'Nanny' is the latest horror movie from Blumhouse Productions — here's how to watch the award-winning thriller

Read full article on original website
Related
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' makes the visual effects in Marvel movies and other blockbusters look amateur
Director James Cameron filmed "The Way of Water" in a number of different formats, giving audiences their pick of 3D, Imax, and more.
The 'crazy stalker' Elon Musk said was following 'assassination coordinates' in Los Angeles was an Uber Eats driver with an interest in Grimes, WaPo reports
Elon Musk blamed the incident on an account tracking his private jet but the LAPD has yet to establish a connection, The Washington Post reported.
Comments / 0