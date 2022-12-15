Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Related
SFGate
Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of Four Juveniles, Recovery Of Loaded Handgun
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Four juveniles were arrested Friday following a traffic stop in Santa Rosa. One of the juveniles was arrested on suspicion of resisting or delaying a peace officer, violation of juvenile probation and possession of a loaded handgun in public, two of the juveniles were arrested on suspicion of resisting or delaying a peace officer, and the fourth juvenile was arrested for violation of juvenile probation, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.
SFGate
Police Arrest Four, Cite 30 Drivers At Dui Checkpoint
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Santa Rosa police arrested three drivers for driving under the influence during a Friday night traffic checkpoint. The checkpoint was conducted between 8 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of Guerneville Road and Ridley Avenue. During the checkpoint, officers screened 706 vehicles. In addition...
SFGate
Police Investigating Fatal Traffic Collision Involving Motorcycle
NEWARK (BCN) Police in Newark are investigating a fatal traffic collision involving a motorcycle that occurred Wednesday. On Wednesday at 9:20 a.m., officers with the Newark Police Department responded to Cedar Boulevard for a collision involving a motorcycle. Police said the motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man from Fremont, was traveling north...
Former SF anchor Frank Somerville publicly opens up about arrest, KTVU exit
"I was just totally stuck."
SFGate
Chp Reports Fatality Along Route 37
VALLEJO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality early Sunday along westbound State Route 37 in Vallejo just west of the Mare Island on-ramp. The CHP responded to a 3:37 a.m. report of a prone person on the right side of the westbound lanes. No further details were immediately...
SFGate
Fatal Collision Reported On Southbound Highway 101
SAN JOSE (BCN) A fatal collision was reported early Friday morning on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported at 5:24 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 north of McKee Road. Lanes of the highway were still blocked as of shortly...
SFGate
Update: All Lanes Of Hwy 101 Reopen Several Hours After Fatal Pedestrian Collision
SAN JOSE (BCN) A pedestrian died after running across lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose and being hit by two vehicles early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred around 5:15 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 north of McKee Road. A male pedestrian...
SFGate
Update: Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By 2 Vehicles On Sb Hwy 101
SAN JOSE (BCN) A pedestrian died after running across lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose and being hit by two vehicles early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred around 5:15 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 north of McKee Road. A male pedestrian...
SFGate
Update: Sb Hwy 101 Lanes Remain Closed After Fatal Pedestrian Collision
SAN JOSE (BCN) Lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose remain closed after a fatal collision involving a pedestrian early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was first reported at 5:24 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 north of McKee Road. The pedestrian died in...
Where to see the best holiday lights in the Bay Area
A Santa Rosa winner from "The Great Christmas Light Fight" is going dark after this holiday season.
SFGate
Highway 1 Reopens After Three-Vehicle Collision Saturday Night
State Highway 1 has reopened in Pacifica after a three-vehicle collision early Saturday evening. In a 6:13 p.m. tweet Saturday, the Pacifica Police Department said Highway 1 was shut down just south of Linda Mar Boulevard in Pacifica. A department tweet just before 7 p.m. stated the roadway is open.
97-year-old Stanford Theatre in Palo Alto closes again
"I'm so sorry I couldn't bring happier news."
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: ‘People Are Dying On Our Roads’: San Jose Unsafe For Bicyclists
San Jose tops the list of Silicon Valley cities with the most bicycle crashes, injuries and deaths, which is nothing to brag about. San Jose ranks the worst in bike safety, tallying 2,803 bike crashes last year, resulting in 38 deaths and 2,752 injuries. Palo Alto ranks second with 787 bike crashes, resulting in three deaths and 795 injuries. That's according to a study conducted by Walkup Law Firm, which collected data from 14,718 bicycle incidents from 2011 to 2021 in Silicon Valley. The study defines Silicon Valley as San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.
SFGate
Spare the Air alert issued for the Bay Area on Monday
Burning wood or any other solid fuel in the Bay Area is prohibited on Monday, both indoors and outdoors, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced in a Spare the Air alert on Sunday. The air district said the Bay Area will likely have unhealthy air quality as the...
Graduate Hotel revives historic Palo Alto building with new rooftop bar
"This is an incredible, iconic building."
Oakland bar and concert venue Starline Social Club announces closure
Its last day in operation will be New Year's Eve.
Fate of historic SF restaurant is now up to mystery buyer
The palatial Huntington Hotel — along with its restaurant The Big 4 — is in the middle of yet another dramatic transition — one that could determine the San Francisco property’s livelihood. A new buyer is reportedly in the final stages of purchasing the Nob Hill property and its $56.2 million delinquent mortgage from Deutsche Bank. It’s the third change in ownership for the San Francisco icon in just over a decade. The buyer is expected to be announced any day this month. The new owner isn’t just acquiring a brick building in a Georgian architecture style — they’re accepting a piece of bygone San Francisco. Recent conversations with patrons and past employees revealed a deep, rich history at the hotel and restaurant, one that former frequenters are desperate to recapture in some form.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Santa Clara County Loses Revenue From Stanford’S Property Tax Exemptions
The largest tax exempt entity in Santa Clara County is depriving neighboring cities of much-needed tax revenue, local leaders say. Stanford University received more than $16.8 billion in tax exemptions last year for its various campus properties, nearly half of the $35.2 billion of property tax exemptions in the county, according to the Santa Clara County Assessor. This means there is less tax revenue to support local public schools, community colleges, special districts like VTA and county and city governments.
SFGate
What comes next for the most empty downtown in America
SAN FRANCISCO — The coffee rush. The lunch rush. The columns of headphone-equipped tech workers rushing in and out of train stations. The lanyard-wearing visitors who crowded the sidewalks when a big conference was in town. There was a time three years ago when a walk through downtown San...
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake shakes Bay Area early Saturday morning
A magnitude 3.6 earthquake centered in the East Bay woke up folks around the Bay Area early Saturday morning.
Comments / 0