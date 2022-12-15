Lebanese drinks giant Kassatly Group Holding has started work on a new plant in Cyprus under “Boutique Beverage Bottling Int’l Ltd” as part of ambitious plans to move the brand from a regional powerhouse to a global player. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005431/en/ The mega plant in Ypsonas, Limassol, should be fully operational by the end of 2023, with the company aiming to make the island home within a year, creating 100+ jobs. Founder Akram Kassatly said: “The tax incentives in Cyprus are attractive, but it is the geographical advantages to Europe, Africa, the Gulf countries and the Americas, which are most appealing to us and, most importantly, having Mediterranean and European seals on our products, something coveted by consumers worldwide.”

1 DAY AGO