Pair of vigils to remember the 158 homeless people who died in Ventura County in 2022

By Brian J. Varela, Ventura County Star
Two weekend vigils will remember the 158 homeless people who died in Ventura County in the past year.

Called the Longest Night memorial service, the vigils will be held in Ventura and Oxnard on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, and begin at 3:30 p.m.

The downtown Ventura vigil will be held at Plaza Park at 651 E. Thompson Blvd. The downtown Oxnard event will be at 500 S. C St., also called Plaza Park.

Each year the vigils are held on or near the winter solstice — the longest night of the year — which falls on Wednesday. Attendees are encouraged to display photos and other items to remember their loved ones.

There will also be time for the public to speak about those they have lost.

“A lot of us are warm and comfortable in our homes, but there’s people in the country who aren’t warm and comfortable like we are,” said Yukio Okano, chair of the Oxnard Commission on Homelessness.

The local services fall in line with Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, a time for the nation to mourn its homeless citizens.

They are hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura and the Oxnard Commission on Homelessness with help from county and city staff.

In Ventura, Saturday’s service will be the 16th year the city has gathered to remember its homeless residents who have died. Oxnard’s vigil will be the city’s third annual event.

Organizers gathered this year’s number of deaths between Dec. 1, 2021, and Nov. 30 from the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office, Okano said. They also cross-referenced the numbers and names with local nonprofits.

Among those that died in the last year, 123 were male, Okano said. The average age of death was 41. Sixty-three of the deaths were drug or alcohol related, he added.

'Second to none:' Oxnard's Drum Workshop a mainstay among drummers for 50 years

In the last three years, there has been an upward trend in the number of homeless deaths.

In 2020, organizers recorded 76 deaths. That number rose to 136 in 2021 and to 158 in 2022.

Okano said the rising number may be caused by a combination of factors.

An equally rising number of homeless people in the county could be one reason.

The Ventura County Continuum of Care Alliance conducts a census of the county’s homeless population once a year. The homeless count gives a snapshot of the number of homeless residents in the county.

This year’s census recorded 2,238 homeless people throughout the county on Feb. 23, according to Continuum of Care Alliance data. That includes those living on the streets and in shelters or temporary housing.

A homeless count wasn’t conducted in 2021, but there were 1,787 homeless people in the county in 2020. In 2019, that number was 1,669.

Brian J. Varela covers Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. He can be reached at brian.varela@vcstar.com or 805-477-8014. You can also find him on Twitter @BrianVarela805.

