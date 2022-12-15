Read full article on original website
wymt.com
KSP: One dead following Letcher County house fire
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed one person was killed in a house fire in Letcher County. The fire happened Sunday morning on Smiley Drive in the Colliers Creek area. The name of the person was not released. We will update this story when...
Police seeking man who allegedly stole car in Pikeville, Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — Pikeville Police Department says authorities are looking for a man who they believe stole a car. The 2012 Black Nissan Altima, Kentucky Plate 621XAC, was stolen on Dec. 14 in Downtown Pikeville, police say. Pikeville PD also says the vehicle now has damage on the driver-side door with silver paint scratches […]
wymt.com
Officials looking for man who reportedly jumped into Kentucky River
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad confirmed multiple agencies are looking for a missing man in Perry County. According to a post on the London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook page, the man was last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Hazard on Friday. We will...
One dead after shooting in Lawrence County, Ohio
Lawrence County Sheriff says after arriving to the scene, deputies and emergency service workers found a woman laying face up in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
wymt.com
300 kids receive gifts at Christmas with a First Responder event in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders and local families gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday for Christmas with a First Responder. The event is centered on making sure kids have a Merry Christmas and allowing first responders to give back to their community. “We’re not just police officers...
wchsnetwork.com
Milton man found not guilty in GoMart parking lot shooting death
MILTON, W.Va. — A 12-member Cabell County says a Milton man is not guilty of second degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in the parking lot of the GoMart in Milton last year. Carl Rose Jr., 41, was acquitted Friday following a trial that began earlier this...
sciotopost.com
Amish Juvenile Dies in Buggy Crash Involving Car in Southern Ohio
Rio Grande, Ohio — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash Friday December 16, 2022 at 4:52PM. The crash occurred on State Route 325 involving an Amish horse and buggy and a Ford Escape. The buggy was traveling southwest when it was struck...
thebigsandynews.com
Two killed in Prestonsburg crash
PRESTONSBURG — Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in which two people died Dec. 6 on Ky. 114 in Prestonsburg. Irvine Doss, 67, of Forest Hills, and Carolyn Gibson, 48, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. The KSP said...
2 law enforcement pursuits in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Lt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a short pursuit occurred on Interstate 64 East in Charleston, West Virginia. The incident happened around 1:43 a.m. on Saturday, according to Metro 911. Pile says a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on I-64. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, […]
wymt.com
One person dead following Letcher County crash
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Letcher County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person was killed in a car crash Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 588 near the Uz community. There was one person inside the car, but their name was not released. The person was...
WOWK
Car crashes into post office in Barboursville, West Virginia
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says the driver of a car crashed into a post office on Friday in Barboursville, West Virginia. The crash happened at the post office at 680 Central Ave. in Barboursville. No one was injured, dispatchers say. Cabell 911 cannot confirm the seriousness...
4 arrested in Kentucky drug bust
LOUISA, KY (WOWK)—Four people were arrested in Louisa, Kentucky after officers executed a search warrant on Wednesday. The Louisa Police Department says that they searched a residence on Noah’s Landing and found drugs and evidence of identity theft. 52-year-old Hansel Wiley, of Louisa, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. 31-year-old […]
wymt.com
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Middle Tennessee was found dead in his semi truck Friday afternoon. Morehead dispatch and a local manufacturing company got a call Friday afternoon that one of their trucks hadn’t been seen to move in 20 hours and neither they nor family could get in touch with the driver.
One man jailed, another hospitalized following Williamson shooting
One man was jailed and another hospitalized following a late afternoon non-life-threatening shooting which occurred Dec. 15 in Williamson, according to court officials and police documents. According to the Williamson Police Department, an officer was dispatched to an apartment at 100 Logan Street in reference to a possible shooting having...
wymt.com
Operation BBQ Relief returns to EKY to help those impacted by flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Four-and-a-half months following the devastating flood that impacted Eastern Kentucky, one non-profit is coming back to serve the people of the mountains for a second time. Volunteers with Operation BBQ Relief were here in the region serving people in August, and now the organization has returned...
q95fm.net
Four People Arrested in Louisa After Drug Bust
The Louisa Police Department, with the assistance of Lawrence County Sheriff’s office, arrested 4 people Thursday night in a drug bust after meth was discovered at a residence. Louisa police officer Teddy Newsome searched a residence on Noah’s Landing in Louisa with the assistance of Lawrence County Deputy Joe...
House fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there was a house fire at 2659 Guyan Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday. Dispatchers say they received a call at 6:22 p.m. about a structure fire with flames going through the roof. A neighboring house was exposed to the flames, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department […]
WKYT 27
EKY couple struggling to repair home nearly five months after flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Christmas will be much different for many in eastern Kentucky this year. Many still have not returned to a permanent type of home, and there is a concern about extreme cold coming. There were 260 homes lost in Knott County. 47 families with school kids...
wymt.com
Forcht Broadcasting puts together toy giveaway for flood survivors
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Radio stations across the region spent months preparing for this day. “This is a first annual for the ‘Christmas in the Mountains’ because of the flooding that happened in Letcher County, here in the Whitesburg area and afffected the families and the kids,” Scott Ratliff with WSIP in Paintsville said.
q95fm.net
One Man Injured Following Shooting In Mingo County
One man is now in the hospital following a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon in Mingo County. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Logan Street, in Williamson, just before 3:30 PM. Aman from Delbarton, West Virginia is said to have been shot in the stomach. He...
