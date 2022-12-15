Parents Of UVA Player Call for Gun Laws, Mental Health

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The parents of D'Sean Perry, in their first press conference since the death of the son, are calling for new gun laws and greater mental health funding. Perry was one of three UVA Football players killed in November, allegedly by a former player, as a group returned to campus from a field trip.

Happy Perry, D'Sean's mother, says the red flags were there with alleged shooter Chris Jones, and yet he was still able to get guns. Both Perry and Sean Perry, D'Sean's father, are calling on the football community to help support their efforts. Virginia does have what is known as "red flag" laws, allowing for guns to be taken away and prohibited in certain circumstances.

Both Perrys say the holidays have been hard with the loss of their son.