'It's a team game, man': Browns find complementary ways to defeat Ravens
CLEVELAND — Reggie Ragland was sitting two lockers down from Cade York as the Browns rookie kicker was being asked about his two fourth-quarter misses in Saturday's win over Baltimore. Finally, after about three questions to York about why the misses happened, the veteran linebacker spoke up. "S*** happens,"...
Albany Herald
TCU QB Max Duggan declares for NFL draft, will play in CFP
TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who led the Horned Frogs to a 12-1 record and the program's first berth in the College Football Playoff, announced Sunday night that he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. The Heisman finalist will play in the CFP before he bids farewell to TCU. The No....
Albany Herald
Raiders beat Patriots on shocking last-second fumble return
Defensive end Chandler Jones recovered a fumble on a lateral play and took it 48 yards to the end zone against his former team with time expired to give the host Las Vegas Raiders a stunning 30-24 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday evening. With the score tied...
Albany Herald
Bengals erase 17-point deficit to down Bucs
Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes to help the visiting Cincinnati Bengals overcome a 17-point deficit and post a 34-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and tight end Mitchell Wilcox each reeled in a touchdown pass by Burrow, who completed 27 of 39 passes for 200 yards. Chase finished with seven catches for 60 yards.
Albany Herald
Red-hot Lions post late victory over Jets
Jared Goff threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brock Wright on a fourth-down play for the go-ahead score and the visiting Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. Goff passed for 252 yards and Kalif Raymond scored a 47-yard punt...
Albany Herald
Andy Dalton, Taysom Hill combine to lead Saints past Falcons
Andy Dalton threw two touchdown passes and Taysom Hill threw one as the host New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons 21-18 on Sunday afternoon. Dalton completed 11 of 17 passes for 151 yards and connected with Juwan Johnson for touchdowns of 19 and 22 yards. Hill completed both of his passes, one of which went 68 yards to Rashid Shaheed for a score for the Saints (5-9).
Albany Herald
Chargers hand Titans fourth straight loss on late field goal
Justin Herbert passed for 313 yards and Cameron Dicker made a 43-yard field goal with four seconds remaining as the Los Angeles Chargers pulled off a 17-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Inglewood, Calif. It was Dicker's third game-winning field goal this season, although one came as...
Albany Herald
Jaguars 40, Cowboys 34: How Rayshawn Jenkins' Historic Performance Shifted the Tide
The Jaguars' flame only shined brighter in a game where many expected a cooldown. The now 10-4 Dallas Cowboys are among the top teams in the NFL, but even they fell victim to the Jaguars' resilience in pivotal moments.
Albany Herald
Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Wanted Penalties for Snowballs in Buffalo
Bills fans provided a true home-field advantage Saturday night against the Dolphins by throwing snowballs onto the field at Miami players. It happened so frequently that officials had to threaten fans with a 15-yard penalty if they continued to do so.
Albany Herald
Atlanta Hawks December Mailbag: Coaching, Roster, & More
We are over one-third through the NBA regular season, and the Atlanta Hawks have not lived up to expectations. Of course, a 15-15 record does not doom the teams' chances, but it feels eerily reminiscent of last season.
