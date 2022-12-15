ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Albany Herald

TCU QB Max Duggan declares for NFL draft, will play in CFP

TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who led the Horned Frogs to a 12-1 record and the program's first berth in the College Football Playoff, announced Sunday night that he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. The Heisman finalist will play in the CFP before he bids farewell to TCU. The No....
FORT WORTH, TX
Albany Herald

Raiders beat Patriots on shocking last-second fumble return

Defensive end Chandler Jones recovered a fumble on a lateral play and took it 48 yards to the end zone against his former team with time expired to give the host Las Vegas Raiders a stunning 30-24 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday evening. With the score tied...
Albany Herald

Bengals erase 17-point deficit to down Bucs

Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes to help the visiting Cincinnati Bengals overcome a 17-point deficit and post a 34-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and tight end Mitchell Wilcox each reeled in a touchdown pass by Burrow, who completed 27 of 39 passes for 200 yards. Chase finished with seven catches for 60 yards.
CINCINNATI, OH
Albany Herald

Red-hot Lions post late victory over Jets

Jared Goff threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brock Wright on a fourth-down play for the go-ahead score and the visiting Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. Goff passed for 252 yards and Kalif Raymond scored a 47-yard punt...
DETROIT, MI
Albany Herald

Andy Dalton, Taysom Hill combine to lead Saints past Falcons

Andy Dalton threw two touchdown passes and Taysom Hill threw one as the host New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons 21-18 on Sunday afternoon. Dalton completed 11 of 17 passes for 151 yards and connected with Juwan Johnson for touchdowns of 19 and 22 yards. Hill completed both of his passes, one of which went 68 yards to Rashid Shaheed for a score for the Saints (5-9).
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Chargers hand Titans fourth straight loss on late field goal

Justin Herbert passed for 313 yards and Cameron Dicker made a 43-yard field goal with four seconds remaining as the Los Angeles Chargers pulled off a 17-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Inglewood, Calif. It was Dicker's third game-winning field goal this season, although one came as...
NASHVILLE, TN

