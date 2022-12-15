Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kinyradio.com
Car collides into front of building in Soldotna
Soldotna, Alaska (KINY) - On Saturday, Alaska State Troopers were notified that a passenger car had driven into a private business. The investigation determined that the car had collided into the front of the business Outlaw Paint and Body, at 6:25 p.m. It caused a large amount of damage before...
kdll.org
After this week’s snow, watch for winter-weary roofs
For Alaskans who have spent the last several days shoveling, the two-plus feet of snow dumped on parts of the central Kenai Peninsula this week is a nuisance. But when piled high on top of buildings, it can also be dangerous. Two roofs in Soldotna collapsed today under heavy snow loads — at the Spenard Builders Supply store and the Copper Center, on Kalifornsky Beach Road. Nobody was injured in either incident.
kdll.org
Kenai Conversation: The hunt for housing
Shortages in affordable housing have been well-documented in communities across the Kenai Peninsula, and their consequences have been hard to ignore too. A lack of affordable properties can affect the available workforce in a town, or even the volunteer stock for the local fire department. The peninsula also has one of the highest short-term rental rates in the state, putting pressure on already limited supply.
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Man Killed In Sterling Highway Accident
The Soldotna Alaska State Troopers along with Central Emergency Services responded to multiple reports of a motor vehicle crash near mile 99.5 of the Sterling Highway, just north of the Echo Lake Road and Sterling Highway intersection on Tuesday, December 13th at 7:05 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed Sam Clyde, age...
radiokenai.com
Heavy Snow Load Leads To Multiple Roof Failures In Soldotna
Due to the heavy snowfall over the past week, two businesses suffered roof collapses on Friday December 16th due to snow load, according to Chief Roy Browning with Central Emergency Services. The first occurred at just before 7 a.m. at the Soldotna Spenard Builders Supply on Funny River road in...
kdll.org
One killed, two injured in moose-related crash in Soldotna
A Soldotna resident died Tuesday after his car collided with a moose on the Sterling Highway– the second collision-related fatality in the area reported by Alaska State Troopers this week. Troopers said 36-year-old Sam Clyde was driving his 2000 Volkswagen Beetle on the southbound side of the highway Tuesday...
radiokenai.com
State Wrestling Championships Spotlight Peninsula Athletes In Three Divisions
Central Peninsula wrestlers combined for nine individual weight class champions; SoHi’s Trinity Donovan pinned her way to a fourth-straight girls state championship, Kenai wrestlers recorded three Division II state championships and the Soldotna Stars finished five for five in the Division I finals at the ASAA State Wrestling Championships contested at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
radiokenai.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Western Kenai Peninsula Beginning Thursday Night
The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect 9 p.m. Thursday evening, December 14th, through 6 a.m. Thursday morning, December 15th, for the Western Kenai Peninsula. According to the the National Weather Service, Snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 5 to 9...
radiokenai.com
Ninilchik Boys & Kenai Girls Claim Kenai River Challenge Basketball Titles
The Craig Jung Kenai River Challenge Basketball Tournament closed play on Saturday with the host Kenai girls and the Ninichik boys completing tournament play with 3-0 records and unbeaten runs through the three-day tournament. Kenai River Challenge: Girls Finals. In the tournament’s final round, the Kenai girls defeated Houston 37-30...
radiokenai.com
SoHi Hockey Strikes Early In 4-2 Victory Over Kenai
Three first period goals staked the Soldotna Stars to an early lead which held throughout the Railbelt Conference pairing on Thursday night against the Kenai Kardinals at the Kenai Multi-Purpose Facility as SoHi downed Kenai 4-2. SoHi 4 – Kenai 2. Jace Applehans opened the scoring for the Stars...
Comments / 1