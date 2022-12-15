Read full article on original website
ctbites.com
Sally’s Apizza Introduces Non-Apizza Menu Items
A little more than a year ago, we gave you an inside look at the first of the Sally’s Apizza expansion in Downtown Stamford. Well, we’re back with a sequel that comes on the heels of the opening of Sally’s brand new Fairfield location at 665 Commerce Drive.
DoingItLocal
Shelton News: Car Rollover Into Building
2022-12-18@1:00am–#Shelton CT– Report of a rollover accident into a building of the 400 block of River Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Connecticut Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas
Magical Christmas towns in Connecticut are filled with holiday season joy and wonder. Take a train ride to Santa’s Workshop, visit with friendly reindeer, enjoy an art-filled competition, and soak up all the pretty twinkle lights. Experience a town square gathering, festive sing-a-longs, horse-drawn carriage rides, and other classic traditional Christmas events.
New Grand Central Madison to bring small relief for CT commuters
The new station will mean some New Haven line trains will be able to terminate at Penn Station instead of Grand Central, saving some time.
The Crazy Octagon Mansion Hiding in Westchester County
One of the most stunning and bizarre houses in Upstate New York is in Westchester County and we can now take a peek inside. The Hudson Valley is known for its beauty. The land has some breathtaking views but the old architecture also offers some amazing sights. One of the more beautiful homes in the region is also pretty unknown despite being a landmark.
‘The fear is at times overwhelming’: Spring Valley woman at a loss with living conditions in condominium
Spring Valley's Christina Press told News 12 that she and others living in the Holland House condominiums have lost electricity a few times over the past year.
westportjournal.com
Black plastic cannot be recycled, donate those containers instead
WESTPORT — It’s widely misunderstood, but black plastic containers used for prepared or takeout foods are not recyclable. That’s because the black pigment cannot be “seen” by optical scanners in recyclable-sorting facilities, and will contaminate other recyclable materials if baled together. The material also has a higher level of toxins.
ctexaminer.com
Fairfield Ends up in Court for Denying Nativity Scene in Town Park
Each December, the Fairfield council of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic service organization, sets up a nativity scene on Town Hall Green and members stand vigil beside it for three days and two nights. The goal is to draw attention to their message: amid all the running around to...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Here's Why A New U-Turn On Busy Highway Will Save Lives In Westchester County
A newly-completed U-turn on a Westchester County highway is expected to make it much easier for first responders to save lives, officials said. The new U-turn, located by Exit 17 on Interstate 95 in Mamaroneck, will help fire officials and other first responders more quickly reach emergencies,…
‘That Meetball Place’ in Farmingdale closes
The space will now be taken over by the Tap Room, marking the fifth Tap Room location on Long Island.
Which CT towns are participating in Wreaths Across America?
(WTNH) — Saturday marks a national holiday to honor and remember America’s veterans. About 150,000 towns in all 50 states will be participating in Wreaths Across America Day, and several Connecticut towns are included. The Hillhouse JROTC in New Haven will host a memorial for the second time at the Westville Cemetery. The Old Saybrook […]
Good Old Days: Fairfield County Eatery Hailed For 'Great Pizza, Cool Atmosphere'
If you love pizza and cool places to hang out with a great bar and even famous people walking through the doors at times, then a new pizza joint in Fairfield County is your spot.Good Old Days PIzza in Newtown is stuck in a basement spot with a few tables and a bar and lots of kitschy hipster d…
New Milford Restaurant Set to Close Its Doors After 25 Years in Business
25 years, and just like that, it's about to be a memory. The Cookhouse in New Milford will close its doors on January 2, 2023. In a Wednesday (12/14/22) Facebook post, owner Rob Ryder wrote the following:. We are sad to announce the The Cookhouse will be close on New...
Hartford blaze displaces 10 people from 3-family home
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street in Hartford has displaced four adults and six children. The fire started at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department. There were heavy flames on the back porches on all three floors when firefighters responded. Everyone inside […]
Officials: Milford man killed in New Haven crash
It happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of Trumbull and Orange streets in New Haven.
connecticuthistory.org
Hartford’s “Façade House”: The Unique Home of Chick Austin
Located at 130 Scarborough Street in Hartford’s historic West End, the A. Everett Austin House is the former home of A. Everett “Chick” Austin Jr., the director of Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum from 1927 to 1944. A true visionary, Austin, along with his wife, Helen Goodwin, designed their Neo-Classical Revival house after Italian architect Vincenzo Scamozzi’s 1596 Villa Ferretti at Dolo.
westportlocal.com
Westport Property Transfers: November 28 - December 02; Highest Sale at $4.17 Million on Caccamo Lane
Total Conveyance Tax: $36,589.98. Total Sales: $14,635,993.48. Highest Transfer Price: 13 Caccamo Lane Ext.: $4,175,000. Lowest Transfer Price: 0 Winker Lane: $528,000. 12 Hockanum Road: $714,000(50%) 12 Hockanum Road: $714,000 (50%) 6 Hazelnut Road: $1,350,000. 155 Compo Road South: $1,100,000. 45 Park Lane: $950,000. 5 Winker Lane: $672,000. 0 Winker...
Sanitation department stops garbage pickup in front of Parkway Drive homes in Baldwin due to potholes
Neighbors received a note from Sanitary District Two that they are halting garbage pickup in front of their homes on Parkway Drive because of two potholes in the private section of the roadway.
cottagesgardens.com
A New Canaan Manor with Delightfully Vintage Flair Previously Featured in CTC&G Is Up for Sale
If this newly listed New Canaan mansion looks familiar to longtime readers, that’s because it graced the cover of the CTC&G December 2009 issue. And, it still stuns today. Architect David Dumas gets credit for the top-to-bottom refresh of the red brick main house, which is set on nearly 4.5 acres, at the end of a gracious avenue of London Plane trees.
