the facility went into lockdown mode. With the assistance of...
wdayradionow.com
Sheriff Jesse Jahner: Cass County deputies performing more evictions
(Fargp, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies are performing a growing number of evictions. "Our guys do an excellent job with number one making sure that they plan these things safely, doing a good job doing some background intelligence work before they go to the property and then also working with that person specifically to try to make it a safe thing," said Jahner.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 17, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Anthony Joseph Drury, 31, no address provided, 5th-Degree Drug Possession. Shane Thomas McClellan, 28, no address provided, Failure to Appear. William Terrace Decoteau, 21, of Grand Forks, for Domestic Assault. Cole William Anderson, 28, of Ada, for 2nd-Degree DUI.
KNOX News Radio
GF man receives 27 year sentence
A 21-year old Grand Forks man was sentenced on Wednesday to 330 months in jail for a fatal accident in Polk County. Court records show Valentin Mendoza was convicted on two counts of third degree murder. Mendoza was accused of driving a pick-up at a high rate of speed that...
KNOX News Radio
GF Business News: New retail…Marvin & liquor licenses
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign that the labor market remains strong even as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates in an effort to cool the economy and slow inflation. Applications for jobless claims fell to 211,000 for the week ending Dec. 10, down by 20,000 from the previous week’s 231,000.
kroxam.com
WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NW MINNESOTA AND EASTERN ND IN EFFECT UNTIL 9PM
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota is continuing the Winter Storm Warning until 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The Minnesota cities included in the warning include Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, Argyle, and Breckenridge. It includes the North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Finley, Hope, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Fargo, and Wahpeton.
Large buck rescued after calling through ice in Minnesota river
Firefighters in Minnesota came to the rescue of a large buck that fell through the ice of a frozen river.
hpr1.com
Fufeng Corn Processing Plant: Angry Citizens in Grand Forks
Citizens came to speak before the Grand Forks City Council on December 6, sharing their concerns about the Fufeng Chinese corn mill project. Fufeng is a $700 million corn processing plant that will extract ingredients for animal nutrition feed formulas. Fufeng has raised concern among citizens who say it will put a toll on local resources, they’re worried about Fufeng’s ties to China and they believe the city council is not completing thorough, intelligent due diligence.
