Martin County, KY

wymt.com

KSP: One dead following Letcher County house fire

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed one person was killed in a house fire in Letcher County. The fire happened Sunday morning on Smiley Drive in the Colliers Creek area. The name of the person was not released. We will update this story when...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Police seeking man who allegedly stole car in Pikeville, Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — Pikeville Police Department says authorities are looking for a man who they believe stole a car. The 2012 Black Nissan Altima, Kentucky Plate 621XAC, was stolen on Dec. 14 in Downtown Pikeville, police say. Pikeville PD also says the vehicle now has damage on the driver-side door with silver paint scratches […]
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Officials looking for man who reportedly jumped into Kentucky River

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad confirmed multiple agencies are looking for a missing man in Perry County. According to a post on the London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook page, the man was last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Hazard on Friday. We will...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wchsnetwork.com

Milton man found not guilty in GoMart parking lot shooting death

MILTON, W.Va. — A 12-member Cabell County says a Milton man is not guilty of second degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in the parking lot of the GoMart in Milton last year. Carl Rose Jr., 41, was acquitted Friday following a trial that began earlier this...
MILTON, WV
thebigsandynews.com

Two killed in Prestonsburg crash

PRESTONSBURG — Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in which two people died Dec. 6 on Ky. 114 in Prestonsburg. Irvine Doss, 67, of Forest Hills, and Carolyn Gibson, 48, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. The KSP said...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

One person dead following Letcher County crash

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Letcher County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person was killed in a car crash Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 588 near the Uz community. There was one person inside the car, but their name was not released. The person was...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WOWK

Car crashes into post office in Barboursville, West Virginia

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says the driver of a car crashed into a post office on Friday in Barboursville, West Virginia. The crash happened at the post office at 680 Central Ave. in Barboursville. No one was injured, dispatchers say. Cabell 911 cannot confirm the seriousness...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

4 arrested in Kentucky drug bust

LOUISA, KY (WOWK)—Four people were arrested in Louisa, Kentucky after officers executed a search warrant on Wednesday. The Louisa Police Department says that they searched a residence on Noah’s Landing and found drugs and evidence of identity theft. 52-year-old Hansel Wiley, of Louisa, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. 31-year-old […]
LOUISA, KY
wymt.com

Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Middle Tennessee was found dead in his semi truck Friday afternoon. Morehead dispatch and a local manufacturing company got a call Friday afternoon that one of their trucks hadn’t been seen to move in 20 hours and neither they nor family could get in touch with the driver.
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Operation BBQ Relief returns to EKY to help those impacted by flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Four-and-a-half months following the devastating flood that impacted Eastern Kentucky, one non-profit is coming back to serve the people of the mountains for a second time. Volunteers with Operation BBQ Relief were here in the region serving people in August, and now the organization has returned...
HAZARD, KY
q95fm.net

Four People Arrested in Louisa After Drug Bust

The Louisa Police Department, with the assistance of Lawrence County Sheriff’s office, arrested 4 people Thursday night in a drug bust after meth was discovered at a residence. Louisa police officer Teddy Newsome searched a residence on Noah’s Landing in Louisa with the assistance of Lawrence County Deputy Joe...
LOUISA, KY
WOWK 13 News

House fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there was a house fire at 2659 Guyan Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday. Dispatchers say they received a call at 6:22 p.m. about a structure fire with flames going through the roof. A neighboring house was exposed to the flames, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wymt.com

Forcht Broadcasting puts together toy giveaway for flood survivors

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Radio stations across the region spent months preparing for this day. “This is a first annual for the ‘Christmas in the Mountains’ because of the flooding that happened in Letcher County, here in the Whitesburg area and afffected the families and the kids,” Scott Ratliff with WSIP in Paintsville said.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

One Man Injured Following Shooting In Mingo County

One man is now in the hospital following a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon in Mingo County. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Logan Street, in Williamson, just before 3:30 PM. Aman from Delbarton, West Virginia is said to have been shot in the stomach. He...
MINGO COUNTY, WV

