Report: Chime Tried Two Times to Buy EWA DailyPay
Chime reportedly offered two deals to buy DailyPay but neither was accepted. The FinTech offered as much as $2 billion for the startup, The Information reported Thursday (Dec. 15). Chime spent much of the year trying to make a deal — offering $1.6 billion in May and $2 billion in...
Uber’s Meijer Partnership Expands Grocery Delivery to Drive Platform-Wide Sales
Uber has announced a grocery delivery partnership spanning hundreds of stores with Midwestern retailer Meijer. According to a press release, Uber Eats is adding nearly 250 of the supermarket chain’s approximately 500 stores to its marketplace, expanding grocery delivery options in six states. “Fresh food, fresh thinking and a...
Funding for IPOs Falls 68% Since 2021
The world’s bankers don’t expect a happy new year when it comes to IPOs. With inflation and interest rates rising and investor enthusiasm for initial public offerings (IPOs) waning, deals have fallen to levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis, Bloomberg reported Sunday (Dec. 18). The report...
Amazon vs Walmart Battle to Remain Focused on Inflation, Food Prices
Walmart’s CEO said inflation will persist into the new year, especially for food prices. Although government data this week showed the pace of price hikes in the United States dipped to an 11-month low of 7.1% last month, key categories are still stubbornly high and set to shape the retail landscape’s competitive environment for the foreseeable future.
Crypto Exchange Zipmex Asks Court for Rescue Financing
Thai crypto exchange Zipmex is headed to court after suspending withdrawals earlier this year. According to a document posted on its website Saturday and titled “Update on Moratorium Applications in Singapore,” the company said it will be in court in Singapore Friday (Dec. 23) for a hearing on its “application for super-priority for rescue financing.”
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Another Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Germany, seeking to break Russian dependence, opens 1st LNG terminal
The first German floating terminal for liquefied natural gas opened on Saturday in Wihelmshaven as the country seeks to replace Russian gas before the winter.
Regional Drinks Giant Kassatly Group Holding Announces a Strategic Move to Business-friendly Cyprus
Lebanese drinks giant Kassatly Group Holding has started work on a new plant in Cyprus under “Boutique Beverage Bottling Int’l Ltd” as part of ambitious plans to move the brand from a regional powerhouse to a global player. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005431/en/ The mega plant in Ypsonas, Limassol, should be fully operational by the end of 2023, with the company aiming to make the island home within a year, creating 100+ jobs. Founder Akram Kassatly said: “The tax incentives in Cyprus are attractive, but it is the geographical advantages to Europe, Africa, the Gulf countries and the Americas, which are most appealing to us and, most importantly, having Mediterranean and European seals on our products, something coveted by consumers worldwide.”
Intelligent Tech Balances Customer Convenience With Identity Theft
Identity theft and other types of fraud will become even more widespread in 2023. That’s according to the latest report released by the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), which predicts that next year will see a greater proliferation of payment app scams. Incidents of ID criminals using impersonation techniques to open new financial accounts and hijack social media accounts are anticipated to rise as well.
Business Travel Platform TripActions Partners With Airwallex
Business travel platform TripActions has tapped Airwallex for cross-border payment support. The companies said in a news release Thursday (Dec. 14) that Airwallex’s support will benefit TripActions Liquid, the company’s corporate card and expense management solution. “With support from Airwallex’s global payments and banking infrastructure, TripActions can further...
JPMorgan Buys $800M Stake in Viva Wallet
J.P. Morgan Payments will acquire a 48.5% stake in Greek payments firm Viva Wallet. The $800 million deal is expected to be announced early next week, Reuters reported Saturday (Dec. 17), citing unnamed sources. PYMNTS has reached out to both companies for comment. News that the banking giant was interested...
Canadian firm blames Panama for closure of copper mine
PANAMA CITY (AP) — A Canadian company claimed Friday the government of Panama has cut off talks with it, resulting in the closure of a huge copper mine. Canada’s First Quantum Minerals Ltd. said in a statement that it had been negotiating with the government of Panama, which wants vastly increased royalty payments of $375 million per year from the company.
FinTech-Powered Digital Financial Services Drive Small Business Growth
FinTechs are offering an alternative to cumbersome and risky corporate spending processes. And whether it’s freelancers or large enterprises, workers no longer have to go through the hassle of spending their own money, saving receipts and reconciling their bills at a later date to get reimbursed. Employers, on the other hand, are freed from having to share card details with multiple employees, exposing the company account to fraud.
Online Grocery Shopping Lags Behind Digital Restaurant Adoption
As consumers seek greater convenience, digital restaurant engagement continues to outpace online grocery shopping. Research from the latest edition of PYMNTS’ monthly ConnectedEconomy™ study, the “ConnectedEconomy™ Monthly Report: The Gender Divide Edition,” which draws from a survey of more than 2,600 U.S. consumers in October, finds that 54% of men and 47% of women engage with restaurants via digital channels. In contrast, only 42% and 31% respectively do the same with grocers.
B2B eCommerce Platform Fashion Cloud Raises $26.6M
B2B eCommerce platform Fashion Cloud has raised €25 million (about $26.6 million). The B2B software solution for the European fashion wholesale industry said in a Tuesday (Dec. 13) press release that it will use the new capital to accelerate its international expansion. “Brands and retailers want to be able...
ManuFuture Taps OpenBOM to Streamline Custom Parts Manufacturing
OpenBOM and ManuFuture want to give mechanical custom parts manufacturing a digital makeover. OpenBOM, a digital product data management platform, announced Wednesday (Dec. 14) it was working with ManuFuture, a mechanical custom parts manufacturing marketplace. “Digital transformation is in the air and manufacturing companies are looking for connected cloud-native platforms...
International Money Transfer Firm Wise Launches New Savings Product
International money transfer company Wise has launched a new savings product. Launched in the U.K. on Thursday (Dec. 15), the new “Interest” product lets Wise Assets customers in the U.K. earn interest on their pounds, euros and dollars. The annual variable yields are 3.29% on USD balances, 2.52% on GBP balances and 0.88% on EUR balances, Wise said in a statement emailed to PYMNTS.
