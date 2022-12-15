Tractor-trailer crash near 288 in Chesterfield cleared

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 South near Route 288 has cleared.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 63.4, just after the exit to Route 288 from I-95 South. All southbound lanes of I-95 were closed after the crash.

Photo: Stacy Johnson

Photo: Stacy Johnson

Photo: Stacy Johnson

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org .

