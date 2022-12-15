ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 1

Related
MassLive.com

After Massachusetts winter storm, more than 1,500 power outages reported

Thousands of people were left without power across Massachusetts early Saturday after a winter storm battered the Bay State with heavy rain Friday. As of around 8:10 a.m. Saturday, 1,702 customers of the state’s four power companies were without electricity, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s (MEMA) power outage map, which updates every 15 to 30 minutes with new data on households, businesses and other buildings without power.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Winter storm may hit Massachusetts before Christmas, impact holiday travels

There’s a possibility that it may be a white Christmas in Massachusetts next weekend after all. Meteorologists are anticipating a strong winter storm will hit southern New England late next week and bring some form of wintry precipitation to the region, impacting holiday travels. However, considerable uncertainty remains as the long-term forecast evolves throughout the week.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Will We See a White Christmas in New England?

Historically, odds are not in our favor for a White Christmas in southern New England. And this year again it looks like we miss out on the opportunity for snow. A late week storm system seemed promising a couple days ago (with a colder model output and snow around), but forecast models are now in agreement that warm air will be too much to overcome with a more northerly track.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts weather: After winter storm, more snow forecast early Saturday

Don’t put away those winter boots just yet, as additional snowfall is expected in Massachusetts early Saturday following stormy conditions earlier this week. In the wake of a winter storm Friday that brought heavy rain to much of the commonwealth, hit higher-elevation areas with as much as 18 inches of snow and caused some school closures and delays, light snowfall is expected to continue in northern parts of the state Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Dec. 18

A Dry, Breeze, And Seasonable Weekend Is Expected. Big Storm Before Christmas?. A Dry, Breeze, And Seasonable Weekend Is Expected. Big Storm Before Christmas?. Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene. Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Dry start to the week, tracking a storm just before Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a dry afternoon but we did see a fair amount of clouds with seasonable temperatures. Tonight we look to clear out, and drop down into the lower to middle 20′s once again. Heading out the door tomorrow morning, another cold start with mostly sunny skies, and temperatures in the 20′s. We should top out in the upper 30′s to near 40 degrees Monday with lots of sunshine.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NECN

New England Power Outages: Winter Storm Leaves Tens of Thousands Without Electricity

Tens of thousands New England residents were without power Saturday morning as a winter storm passed through the region. As of 6:30 a.m., just over 4,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The majority of the outages are in western Mass., though the Worcester area and some parts of Greater Boston and the Cape are also experiencing issues.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

What are the chances of a White Christmas in Boston this year?

BOSTON - There is about a week before the big guy arrives and it's crunch time!  A lot of people will be finishing up holiday shopping and wrapping this week, along with solidifying any travel plans. Before this recent storm was even finished, people were whispering and chirping about the next one later this week and wondering could Boston see it's first White Christmas in 13 years?It's wild to think, but the last White Christmas in Boston was back in 2009. There are some rules and I want you to keep that in mind as we did have a few...
BOSTON, MA
WMTW

Maine snow totals by town: Dec. 17, 2022

MAINE — A nor'easter moving through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday and Saturday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of early Saturday morning from the National...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 16, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday, and it will continue into Saturday. The following snow totals, as of 9:32 p.m. Friday, come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy