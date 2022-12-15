Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
Elkhart Community Schools: Seeking feedback with community surveys
Elkhart Community Schools needs to hear from you. You have one week to complete your community surveys. The district is looking for feedback as part of a long-term feasibility and facility study. The surveys include topics such as improving communication, improving community connections, loss of students and faculty to other...
22 WSBT
Good Samaritans help lost first grader
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WSBT) — A first grader from Lakeshore Public Schools met two very kindhearted mothers while alone and lost. After a half day of school Thursday, the young girl was dropped off by her bus. The women found her on the side of the road crying, not knowing...
WNDU
Mishawaka High School students hold 'Grocery Store Food Drive' for families in need
A Benton Harbor business that's making sure its neighbors don't go cold this holiday season with a heartwarming giveaway!. Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families. Updated: 1 hour ago. The store will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, from 3 p.m. to 8...
Woman hospitalized after head-on collision in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A woman was injured after a head-on collision between two vehicles in snowy conditions, Cass County sheriff’s deputies said. Police initially responded to a 12:30 p.m. report of a crash Saturday, Dec. 17, on Redfield Street in Cass County’s Milton Township. Police said...
95.3 MNC
Several Elkhart, Warsaw, Edwardsburg schools closed, switched to e-learning
Several Elkhart, Warsaw and Edwardsburg schools are closed and switching to e-learning. In Warsaw, the decision was made based on advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department. Leesburg Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School – will switch to e-Learning, for Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday,...
News Now Warsaw
BREAKING NEWS: Warsaw High School, three others closed due to illness
WARSAW – Warsaw Community Schools announced Wednesday the closing of four schools for at least two days as illness spreads through much of Indiana. The decision came after advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department, according to a news release from the school system. Four schools — Leesburg Elementary...
wfft.com
Fremont High School social media threat deemed false, students responsible taken in for questioning
FREMONT, Ind. (WFFT) - Fremont High School has deemed a possible social media threat received Thursday to be false. The possible threat "originated from an old picture that included a Fremont student" with a weapon that appeared to be "associated with an old online Tik Tok challenge," according to a release from Fremont Community Schools.
WNDU
Crews respond to fire at Mishawaka home
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say nobody was hurt after a fire broke out in their home on Saturday. Emergency crews were called just after 12 p.m. to the 2500 block of W. Ewing Avenue on reports of a fire in the back of a house. Fortunately, officials say the residents of the house were able to get out before the fire spread.
News Now Warsaw
North Webster man killed in accident near Goshen
GOSHEN – A North Webster man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident south of Goshen. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office crash news release, the accident occurred at 5:29 a.m. Friday on CR 31, 1.84 about two miles south of the Goshen city limits. Evans...
2 teenagers killed after smart car wrecks on Tipton County road
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Central Indiana teenagers have died in a Tipton County car wreck. Tipton County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:05 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Road for a single-vehicle car crash, according to county coroner Bob Nichols. Upon arrival at the intersection, officers found that […]
WNDU
Memorial service for former Riley HS student hopes to raise suicide awareness prevention
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A memorial service for a former Riley High School student is raising awareness for suicide prevention. Savanna Heard, 21, took her own life on Dec. 2. On Saturday, friends and family gathered at Sweet Home Ministries in South Bend to remember Savanna and raise awareness...
22 WSBT
Local high schoolers hold donation drive for St. Margaret's House
High school students and their families collected clothes for South Bend's St. Margaret's House. The event was called "Scarves for St. Marg's." During two local hockey games, there were boxes for new or gently worn cold weather clothing items like jackets, scarves, hats and gloves. Scarves for St. Marg's Organizer...
22 WSBT
Learn how to make a candle at one Mishawaka business
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — We're just one week away from the holiday weekend, and some people might be scrambling for a last minute gift. Jackie Lee Apothecary will be holding an all day candle making event at Enchantingly Twisted Saturday. People will be given a 4 oz. candle to...
inkfreenews.com
Evans Dies In Car Crash
ELKHART COUNTY — Shane Evans, 51, North Webster, died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning, Dec. 16. The crash was at 5:29 a.m. at CR 31 north of CR 46, south of Goshen. Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office reports Evans was northbound on CR 31 in a...
abc57.com
Community Foundation of Elkhart County congratulates Lilly Endowment Scholars
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --The Community Foundation of Elkhart County announces the recipients for the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship of Elkhart County, along with the recipients of the guy David Gundlach Community Scholarship. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their academic achievement, community involvement, leadership and character. Three Elkhart...
abc57.com
Plymouth student starts GoFundMe page for classmate killed in crash
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Maleek Steele, a 16-year-old student at Plymouth Community Schools, is being remembered by his classmates and the community in a special way following his death in a pedestrian-car crash on Monday. CoCo Rosales, a junior at Plymouth High School, has started a GoFundMe page to assist in...
Rochester man struck and killed on U.S 31
A 51-year-old man was killed yesterday after being hit by a car on U.S 31 according to Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sherriff’s Department.
WNDU
Boss Services gifts a new furnace to single-mother in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Let’s take a look at what’s good here in Michiana. How about this Benton Harbor business that’s making sure their neighbors don’t go cold this holiday season with a heartwarming giveaway?. Boss Services gives out free furnaces every holiday season to...
I&M: Power restored after outages in FW
Indiana Michigan Power is reporting over 1,000 customers without power.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:18 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 100 block of EMS C31 Lane, Warsaw. Fraud occurred. 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 100 block of EMS W29b Lane, North Webster. A boat battery, tools and a kayak were stolen from a shed. Value of $850.
Comments / 1